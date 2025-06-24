Medical laboratory scientist salary in Nigeria by roles and experience

If you are considering a career as a medical laboratory scientist in Nigeria, you may be curious about the salary prospects in this field. The average monthly salary for a medical lab scientist ranges from ₦101,000 to ₦240,000, depending on experience and qualifications. Explore the salary breakdown by career level.

Entry-level scientists earn around ₦101,000 monthly , while mid-level professionals with a few years of experience receive approximately ₦156,000.

, while mid-level professionals with a few years of experience receive approximately ₦156,000. Those in senior positions may earn up to ₦164,000 monthly .

. Factors such as location, specialisation, and additional certifications can influence earnings.

Medical laboratory scientist salary in Nigeria

How much do they pay a medical lab scientist in Nigeria? According to Payscale and Glassdoor, the average monthly salary for a medical lab scientist ranges from ₦101,000 to ₦240,000. The annual Medical Laboratory Science salary is approximately ₦1,288,935. Below is an overview of the medical laboratory science salary in Nigeria.

Experience level Years of experience Average annual compensation (₦) Average monthly compensation (₦) Early career 1–4 years ₦1,230,227 ₦102,519 Mid-career 5–9 years ₦1,460,000 ₦121,667 Experienced 10–19 years ₦2,550,000 ₦212,500

Medical laboratory scientist duties

Medical laboratory scientists (MLS), also known as medical technologists or clinical laboratory scientists, apply specialised technical skills in conducting a variety of tests on patient samples in an attempt to detect the absence or presence of several diseases. Key duties of professionals in the field include the following:

Analyse body fluids and tissues to detect abnormalities, infections, or diseases.

Conduct blood tests, including blood typing and cross-matching for transfusions.

Identify pathogens such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites in samples.

Prepare and interpret lab reports for physicians and healthcare teams.

Prepare standard solutions or reagents to be combined with samples.

Analyse food or drink samples to detect contamination or to ensure quality.

Environmental sample analysis to detect pollutants.

Operate and maintain laboratory equipment like microscopes, centrifuges, and analysers

Ensure quality control by calibrating instruments and following strict lab protocols.

Record test data.

Work with a pathologist when abnormal cells are found.

Educational qualifications

To work as a certified Medical Laboratory Scientist in Nigeria, you must meet certain academic and professional requirements. Below are the key educational qualifications needed:

Must have an O’Level result (WAEC or NECO) in at least five credits in relevant subjects, including English Language, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics.

Must complete a four-year Bachelor of Science (BS) degree in Medical Laboratory Science or Clinical Laboratory Science. These degree programs are heavy in maths and science courses.

A one-year compulsory internship at a recognised medical laboratory is required.

You must pass the MLSCN exam and register with the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria to get licensed.

What does a medical laboratory scientist do?

A medical laboratory scientist analyses a variety of biological specimens. They are responsible for performing scientific testing on samples and reporting results to physicians.

Is MLS in high demand in Nigeria?

Yes, medical laboratory scientists (MLS) are in high demand in Nigeria due to their essential role in healthcare diagnostics and disease management.

How many years is MLS in Nigeria?

Becoming a medical laboratory scientist (MLS) in Nigeria typically takes four to five years of undergraduate education, followed by additional training. To become a fully licensed MLS in Nigeria can take 6 to 7 years, including education, training, and certification.

What is the highest-paid medical laboratory scientist?

The highest-paid medical laboratory scientist in Nigeria may earn up to ₦4,000,000 per year, which equates to roughly ₦333,000 per month.

What is the entry-level medical laboratory scientist's salary in Nigeria?

Entry-level medical laboratory scientists in Nigeria can generally expect between ₦120,000 and ₦150,000 monthly in government roles.

Medical laboratory scientists in Nigeria are paid according to their role, experience level, and workplace. While entry-level roles offer modest pay, more experienced professionals can earn significantly more, especially in specialised or senior positions.

