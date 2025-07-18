Lagos City Polytechnic courses and fees: a complete breakdown

Lagos City Polytechnic offers ND, HND, and Bachelor's programs in fields such as business administration, banking & finance, and mass communication. Tuition fees range from ₦120,400 to ₦205,000 per semester, depending on the program type and level of study. This guide provides an overview of Lagos City Polytechnic's courses, fees, and admission requirements.

Lagos City Polytechnic courses and fees vary by program type and level of study.

Key takeaways

Lagos City Polytechnic (LCP) offers a variety of National Diploma (ND), Higher National Diploma (HND), and Bachelor's degree programs.

Tuition fees are ₦170,400 per semester for ND and HND programs, ₦120,400 for part-time programs, and ₦205,000 for Bachelor's degree programs.

Applicants must meet the minimum admission requirement of at least four credit passes in relevant subjects obtained from WASSCE, GCE O’Level, SSCE, NECO, or NABTEB.

All the courses are accredited by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

Lagos City Polytechnic courses

Lagos City Polytechnic offers a wide range of credential programs at the ND, HND, and bachelor’s degree levels, available in both full-time and part-time formats, through its two main schools: Management & Business Studies and Engineering and Applied Sciences. Below is a list of courses offered at Lagos City Polytechnic.

Social and Management Science courses

Lagos City Polytechnic offers programs in the Social and Management Sciences.

Lagos City Polytechnic provides career-oriented courses in social and management sciences, designed to prepare students for roles in business, finance, communication, and the public sector. The courses are as follows:

Accountancy

Business Administration and Management

Banking & Finance

Economics

Marketing

International Relations

Mass communication

Political Science

Engineering and applied science courses

LCP is one of the top polytechnics offering practical engineering and applied science programmes that prepare students for careers in technology, innovation, and science. Below are the courses available.

Biochemistry

Microbiology

Chemistry

Computer science

Computer Engineering

Electrical/Electronic Engineering

Mathematics

Physics

Physics with Electronics

Science Laboratory Technology

Electrical Certification courses

Lagos City Polytechnic provide training that prepares students for real-world electrical work.

The Nigerian Polytechnic offers practical electrical certification programs that prepare students for careers in electrical installation and maintenance.

Electrical Installation & Maintenance city & Guilds/WAEC Technical Part B&C

Electrical Panel Installation, Construction & Maintenance.

Note: ND and HND programs are offered in all available disciplines through both full-time (2 years) and part-time weekend formats (2 years, organised into three semesters annually). However, the HND in computer engineering is offered exclusively as a full-time program.

Lagos City Polytechnic fees

Lagos City Polytechnic provides clear and affordable tuition rates for its ND, HND, and Bachelor's programs. Below is a breakdown of semester tuition fees by program type and level.

Programme Study mode Tuition fee (Per semester) ND & HND Full-time ₦170,400 ND & HND Part-time ₦120,400 Bachelor’s degree Full-time ₦205,000 HND to Bachelor’s degree (Top-up program) Part-time ₦105,400

Students are allowed to pay the tuition fees in two instalments as follows:

Programme Study mode Amount per instalment (₦) Total (₦) ND & HND Full-time 95,400 190,800 ND & HND Part-time 65,400 130,800

Lagos City Polytechnic admission requirements

To be admitted into Lagos City Polytechnic, applicants must satisfy the academic and regulatory criteria established by the institution and relevant educational bodies. These admission requirements vary depending on the program level.

National Diploma (ND)

National Diploma candidates must apply through JAMB.

Candidates seeking admission into the ND programmes must possess the following qualifications.

Must apply through the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Candidates are required to fulfil the minimum entry requirements set by the NBTE.

A minimum of four credit passes in relevant subjects obtained from WASSCE, GCE O’Level, SSCE, NECO, or NABTEB, in no more than two sittings.

Alternatively, candidates may present four credits from a Pre-ND examination conducted by an NBTE-accredited polytechnic, or possess relevant NTC/NBC technical certificates with credit passes in trade modules and related subjects.

If Lagos City Polytechnic was not your initial choice in the UTME, you can still apply by changing your institution through the JAMB portal.

Higher National Diploma (HND)

HND applicants must have a valid ND certificate in a related field.

Below are the general admission requirements for candidates seeking entry into the Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes at LCP.

Apply directly to the polytechnic by obtaining the admission form for ₦10,000.

The Academic Board grants admission in line with NBTE guidelines.

A valid National Diploma (ND) certificate in a related discipline.

A minimum of one year of industrial work experience following the completion of the ND.

Applicants are also required to meet the general entry requirements for ND programs.

Preliminary National Diploma (Pre-ND)

This remedial or preparatory program is designed for candidates who have not yet fulfilled the full O’Level entry requirements for the National Diploma (ND) program. The requirements include:

Submit your application directly to the institution (application form costs ₦10,000).

Candidates must have passed four relevant subjects from WASSCE, GCE O’Level, SSCE, NECO, or the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), obtained in no more than two sittings.

Lagos City Polytechnic application procedure

Admission is based on NBTE guidelines.

The Nigerian Polytechnic is now open for admissions for the 2024/2025 academic session. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to apply.

Obtain the application form by visiting the Admissions Office at 6/9 Bashiru Oweh Street, off Medical Road (Simiat Abiola Way), Ikeja, Lagos, for a non-refundable fee of ₦10,000 for both ND and HND programmes. Complete and submit to the enquiry/admission office of the Polytechnic promptly. Once the admission letter is issued, admitted candidates are expected to pay a non-refundable acceptance fee of ₦20,000.

How much are Lagos City Polytechnic fees?

Tuition fees are set at ₦170,400 per semester for full-time ND and HND programs, ₦120,400 for part-time programs, and ₦205,000 per semester for Bachelor's degree programs.

Is Lagos City Polytechnic accredited?

LCP is accredited by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

Yes, Lagos City Polytechnic is accredited by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

Is Lagos City Polytechnic a private polytechnic?

Lagos City Polytechnic is a private institution, founded in 1990 by Engineer Babatunde Odufuwa.

What is Lagos City Polytechnic's acceptance fee?

Lagos City Polytechnic's acceptance fee is ₦20,000. The fee is payable once prospective students receive an admission offer.

Where is Lagos City Polytechnic located?

Lagos City Polytechnic is located in Ikeja, Lagos, at the following official address: 6/7 Bashiru Oweh Street, Off Simbiat Abiola (formerly Medical) Road, Ikeja, Lagos.

Lagos City Polytechnic's courses and fees reflect the institution’s dedication to quality and affordability. Prospective students can apply for the Higher Diploma, Diploma, and Bachelor's programs provided they meet the minimum requirements.

