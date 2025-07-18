Ave Maria University, Abuja courses, fees and application procedure

Ave Maria University charges tuition fees ranging from ₦629,000 to ₦1,450,000, depending on the programme and student category. Some of the programmes offered include nursing, law, public health, criminology, economics, and computer science. Find out how to apply and what to expect from Ave Maria University’s wide range of academic programmes.

Ave Maria University is owned and operated by the Ave Maria Foundation. Photo: @avemariauniversity on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Ave Maria University offers over 25 accredited degree programmes .

. Tuition fees vary by course and student status, with new students paying ₦649,000 to ₦1,450,000 depending on the programme.

and student status, with new students paying ₦649,000 to ₦1,450,000 depending on the programme. Returning students pay slightly reduced fees, with courses like cybersecurity and software engineering costing ₦804,000 .

. New students must also pay for accommodation, ICT, and e-library fees .

. Admission requirements include five O’Level credits in no more than two sittings, with options for UTME and Direct Entry applicants.

Ave Maria University, Abuja courses

The Nigerian university offers a wide range of degree programmes across various faculties. Whether in the sciences, arts, or professional fields, students can explore diverse disciplines that align with national development goals.

Faculty of Health Science

Nursing

Medical Laboratory Science

Public Health

Faculty of Social and Management Sciences

Mass communication

Political Science

Public Administration

Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution

International Relations and Diplomatic Studies

Industrial Relations and Personnel Management

Economics

Business Administration

Accounting

Entrepreneurship

Taxation

Criminology

Psychology

Faculty of Law

LLB. Law

Faculty of Basic Sciences

Biotechnology

Microbiology

Industrial Chemistry

Biochemistry

Computer Science

Software Engineering and Digital Entrepreneurship

Cybersecurity

Forensic Science

Physics with Electronics

How much is the tuition at Ave Maria University?

Ave Maria University offers over 25 accredited degree programmes. Photo: @avemariauniversity on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tuition fees at Ave Maria University differ based on whether a student is new or returning. In addition to standard charges, new students must pay extra fees for hostels and other charges. Below is an overview of Ave Maria University's school fees.

New students’ fees

For new students, the fees for various courses range significantly. The fees range from ₦649,000 to ₦1,450,000. Here are the fees payable by new students in various programmes.

Course Fees (₦) International Relations & Diplomatic Studies 799,000.00 Peace Studies & Conflict Resolution 649,000.00 Industrial Relations & Personnel Management 649,000.00 Taxation 649,000.00 Economics 799,000.00 Business Administration 799,000.00 Entrepreneurship 649,000.00 Accounting 799,000.00 Psychology 649,000.00 Criminology and Security Studies 799,000.00 Mass Communication 799,000.00 Political Science 649,000.00 Public Administration 649,000.00 Biotechnology 805,000.00 Microbiology 805,000.00 Industrial Chemistry 649,000.00 Biochemistry 805,000.00 Computer Science 824,000.00 Software Engineering 824,000.00 Cybersecurity 824,000.00 Forensic Science 805,000.00 Physics with Electronics 649,000.00 Nursing 1,450,000.00 Public Health 810,000.00 Medical Laboratory Science 980,000.00

Other fees

Beyond course tuition, new students incur other fees. These costs range from accommodation options, with shared rooms, ICT fees, and ICT/e-Library charges that cover essential resources and services.

Item Fees (₦) 6 students per room 100,000.00 4 students per room 150,000.00 2 students per room 300,000.00 ICT charge 125,000.00 IJMB 600,000.00 ICT/e-Library and other charges 105,500.00

Returning students fees

Ave Maria University is located in Ave Maria, Florida. Photo: @avemariauniversity on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

For returning students, the fee structure is less compared to new students. Fees for courses such as Peace Studies & Conflict Resolution, Industrial Relations and Personnel Management, and Biochemistry are relatively lower. Conversely, higher fees are required for programs like Biotechnology, Microbiology, and Computer Science.

Course Fees (₦) International Relations and Diplomatic Studies 779,000.00 Peace Studies & Conflict Resolution 629,000.00 Industrial Relations and Personnel Management 629,000.00 Economics 779,000.00 Business Administration 779,000.00 Criminology & Security Studies 779,000.00 Entrepreneurship Studies 629,000.00 Accounting 779,000.00 Taxation 629,000.00 Psychology 629,000.00 Biotechnology 785,000.00 Microbiology 785,000.00 Biochemistry 629,000.00 Industrial Chemistry 629,000.00 Computer Science 804,000.00 Cybersecurity 804,000.00 Software Engineering and Digital Entrepreneurship 804,000.00 Forensic Science 785,000.00 Physics with Electronics 629,000.00 ICT/e-Library and other charges 151,000.00

How to pay the Ave Maria University, Abuja school fees

Applicants must pay into the official bank accounts listed below and provide proof of payment before registration. Here are the fee payment bank details.

Tuition fee

Account name: Ave Maria University

Ave Maria University Account number : 1024029817

: 1024029817 Bank: UBA

Accommodation fee

Students may pay 70% or 50% of the tuition fee for the first semester. Here are the

Account name: Ave Maria Foundation

Ave Maria Foundation Account number: 1018979566

1018979566 Bank: UBA

Payment account for ICT fees

Account name: Ave Maria University 2

Ave Maria University 2 Account number: 1025397540

1025397540 Bank: UBA

Ave Maria University, Abuja admission requirements

These requirements differ slightly for UTME and Direct Entry applicants. Below are the key admission requirements for each route.

Applicants with valid UTME results can apply provided they meet the below requirements;

Candidates must have at least five (5) O’Level credits, including English and Mathematics, in not more than two sittings.

Candidates who did not initially select Ave Maria University in UTME can still apply, but must change their institution choice to Ave Maria University on JAMB after receiving an offer of admission.

Candidates awaiting WAEC or NECO results may also apply.

Direct Entry

For Direct Entry applicants, they must;

Complete the JAMB Direct Entry form and possess five (5) O’Level credits, including English and Mathematics (in not more than two sittings).

Hold one of the following: A'Level results, National Diploma (minimum of Lower Credit), or Cambridge A/Levels.

Ave Maria University, Abuja application procedure

Ave Maria University application website. Photo: avemariauniversity.edu.ng

Source: UGC

If you want to gain admission into the higher learning institution, follow the steps highlighted below.

Visit the official Ave Maria University portal. Click on the "Apply Now" button. Fill in your personal details and select your desired programme. Click on the "Apply" button.

Applicants must present the following during the post-UTME screening at the university's permanent site:

Printed copy of the Admission Form

Completed UTME/DE Screening Assessment Form

Character Assessment Form

Applicant’s Confidential Report

Guidance and Counselling Form

Copies of WAEC/NECO results (if available)

Review your submission, prepare the required documents, and get ready for the screening interview.

Does Ave Maria University offer nursing?

Ave Maria University offers a Bachelor of Nursing Science (B.NSc) programme. The programme prepares students for careers in clinical and community healthcare.

What GPA do you need to get into Ave Maria University?

Ave Maria University in Nigeria does not specify a minimum GPA. However, applicants must meet the O’Level and UTME/Direct Entry requirements stated above.

Is Ave Maria University accredited?

Yes, Ave Maria University is accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Who is the owner of Ave Maria University?

Ave Maria University, Piyanko (AMU), is a private Catholic university located in Nasarawa State, Nigeria. It is owned and operated by the Ave Maria Foundation, known for running the Ave Maria group of schools, including Ave Maria Nursery and Primary School, Nyanya, Abuja.

Ave Maria University, Abuja, offers a strong academic foundation, modern facilities, and a straightforward application process. With flexible tuition options and diverse programmes, it remains a top choice for students seeking quality education in a values-driven environment.

Legit.ng recently published an informative post about the NDA courses' cut-off marks. Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) is a military university in Kaduna, Nigeria. The institution offers four years of academic training and one year of military training.

The Nigerian Defence Academy was established in 1964 to train officers for commissioning into one of the three Nigerian Armed Forces services (the Nigerian Army, Navy, and Air Force). Read on to discover whether you meet the NDA courses' cut-off marks and other requirements.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng