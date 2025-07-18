Ave Maria University, Abuja courses, fees and application procedure
Ave Maria University charges tuition fees ranging from ₦629,000 to ₦1,450,000, depending on the programme and student category. Some of the programmes offered include nursing, law, public health, criminology, economics, and computer science. Find out how to apply and what to expect from Ave Maria University’s wide range of academic programmes.
Key takeaways
- Ave Maria University offers over 25 accredited degree programmes.
- Tuition fees vary by course and student status, with new students paying ₦649,000 to ₦1,450,000 depending on the programme.
- Returning students pay slightly reduced fees, with courses like cybersecurity and software engineering costing ₦804,000.
- New students must also pay for accommodation, ICT, and e-library fees.
- Admission requirements include five O’Level credits in no more than two sittings, with options for UTME and Direct Entry applicants.
Ave Maria University, Abuja courses
The Nigerian university offers a wide range of degree programmes across various faculties. Whether in the sciences, arts, or professional fields, students can explore diverse disciplines that align with national development goals.
Faculty of Health Science
- Nursing
- Medical Laboratory Science
- Public Health
Faculty of Social and Management Sciences
- Mass communication
- Political Science
- Public Administration
- Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution
- International Relations and Diplomatic Studies
- Industrial Relations and Personnel Management
- Economics
- Business Administration
- Accounting
- Entrepreneurship
- Taxation
- Criminology
- Psychology
Faculty of Law
- LLB. Law
Faculty of Basic Sciences
- Biotechnology
- Microbiology
- Industrial Chemistry
- Biochemistry
- Computer Science
- Software Engineering and Digital Entrepreneurship
- Cybersecurity
- Forensic Science
- Physics with Electronics
How much is the tuition at Ave Maria University?
Tuition fees at Ave Maria University differ based on whether a student is new or returning. In addition to standard charges, new students must pay extra fees for hostels and other charges. Below is an overview of Ave Maria University's school fees.
New students’ fees
For new students, the fees for various courses range significantly. The fees range from ₦649,000 to ₦1,450,000. Here are the fees payable by new students in various programmes.
|Course
|Fees (₦)
|International Relations & Diplomatic Studies
|799,000.00
|Peace Studies & Conflict Resolution
|649,000.00
|Industrial Relations & Personnel Management
|649,000.00
|Taxation
|649,000.00
|Economics
|799,000.00
|Business Administration
|799,000.00
|Entrepreneurship
|649,000.00
|Accounting
|799,000.00
|Psychology
|649,000.00
|Criminology and Security Studies
|799,000.00
|Mass Communication
|799,000.00
|Political Science
|649,000.00
|Public Administration
|649,000.00
|Biotechnology
|805,000.00
|Microbiology
|805,000.00
|Industrial Chemistry
|649,000.00
|Biochemistry
|805,000.00
|Computer Science
|824,000.00
|Software Engineering
|824,000.00
|Cybersecurity
|824,000.00
|Forensic Science
|805,000.00
|Physics with Electronics
|649,000.00
|Nursing
|1,450,000.00
|Public Health
|810,000.00
|Medical Laboratory Science
|980,000.00
Other fees
Beyond course tuition, new students incur other fees. These costs range from accommodation options, with shared rooms, ICT fees, and ICT/e-Library charges that cover essential resources and services.
|Item
|Fees (₦)
|6 students per room
|100,000.00
|4 students per room
|150,000.00
|2 students per room
|300,000.00
|ICT charge
|125,000.00
|IJMB
|600,000.00
|ICT/e-Library and other charges
|105,500.00
Returning students fees
For returning students, the fee structure is less compared to new students. Fees for courses such as Peace Studies & Conflict Resolution, Industrial Relations and Personnel Management, and Biochemistry are relatively lower. Conversely, higher fees are required for programs like Biotechnology, Microbiology, and Computer Science.
|Course
|Fees (₦)
|International Relations and Diplomatic Studies
|779,000.00
|Peace Studies & Conflict Resolution
|629,000.00
|Industrial Relations and Personnel Management
|629,000.00
|Economics
|779,000.00
|Business Administration
|779,000.00
|Criminology & Security Studies
|779,000.00
|Entrepreneurship Studies
|629,000.00
|Accounting
|779,000.00
|Taxation
|629,000.00
|Psychology
|629,000.00
|Biotechnology
|785,000.00
|Microbiology
|785,000.00
|Biochemistry
|629,000.00
|Industrial Chemistry
|629,000.00
|Computer Science
|804,000.00
|Cybersecurity
|804,000.00
|Software Engineering and Digital Entrepreneurship
|804,000.00
|Forensic Science
|785,000.00
|Physics with Electronics
|629,000.00
|ICT/e-Library and other charges
|151,000.00
How to pay the Ave Maria University, Abuja school fees
Applicants must pay into the official bank accounts listed below and provide proof of payment before registration. Here are the fee payment bank details.
Tuition fee
- Account name: Ave Maria University
- Account number: 1024029817
- Bank: UBA
Accommodation fee
Students may pay 70% or 50% of the tuition fee for the first semester. Here are the
- Account name: Ave Maria Foundation
- Account number: 1018979566
- Bank: UBA
Payment account for ICT fees
- Account name: Ave Maria University 2
- Account number: 1025397540
- Bank: UBA
Ave Maria University, Abuja admission requirements
These requirements differ slightly for UTME and Direct Entry applicants. Below are the key admission requirements for each route.
UTME candidates
Applicants with valid UTME results can apply provided they meet the below requirements;
- Candidates must have at least five (5) O’Level credits, including English and Mathematics, in not more than two sittings.
- Candidates who did not initially select Ave Maria University in UTME can still apply, but must change their institution choice to Ave Maria University on JAMB after receiving an offer of admission.
- Candidates awaiting WAEC or NECO results may also apply.
Direct Entry
For Direct Entry applicants, they must;
- Complete the JAMB Direct Entry form and possess five (5) O’Level credits, including English and Mathematics (in not more than two sittings).
- Hold one of the following: A'Level results, National Diploma (minimum of Lower Credit), or Cambridge A/Levels.
Ave Maria University, Abuja application procedure
If you want to gain admission into the higher learning institution, follow the steps highlighted below.
- Visit the official Ave Maria University portal.
- Click on the "Apply Now" button.
- Fill in your personal details and select your desired programme.
- Click on the "Apply" button.
Applicants must present the following during the post-UTME screening at the university's permanent site:
- Printed copy of the Admission Form
- Completed UTME/DE Screening Assessment Form
- Character Assessment Form
- Applicant’s Confidential Report
- Guidance and Counselling Form
- Copies of WAEC/NECO results (if available)
Review your submission, prepare the required documents, and get ready for the screening interview.
Does Ave Maria University offer nursing?
Ave Maria University offers a Bachelor of Nursing Science (B.NSc) programme. The programme prepares students for careers in clinical and community healthcare.
What GPA do you need to get into Ave Maria University?
Ave Maria University in Nigeria does not specify a minimum GPA. However, applicants must meet the O’Level and UTME/Direct Entry requirements stated above.
Is Ave Maria University accredited?
Yes, Ave Maria University is accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC).
Who is the owner of Ave Maria University?
Ave Maria University, Piyanko (AMU), is a private Catholic university located in Nasarawa State, Nigeria. It is owned and operated by the Ave Maria Foundation, known for running the Ave Maria group of schools, including Ave Maria Nursery and Primary School, Nyanya, Abuja.
Ave Maria University, Abuja, offers a strong academic foundation, modern facilities, and a straightforward application process. With flexible tuition options and diverse programmes, it remains a top choice for students seeking quality education in a values-driven environment.
