Ave Maria University, Abuja courses, fees and application procedure
Education

Ave Maria University, Abuja courses, fees and application procedure

by  Brian Oroo reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
Ave Maria University charges tuition fees ranging from ₦629,000 to ₦1,450,000, depending on the programme and student category. Some of the programmes offered include nursing, law, public health, criminology, economics, and computer science. Find out how to apply and what to expect from Ave Maria University’s wide range of academic programmes.

Ave Maria University entrance (L). Ave Maria University logo (R)
Ave Maria University is owned and operated by the Ave Maria Foundation. Photo: @avemariauniversity on Facebook (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Ave Maria University offers over 25 accredited degree programmes.
  • Tuition fees vary by course and student status, with new students paying ₦649,000 to ₦1,450,000 depending on the programme.
  • Returning students pay slightly reduced fees, with courses like cybersecurity and software engineering costing ₦804,000.
  • New students must also pay for accommodation, ICT, and e-library fees.
  • Admission requirements include five O’Level credits in no more than two sittings, with options for UTME and Direct Entry applicants.

Ave Maria University, Abuja courses

The Nigerian university offers a wide range of degree programmes across various faculties. Whether in the sciences, arts, or professional fields, students can explore diverse disciplines that align with national development goals.

Faculty of Health Science

  • Nursing
  • Medical Laboratory Science
  • Public Health

Faculty of Social and Management Sciences

  • Mass communication
  • Political Science
  • Public Administration
  • Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution
  • International Relations and Diplomatic Studies
  • Industrial Relations and Personnel Management
  • Economics
  • Business Administration
  • Accounting
  • Entrepreneurship
  • Taxation
  • Criminology
  • Psychology

Faculty of Law

  • LLB. Law

Faculty of Basic Sciences

  • Biotechnology
  • Microbiology
  • Industrial Chemistry
  • Biochemistry
  • Computer Science
  • Software Engineering and Digital Entrepreneurship
  • Cybersecurity
  • Forensic Science
  • Physics with Electronics

How much is the tuition at Ave Maria University?

Ave Maria University students in an exam room (L). Ave Maria University graduates in gowns (R)
Ave Maria University offers over 25 accredited degree programmes. Photo: @avemariauniversity on Facebook (modified by author)
Tuition fees at Ave Maria University differ based on whether a student is new or returning. In addition to standard charges, new students must pay extra fees for hostels and other charges. Below is an overview of Ave Maria University's school fees.

New students’ fees

For new students, the fees for various courses range significantly. The fees range from ₦649,000 to ₦1,450,000. Here are the fees payable by new students in various programmes.

CourseFees ()
International Relations & Diplomatic Studies799,000.00
Peace Studies & Conflict Resolution649,000.00
Industrial Relations & Personnel Management649,000.00
Taxation649,000.00
Economics799,000.00
Business Administration799,000.00
Entrepreneurship649,000.00
Accounting799,000.00
Psychology649,000.00
Criminology and Security Studies799,000.00
Mass Communication799,000.00
Political Science649,000.00
Public Administration649,000.00
Biotechnology805,000.00
Microbiology805,000.00
Industrial Chemistry649,000.00
Biochemistry805,000.00
Computer Science824,000.00
Software Engineering824,000.00
Cybersecurity824,000.00
Forensic Science805,000.00
Physics with Electronics649,000.00
Nursing1,450,000.00
Public Health810,000.00
Medical Laboratory Science980,000.00

Other fees

Beyond course tuition, new students incur other fees. These costs range from accommodation options, with shared rooms, ICT fees, and ICT/e-Library charges that cover essential resources and services.

ItemFees (₦)
6 students per room100,000.00
4 students per room150,000.00
2 students per room300,000.00
ICT charge125,000.00
IJMB600,000.00
ICT/e-Library and other charges105,500.00

Returning students fees

Ave Maria University lecture halls
Ave Maria University is located in Ave Maria, Florida. Photo: @avemariauniversity on Facebook (modified by author)
For returning students, the fee structure is less compared to new students. Fees for courses such as Peace Studies & Conflict Resolution, Industrial Relations and Personnel Management, and Biochemistry are relatively lower. Conversely, higher fees are required for programs like Biotechnology, Microbiology, and Computer Science.

CourseFees (₦)
International Relations and Diplomatic Studies779,000.00
Peace Studies & Conflict Resolution629,000.00
Industrial Relations and Personnel Management629,000.00
Economics779,000.00
Business Administration779,000.00
Criminology & Security Studies779,000.00
Entrepreneurship Studies629,000.00
Accounting779,000.00
Taxation629,000.00
Psychology629,000.00
Biotechnology785,000.00
Microbiology785,000.00
Biochemistry629,000.00
Industrial Chemistry629,000.00
Computer Science804,000.00
Cybersecurity804,000.00
Software Engineering and Digital Entrepreneurship804,000.00
Forensic Science785,000.00
Physics with Electronics629,000.00
ICT/e-Library and other charges151,000.00

How to pay the Ave Maria University, Abuja school fees

Applicants must pay into the official bank accounts listed below and provide proof of payment before registration. Here are the fee payment bank details.

Tuition fee

  • Account name: Ave Maria University
  • Account number: 1024029817
  • Bank: UBA

Accommodation fee

Students may pay 70% or 50% of the tuition fee for the first semester. Here are the

  • Account name: Ave Maria Foundation
  • Account number: 1018979566
  • Bank: UBA

Payment account for ICT fees

  • Account name: Ave Maria University 2
  • Account number: 1025397540
  • Bank: UBA

Ave Maria University, Abuja admission requirements

These requirements differ slightly for UTME and Direct Entry applicants. Below are the key admission requirements for each route.

UTME candidates

Applicants with valid UTME results can apply provided they meet the below requirements;

  • Candidates must have at least five (5) O’Level credits, including English and Mathematics, in not more than two sittings.
  • Candidates who did not initially select Ave Maria University in UTME can still apply, but must change their institution choice to Ave Maria University on JAMB after receiving an offer of admission.
  • Candidates awaiting WAEC or NECO results may also apply.

Direct Entry

For Direct Entry applicants, they must;

  • Complete the JAMB Direct Entry form and possess five (5) O’Level credits, including English and Mathematics (in not more than two sittings).
  • Hold one of the following: A'Level results, National Diploma (minimum of Lower Credit), or Cambridge A/Levels.

Ave Maria University, Abuja application procedure

Ave Maria University application website
Ave Maria University application website. Photo: avemariauniversity.edu.ng
If you want to gain admission into the higher learning institution, follow the steps highlighted below.

  1. Visit the official Ave Maria University portal.
  2. Click on the "Apply Now" button.
  3. Fill in your personal details and select your desired programme.
  4. Click on the "Apply" button.

Applicants must present the following during the post-UTME screening at the university's permanent site:

  • Printed copy of the Admission Form
  • Completed UTME/DE Screening Assessment Form
  • Character Assessment Form
  • Applicant’s Confidential Report
  • Guidance and Counselling Form
  • Copies of WAEC/NECO results (if available)

Review your submission, prepare the required documents, and get ready for the screening interview.

Does Ave Maria University offer nursing?

Ave Maria University offers a Bachelor of Nursing Science (B.NSc) programme. The programme prepares students for careers in clinical and community healthcare.

What GPA do you need to get into Ave Maria University?

Ave Maria University in Nigeria does not specify a minimum GPA. However, applicants must meet the O’Level and UTME/Direct Entry requirements stated above.

Is Ave Maria University accredited?

Yes, Ave Maria University is accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Who is the owner of Ave Maria University?

Ave Maria University, Piyanko (AMU), is a private Catholic university located in Nasarawa State, Nigeria. It is owned and operated by the Ave Maria Foundation, known for running the Ave Maria group of schools, including Ave Maria Nursery and Primary School, Nyanya, Abuja.

Ave Maria University, Abuja, offers a strong academic foundation, modern facilities, and a straightforward application process. With flexible tuition options and diverse programmes, it remains a top choice for students seeking quality education in a values-driven environment.

Legit.ng recently published an informative post about the NDA courses' cut-off marks. Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) is a military university in Kaduna, Nigeria. The institution offers four years of academic training and one year of military training.

The Nigerian Defence Academy was established in 1964 to train officers for commissioning into one of the three Nigerian Armed Forces services (the Nigerian Army, Navy, and Air Force). Read on to discover whether you meet the NDA courses' cut-off marks and other requirements.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

