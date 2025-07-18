Top 15 careers in science in Nigeria: job prospects and average salaries

If you are looking to start a science career, there are many opportunities, offering exciting paths from technology to research. Some highly competitive science careers in Nigeria include petroleum engineering, medical doctor, and data scientist. Discover how to build a successful career in Nigeria's rapidly growing scientific landscape.

Careers in science in Nigeria are among the highest-paid in the job market. Photo: pexels.com, @artempodrez (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Science careers in Nigeria have high job prospects due to their high demand in the economy.

due to their high demand in the economy. Careers in engineering, research, technology, and medicine pay good salaries , with more experienced professionals earning more.

, with more experienced professionals earning more. Admission to highly competitive university science programs typically requires top grades in high school.

Top 15 careers in science in Nigeria

This list of the top careers in science in Nigeria has been carefully selected to highlight the most competitive in terms of demand and average salary earned. Salary information is derived from Glassdoor and Payscale. It is important to note that salaries are subjective, and may change at any time based on various economic factors.

Rank Career Average salary per month (₦) 1 Petroleum engineer 758,000 2 Data scientist 298,000 3 Software engineer 275,000 4 Medical doctor 267,000 5 Electrical engineer 233,000 6 Cybersecurity specialist 215,000 7 Chemical engineer 213,000 8 Pharmacist 168,000 9 Civil engineer 158,000 10 Research scientist 156,000 11 Geophysicist 154,000 12 Environmental scientist 150,000 13 Biologist 135,000 14 Biotechnologist 125,000 15 Food scientist 105,000

1. Petroleum engineer

A petroleum engineer on a ship at sea. Photo: pexels.com, @oleksiy-konstantinidi (modified by author)

Petroleum engineering job prospects in Nigeria are very high since the West African country is an oil-rich nation. There are many opportunities in the exploration, extraction, and production of oil and other gas, raising the demand for the profession.

The average salary of a petroleum engineer is around ₦758,000 per month, depending on experience and the company one is working for. The course is offered in top universities across Nigeria.

2. Data scientist

A lady wearing a headset testing a robotic device. Photo: pexels.com, @vanessaloring

A data scientist, also known as an AI and machine learning engineer, is one of Nigeria's emerging careers. It is an extremely in-demand and rapidly growing career, thanks to the evolution of AI.

The career is highly marketable, since most businesses across all sectors are increasingly relying on AI data for decision-making and innovation. The average salary of a data scientist is ₦298,000 per month, which can go higher with experience.

3. Software engineer/developer

A woman working on her computer. Photo: pexels.com, @divinetechygirl

Software engineers and software developers are in high demand with the development of the tech sector in Nigeria. There are many startups and established companies that are constantly looking for skilled software developers.

To pursue this career, a degree in computer science is typically required. Software engineers' average salaries are around ₦275,000 per month, with Java developers making more.

4. Medical doctor

Dr. Dapo Popoola is a Torrance-based physician who does annual humanitarian trips to his native country, Nigeria, providing free medical care. Photo: Myung J. Chun

One of the most lucrative and competitive careers globally is medicine, and Nigeria is no exception. Medical doctors remain consistently in high demand due to the healthcare needs of the country and the ongoing "brain drain" of medical professionals to Western countries.

Specialisations include general practitioner, orthopaedic surgeon, cardiologist, and anaesthesiologist. The average salary is ₦267,000 per month.

5. Electrical engineer

A woman engineer smiling while holding a measuring tape. Photo: pexels.com, @kindelmedia (modified by author)

The electrical engineer profession has been consistent in demand, especially in power generation, telecommunications, manufacturing, and the general electrical industries. These experts design, develop, test, and supervise the installation of electrical systems, components, and equipment.

The average salary of an electrical engineer is ₦233,000 per month, with higher pay in specialised areas like power systems.

6. Cybersecurity specialist

Cybersecurity Engineer Victory Ese Oladele-Ojo emceeing at an event. Photo: @vick.onas on Facebook

The specialisation is another highly sought-after career in Nigeria, resulting in the cybersecurity earnings rising. With the rising threat of cyberattacks, organisations need to protect their digital spaces and assets.

Cybersecurity specialists earn an average salary of ₦215,000 per month, with significant potential for higher earnings with experience.

7. Chemical engineer

A man and a woman are looking at test tubes in a lab. Photo: pexels.com, @artempodrez

Chemical engineers have strong job prospects in the oil and gas industries. They are also in high demand within the food and beverage manufacturing and pharmaceutical industries.

A chemical engineer can make an average salary of ₦213,000 per month, depending on the company and experience.

8. Pharmacist

Pharmacist looking for medicine in a drug cabinet in a Nigerian pharmacy on December 10, 2013. Photo: Ute Grabowsky

Pharmacy has become a competitive career in Nigeria with the steady rise in demand for medicine in hospitals, retail pharmacies, and pharmaceutical companies. Pharmacists dispense medication, offer advice to patients, and conduct research.

Professionals in this field earn an average salary of ₦168,000 per month, varying based on the setting and experience.

9. Civil engineer

Civil Engineer at a construction site. Photo: pexels.com, @ihsanaditya

Civil engineering is a lucrative career with high demand, driven by ongoing infrastructure development across Nigeria. The country is developing new roads, bridges, and buildings everywhere. To pursue civil engineering, a strong performance in science courses is essential.

The average salary in this profession is competitive at ₦158,000 per month. It is influenced by project scale and experience.

10. Research scientist

A researcher in a laboratory conducting research. Photo: pexels.com, @mikhailnilov

Research scientists have opportunities in academic institutions, private sector R&D departments, and government organisations. Their job entails planning and executing experiments, analysing data, and publishing findings. A Research scientist has an average salary of ₦156,000 per month.

11. Geophysicist

A geophysicist holds a map as he explains the drilling surveys at the Segilola Gold Project site near the city of Ilesha, Osun State, Nigeria. Photo: Stefan Heuni

Geophysicists have a good prospect of succeeding in Nigeria, primarily within the oil, gas, and mining sectors. These specialists are needed for exploration and natural resource identification. They also play a role in environmental remediation by identifying, reducing, and eradicating pollutants.

Geophysicists earn an average of ₦154,000 per month, depending on experience.

12. Environmental scientist

A group of environmental scientists in an environmental forum. Photo: @renownedehsan on Facebook

Demand for environmental scientists is increasing due to growing awareness of environmental issues. Nigeria has joined global efforts in regulating climate change and the need for sustainable practices and green energy initiatives.

The specialists can work in environmental consulting, renewable energy, and waste management. The average salary of an environmental scientist is ₦150,000 per month, depending on specialisation and industry.

13. Biologist

Laboratory manager, Philomena Eromon (L) and a colleague molecular biologist (R) analyse COVID-19 coronavirus samples in the laboratory on June 2, 2020. Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei

A biologist is a professional who studies living organisms such as animals, people, plants, and microorganisms. They aim to understand how life works and contribute to finding cures and treatments for illnesses.

A biologist earns an average salary of ₦135,000 per month.

14. Biotechnologist/biomedical scientist

Nigerian biotechnologists and members of the Biotechnology Society of Nigeria are conducting research. Photo: @BSN on Facebook (modified by author)

A biotechnologist is another science career with growing job prospects in Nigeria. This rise in demand stems from the potential in research and development within pharmaceutical manufacturing, healthcare diagnostics, and food processing.

A biotechnologist can earn an average salary of ₦125,000 per month.

15. Food scientist

Scientist Kafayat Falana tries to test the viability of Cowpea germinated seed in the laboratory in Ibadan, southwest Nigeria. Photo: Pius Utomi

A food scientist or technologist is another promising science career. Job prospects for this profession are strong, as Nigeria boasts a large and growing food and beverage industry. These specialists focus on food safety and new product development.

The average salary is ₦105,000 per month and could be higher depending on the size and type of food company.

What are the highest-paid science courses in Nigeria?

Some of the best courses that pay well in Nigeria include medicine and surgery, pharmacy, data science, electrical, computer, and mechanical engineering.

Which career is best in science?

The 'best' career in science depends on individual preference, level of study, and potential average salary. Some of the most competitive science fields include medicine, engineering, technology, and research industries.

Which science career is in demand in Nigeria?

Several science careers are in high demand in Nigeria, driven by industrial needs. These careers are found in technology, engineering, and healthcare sectors, including data science, software engineering, petroleum engineering, and medicine and surgery.

There is a wide range of careers in science in Nigeria. The jobs pay good money, and professionals have a great prospect of securing a job. From engineering and technology to the medical fields, a variety of options exist for those interested in the sciences.

