Top 15 careers in science in Nigeria: job prospects and average salaries
If you are looking to start a science career, there are many opportunities, offering exciting paths from technology to research. Some highly competitive science careers in Nigeria include petroleum engineering, medical doctor, and data scientist. Discover how to build a successful career in Nigeria's rapidly growing scientific landscape.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Top 15 careers in science in Nigeria
- 1. Petroleum engineer
- 2. Data scientist
- 3. Software engineer/developer
- 4. Medical doctor
- 5. Electrical engineer
- 6. Cybersecurity specialist
- 7. Chemical engineer
- 8. Pharmacist
- 9. Civil engineer
- 10. Research scientist
- 11. Geophysicist
- 12. Environmental scientist
- 13. Biologist
- 14. Biotechnologist/biomedical scientist
- 15. Food scientist
- What are the highest-paid science courses in Nigeria?
- Which career is best in science?
- Which science career is in demand in Nigeria?
Key takeaways
- Science careers in Nigeria have high job prospects due to their high demand in the economy.
- Careers in engineering, research, technology, and medicine pay good salaries, with more experienced professionals earning more.
- Admission to highly competitive university science programs typically requires top grades in high school.
Top 15 careers in science in Nigeria
This list of the top careers in science in Nigeria has been carefully selected to highlight the most competitive in terms of demand and average salary earned. Salary information is derived from Glassdoor and Payscale. It is important to note that salaries are subjective, and may change at any time based on various economic factors.
|Rank
|Career
|Average salary per month (₦)
|1
|Petroleum engineer
|758,000
|2
|Data scientist
|298,000
|3
|Software engineer
|275,000
|4
|Medical doctor
|267,000
|5
|Electrical engineer
|233,000
|6
|Cybersecurity specialist
|215,000
|7
|Chemical engineer
|213,000
|8
|Pharmacist
|168,000
|9
|Civil engineer
|158,000
|10
|Research scientist
|156,000
|11
|Geophysicist
|154,000
|12
|Environmental scientist
|150,000
|13
|Biologist
|135,000
|14
|Biotechnologist
|125,000
|15
|Food scientist
|105,000
1. Petroleum engineer
Petroleum engineering job prospects in Nigeria are very high since the West African country is an oil-rich nation. There are many opportunities in the exploration, extraction, and production of oil and other gas, raising the demand for the profession.
The average salary of a petroleum engineer is around ₦758,000 per month, depending on experience and the company one is working for. The course is offered in top universities across Nigeria.
2. Data scientist
A data scientist, also known as an AI and machine learning engineer, is one of Nigeria's emerging careers. It is an extremely in-demand and rapidly growing career, thanks to the evolution of AI.
The career is highly marketable, since most businesses across all sectors are increasingly relying on AI data for decision-making and innovation. The average salary of a data scientist is ₦298,000 per month, which can go higher with experience.
3. Software engineer/developer
Software engineers and software developers are in high demand with the development of the tech sector in Nigeria. There are many startups and established companies that are constantly looking for skilled software developers.
To pursue this career, a degree in computer science is typically required. Software engineers' average salaries are around ₦275,000 per month, with Java developers making more.
4. Medical doctor
One of the most lucrative and competitive careers globally is medicine, and Nigeria is no exception. Medical doctors remain consistently in high demand due to the healthcare needs of the country and the ongoing "brain drain" of medical professionals to Western countries.
Specialisations include general practitioner, orthopaedic surgeon, cardiologist, and anaesthesiologist. The average salary is ₦267,000 per month.
5. Electrical engineer
The electrical engineer profession has been consistent in demand, especially in power generation, telecommunications, manufacturing, and the general electrical industries. These experts design, develop, test, and supervise the installation of electrical systems, components, and equipment.
The average salary of an electrical engineer is ₦233,000 per month, with higher pay in specialised areas like power systems.
6. Cybersecurity specialist
The specialisation is another highly sought-after career in Nigeria, resulting in the cybersecurity earnings rising. With the rising threat of cyberattacks, organisations need to protect their digital spaces and assets.
Cybersecurity specialists earn an average salary of ₦215,000 per month, with significant potential for higher earnings with experience.
7. Chemical engineer
Chemical engineers have strong job prospects in the oil and gas industries. They are also in high demand within the food and beverage manufacturing and pharmaceutical industries.
A chemical engineer can make an average salary of ₦213,000 per month, depending on the company and experience.
8. Pharmacist
Pharmacy has become a competitive career in Nigeria with the steady rise in demand for medicine in hospitals, retail pharmacies, and pharmaceutical companies. Pharmacists dispense medication, offer advice to patients, and conduct research.
Professionals in this field earn an average salary of ₦168,000 per month, varying based on the setting and experience.
9. Civil engineer
Civil engineering is a lucrative career with high demand, driven by ongoing infrastructure development across Nigeria. The country is developing new roads, bridges, and buildings everywhere. To pursue civil engineering, a strong performance in science courses is essential.
The average salary in this profession is competitive at ₦158,000 per month. It is influenced by project scale and experience.
10. Research scientist
Research scientists have opportunities in academic institutions, private sector R&D departments, and government organisations. Their job entails planning and executing experiments, analysing data, and publishing findings. A Research scientist has an average salary of ₦156,000 per month.
11. Geophysicist
Geophysicists have a good prospect of succeeding in Nigeria, primarily within the oil, gas, and mining sectors. These specialists are needed for exploration and natural resource identification. They also play a role in environmental remediation by identifying, reducing, and eradicating pollutants.
Geophysicists earn an average of ₦154,000 per month, depending on experience.
12. Environmental scientist
Demand for environmental scientists is increasing due to growing awareness of environmental issues. Nigeria has joined global efforts in regulating climate change and the need for sustainable practices and green energy initiatives.
The specialists can work in environmental consulting, renewable energy, and waste management. The average salary of an environmental scientist is ₦150,000 per month, depending on specialisation and industry.
13. Biologist
A biologist is a professional who studies living organisms such as animals, people, plants, and microorganisms. They aim to understand how life works and contribute to finding cures and treatments for illnesses.
A biologist earns an average salary of ₦135,000 per month.
14. Biotechnologist/biomedical scientist
A biotechnologist is another science career with growing job prospects in Nigeria. This rise in demand stems from the potential in research and development within pharmaceutical manufacturing, healthcare diagnostics, and food processing.
A biotechnologist can earn an average salary of ₦125,000 per month.
15. Food scientist
A food scientist or technologist is another promising science career. Job prospects for this profession are strong, as Nigeria boasts a large and growing food and beverage industry. These specialists focus on food safety and new product development.
The average salary is ₦105,000 per month and could be higher depending on the size and type of food company.
What are the highest-paid science courses in Nigeria?
Some of the best courses that pay well in Nigeria include medicine and surgery, pharmacy, data science, electrical, computer, and mechanical engineering.
Which career is best in science?
The 'best' career in science depends on individual preference, level of study, and potential average salary. Some of the most competitive science fields include medicine, engineering, technology, and research industries.
Which science career is in demand in Nigeria?
Several science careers are in high demand in Nigeria, driven by industrial needs. These careers are found in technology, engineering, and healthcare sectors, including data science, software engineering, petroleum engineering, and medicine and surgery.
There is a wide range of careers in science in Nigeria. The jobs pay good money, and professionals have a great prospect of securing a job. From engineering and technology to the medical fields, a variety of options exist for those interested in the sciences.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!
Legit.ng published an article about Nigeria Customs Service ranks and salary structure. The piece breaks down the hierarchy within the agency, from junior officers to senior management, explaining each rank's responsibilities.
It also highlights the monthly salaries attached to each position, providing insight into what officers earn at different levels. This guide is helpful for anyone interested in joining the service or simply curious about how it is structured.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.