The University of Abuja warned prospective students and the public about fraudulent admission information circulating ahead of the 2026/2027 academic session

The institution clarified that it had not released any advertisement, announcement or official details regarding admissions for the upcoming session

Management advised candidates to rely only on verified university platforms and cautioned against dealing with unauthorised individuals or websites

The University of Abuja has cautioned prospective students and members of the public against fraudulent admission-related messages circulating on various platforms ahead of the 2026/2027 academic session.

The institution said it had become aware of misleading information being shared by unauthorised individuals, websites and social media accounts claiming to provide updates on the university's upcoming admission exercise.

The University of Abuja warned candidates against fake 2026/2027 admission information. Photo: FB/UNIABUJA

Source: Facebook

University of Abuja admission scam alert

In a notice issued by its management, the university clarified that it has not commenced the 2026/2027 admission process and has not published any advertisement, announcement or official information regarding admissions for the session.

The institution urged candidates seeking admission to disregard any messages suggesting otherwise and avoid engaging with individuals or groups requesting payments or offering admission assistance outside approved channels.

According to the university, only information released through its recognised communication platforms should be considered authentic.

Official channels for admission updates

To help prospective applicants verify information, the university directed the public to rely on its official website, email address and verified social media accounts for updates concerning admissions and other institutional matters.

Management also advised candidates to remain vigilant as fraudsters often take advantage of admission periods to deceive unsuspecting applicants.

The university reiterated that it would not accept responsibility for losses suffered by individuals who choose to transact with unauthorised persons or rely on unofficial publications.

UniAbuja promises jobs for top graduates

Earlier in a separate report, the University of Abuja, recently renamed Yakubu Gowon University, has announced a new incentive for academic excellence as it prepares for its combined 29th and 30th convocation ceremonies.

Vice Chancellor Hakeem Fawehinmi disclosed that the institution will offer automatic employment to its best graduating students from the two academic sessions under review.

The University of Abuja announced automatic jobs for best graduates. Photo: UNIABUJA

Source: Facebook

He spoke during a media briefing held at the university’s main campus ahead of the convocation events scheduled from April 10 to April 18, 2026, Punch reported.

Graduation figures and academic performance breakdown

A total of 12,624 students are set to graduate from the 2022 to 2024 academic sessions. The breakdown shows 7,158 graduates for the 2022 to 2023 session and 5,466 for the 2023 to 2024 session.

Academic performance data revealed that 77 students earned First Class honours in the earlier set, while 29 achieved the same distinction in the latter group. Other categories included Second Class Upper, Second Class Lower, and Third Class degrees across both cohorts.

He said:

“Overall, a total of 12,624 students will graduate. As part of our commitment to the development and advancement of our graduates, the overall best graduating students of both sets will be given automatic employment in the university.”

List of universities that have released admission form

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that subsequent to the conclusion of the 2026 UTME, some tertiary institution has begun the sales of admission forms.

Here is the list of universities that have so far released their Post-UTME or admission forms for the 2026/2027 academic session.

Source: Legit.ng