Tragedy struck at the football pitch at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike in Abia state

A final-year student in the Department of Mechanical Engineering Nwachukwu Omiko, slumped and died while playing football

The institution’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Ubadire Agua, has issued a statement following the tragic incident.

Umudike, Abia state - A final-year student of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike in Abia State, Nwachukwu Omiko, slumped and died while playing football.

The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, while participating in a casual football match with fellow students on the university’s pitch.

As reported by The Punch, efforts by Omiko’s friends to revive him on the spot were unsuccessful.

The student of the Department of Mechanical Engineering was reportedly rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, where he was confirmed dead on arrival.

The institution’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Ubadire Agua, described the incident as a “painful loss” despite efforts to save the young man’s life.

In a statement issued after the incident, Agua urged all students to undergo health checks at the institution’s health services upon resumption.

Agua also urged students to refrain from strenuous activities, especially if they have known medical conditions.

“The Vice-Chancellor of MOUAU, Prof. Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe, extends the deep regrets and condolences of the university to the parents and family of Mr Omiko, as well as his colleagues in the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology,”

