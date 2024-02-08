An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and former member of the House of Representatives, who represented the Ika federal constituency of Delta state at the national assembly, Cairo Ojougboh, is dead.

Ojougboh, who was popular for being outspoken, reportedly died on Wednesday, February 7, while watching Nigeria's semi-final clash against South Africa at the ongoing 2023 African Cup of Nations.

APC chieftain slumps and dies Photo Credit: Cairo Ojougboh

Source: Twitter

Citing a reliable source, the Leadership reported that the politician died during a penalty kick against Nigeria.

The source said:

“As soon as a penalty kick was awarded against Nigeria during the AFCON match with South Africa on Wednesday’s semi-final clash in Bouake, Ivory Coast, he slumped.”

Ojougboh, a former project director of the interim board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), was one of the APC chieftains expelled from the party over alleged anti-party activities during the 2023 general election.

The national leadership of the APC later nullified his expulsion in June 2023.

