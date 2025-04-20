Celebration turned into mourning as hotelier slumped and died at wife’s 60th birthday thanksgiving in Lagos

The tragic incident occurred at Christ Apostolic Church, Oke-Iyanu, Odemuyiwa District Headquarters, Egbeda

The event was later cancelled, and guests were seen leaving the venue of the reception in disbelief

Egbeda, Lagos state - Otunba Kunle Akinyele, the owner of Ologbo Nla Hotel in Isheri, Idimu, Lagos state, slumped and died during his wife’s 60th birthday thanksgiving service.

Akinyele slumped and died during the thanksgiving service held in honour of his wife, Deaconess Catherine Adejoke, at Christ Apostolic Church in the Egbeda area of Lagos.

Otunba Kunle Akinyele slumps and dies wife’s 60th birthday thanksgiving service in church.

The hotelier gestured for help, possibly asking for water or an inhaler, before collapsing in church on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

It was gathered that attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

As reported by The Punch, a digital creator Ayoade Ojeniyi, shared video of the tragic incident on Facebook.

“Men, prioritize your health. This man collapsed and died at his wife's 60th birthday thanksgiving celebration in Lagos.

“Apparently, he asked his wife to urgently bring him something (water or inhaler). Even for someone with an underlying health issue, the agbada was too heavy. Aso Ofi is heavy.”

The birthday reception was to follow immediately after the church service at Noble Castle Events Centre in Igando.

In another Facebook post by one of the event vendors, the event was cancelled after news of the tragic incident got to those at the reception.

The vendor added that guests were seen leaving the venue in disbelief.

“Variety of foods were set, decoration, cocktail, emu oguro, and many more,” adding that the live band had already arrived at the reception with about 25 speakers.

According to the vendor, the Master of Ceremony spoken with Akinyele around 1:23 pm.

The news of hotelier's death broke less than an hour later.

