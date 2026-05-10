Tensions have risen in Osun State following the killing of Kolade Eluyera, son of the Irewole Accord Party Women Leader

The Imole Campaign Council has accused suspected APC thugs of involvement, while the APC strongly denies the claims

Police have confirmed the recovery of the body and launched an investigation, as calls grow for an independent probe

The Imole Campaign Council, which is leading the re-election bid of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, has demanded a probe into the killing of Kolade Eluyera, reportedly the son of the Irewole Accord Party Women Leader.

The incident occurred late on Friday, May 8, 2026, near Onireke Mosque in Ikire.

Osun political violence intensifies as Accord Party women leader’s son is killed in Ikire. Photo credit: RilwanDisu/X

Source: Facebook

Police confirm recovery of body

According to PUNCH, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Ojelabi, confirmed that a lifeless body was recovered in Ikire with gunshot wounds.

“Investigation is on and the Commissioner of Police has deployed more men to the area. We are working with those who brought the corpse to get more information,” Ojelabi said.

Allegations against APC thugs

Pelumi Olajengbesi, spokesperson for the Imole Campaign Council, alleged that suspected thugs working for the All Progressives Congress (APC) were behind the attack. He criticised security agencies for failing to act despite repeated warnings.

“What is unfolding in Osun State is becoming dangerously alarming, condemnable, and a direct threat to constitutional democracy, public peace, and political freedom,” Olajengbesi stated.

He also condoled with the family of the deceased and members of the Accord Party, stressing that the killing highlighted “serious legal, moral, and security concerns among residents, political stakeholders, and the wider public.”

APC dismisses allegations

Reacting, Kola Olabisi, co-chairman (Print) of the Media and Publicity Committee of the Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji Governorship Election Campaign Council, dismissed the allegations.

“It is uncharitable, wicked and inhuman of the campaign committee wing of the re-election bid of Governor Ademola Adeleke to willingly embark on the threatening of the security of the state out of its desperation to sell their difficult candidate who has recorded abysmal failure in its close to four years in office,” Olabisi said.

He described the claims as “frivolous, fabricated and a ploy to call a dog a bad name in order to hang it,” insisting that violence was not the hallmark of the APC. He further defended the APC candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, saying he “remains a perfect gentleman who cannot hurt a fly.”

Olajengbesi urged the Inspector-General of Police, the Department of State Services, and other security agencies to commence an independent investigation into the killing.

Police confirm gunshot wounds as investigation continues into Osun Accord Party tragedy. Photo credit: AccordParty/X

Source: Twitter

Soldier accused of killing Amotekun operative in Osun

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Osun State chapter of the Amotekun Corps has accused a Nigerian Army soldier, identified as Opejobi Fiyinfoluwa, of killing one of its operatives, Mr. Peter Samuel Tope, in what has been described as an unprovoked and brutal assault in the Ijeda-Ijesa community.

According to a statement released on Sunday by the Corps Commander, Mr. Adekunle Omoyele, the tragic incident occurred on Saturday evening when Tope, aged 35, was allegedly ambushed and attacked by Fiyinfoluwa and a group of unidentified accomplices while riding a motorcycle.

Source: Legit.ng