Police Thrown Into Mourning As DPO Slumps, Dies in Lagos Office
- Operatives of the Lagos state police command have been thrown into mourning after a tragic incident
- The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Ijanikin Police Station, CSP Bolaji Olugbenga, slumped and died in his office
- It was gathered that the DPO passed on before he could be rushed to a hospital on Thursday night, October 17
Ijanikin, Lagos state - Tragedy struck at the Ijanikin Police Station in Lagos state after the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) CSP Bolaji Olugbenga, slumped and died in his office.
CSP Olugbenga died before he could be rushed to a hospital on Thursday night, October 17.
As reported by Daily Trust, a policeman who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the DPO’s corpse had been moved to a mortuary.
He added that the tragic incident has thrown police officers attached to the station into mourning.
“He slumped in the office on Thursday and was quickly rushed to the hospital. But sadly, we lost him.”
The state police spokesperson, Benjoam Hundeyin, has yet to issue an official statement regarding the sudden death of the DPO as of the time of filing this report.
