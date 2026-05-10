Brother Naija winner, Ilebaye Odiniya, alongside family members, are yet to recover from the recent saga in their home

Recall that the reality TV star triggered reactions online after she made a live video of her father, Mr Emmanuel, hitting her

Recent reports about Mr Emmanuel’s health state made headlines shortly after he was arrested by the police

Ex-Big Brother Naija winner, Ilebaye Odiniya and her family are currently hospitalised after the reported assault she received from her father

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ilebaye made an emotional livestream video crying out for help, and revealed that her father was beating her after she visited him and her brothers recently.

BBNaija Ilebaye’s dad;s health condition makes headline. Credit: @ilebaye

Source: Instagram

The incident led to her, her brothers, and her father, Mr Emmanuel, being rushed to Yabisam Hospital in Lugbe.

Confirming the development, Federal Capital Territory Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, told Punch: “The man is in the hospital; he is sick. All of them were badly injured and are all in the hospital. We’ve not released anybody.”

Adeh further explained in a statement that Ilebaye (27), alongside her brothers Godson (14) and Devin (10), were rescued by the Area Commander Metro, ACP Ufomadu Georglyn, and taken to hospital with their father, who also sustained injuries.

She added that the siblings are currently in police protective custody, while Mr Emmanuel remains in police custody pending investigations.

The viral livestream sparked widespread concern among fans and colleagues in the early hours of Saturday.

Fellow BBNaija star Beauty Tukura later reassured fans, posting that Ilebaye had been rescued and was safe: “She’s no longer in harm’s way. Thank God… Ilebaye is fine, and she’ll tell her story in her time.”

Venita Akpofure also reacted strongly, condemning violence against children: “As a father, there is absolutely no reason for some kind of violence towards your own children… ESPECIALLY the girl children. It’s so traumatic and does psychological damage beyond repair.”

The FCT Police Command had earlier confirmed Emmanuel’s arrest over the alleged assault. Investigations are ongoing, with questioning set to begin once all parties are medically stable.

BBNaija Ilebaye’s family caught in fresh storm after alleged assault incident. Credit: @ilebaye

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ilebaye Precious clapped back at her many.

The drama started after Ilebaye took to her account on X, formerly known as Twitter, to reaffirm her status as the sole winner of All-Stars edition.

She tweeted:

"At the end of the day, there’s only one Winner of BBN ALL STARS as far as I’m concerned. So keep talking, while I keep cashing out."

Her tweet was, however, perceived as a dig at her fellow reality stars who have openly criticised her.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Phyna and Ilebaye unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Ilebaye also took to her Snapchat account to share a video of her casually using a dollar bill as a tissue to wipe her eyes, implying that she was financially successful.

Ilebaye sprays dollars on Mercy Eke

Legit.ng previously reported that Ilebaye and Mercy Eke trended over a video of them partying hard at a nightclub.

Ilebaye’s outpouring of love for Mercy caught the attention of many netizens.

In the clip, Ilebaye, who won N120m at the All Stars edition, was seen raining $100 bills on Mercy as her BBNaija colleague danced.

Source: Legit.ng