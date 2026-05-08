The Nigeria Police Force and JAMB have uncovered a sophisticated examination malpractice syndicate during the 2026 UTME in Delta State

Three suspects have been arrested after investigators detected unauthorised remote access into candidates’ examination systems

JAMB has withdrawn results from affected centres and announced plans to reschedule impacted candidates for mop-up examinations

The Nigeria Police Force and the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board have uncovered a coordinated examination malpractice operation during the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination in Delta state.

Officials investigate alleged examination malpractice at a UTME centre in Warri, Delta State. Photo: NPF

Source: Twitter

Authorities said the illegal activities were detected at the College of Education examination centre in Warri following intelligence reports pointing to attempts to compromise the integrity of the computer-based examination through technological manipulation.

Police arrest suspects over UTME fraud

According to security officials, investigations revealed that unknown operators remotely gained unauthorised access to candidates’ computer systems while the examination was ongoing.

The police said digital forensic analysis and intelligence gathering led to a coordinated operation that resulted in the arrest of three suspects believed to be directly connected to the scheme.

The suspects are currently in police custody and assisting investigators as efforts continue to uncover the full scope of the network.

“The operation followed intelligence-led investigations into attempts by criminal elements to compromise the integrity of the examination through technology-assisted fraud and unauthorized remote access to examination systems,” the statement read.

Authorities disclosed that investigations have also linked additional examination centres to similar activities.

The suspects are currently in police custody and assisting investigators. Photo: JAMB

Source: Facebook

JAMB withdraws results from affected centres

As part of immediate administrative measures, JAMB announced the withdrawal of results from centres affected by the ongoing investigation.

Candidates impacted by the development will reportedly be rescheduled for a mop up examination after the review process is completed.

The examination body stated that the decision was necessary to protect the credibility of the UTME process and ensure fairness for candidates nationwide.

The police warned candidates, operators of examination centres, and individuals involved in cyber-related malpractice to stay away from activities capable of undermining the country’s educational system.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to identifying, dismantling, and prosecuting criminal networks seeking to undermine the credibility of Nigeria’s educational system,” the statement added.

The development has renewed concerns over the growing use of technology driven fraud during public examinations across the country.

Authorities have repeatedly warned that examination malpractice syndicates are becoming more sophisticated in their methods, particularly through digital intrusion and remote system access.

Security agencies said investigations are ongoing and more arrests could follow as authorities continue to trace those linked to the operation.

JAMB re-arrests fake UTME agent

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has confirmed the re-arrest of a suspected examination fraudster linked to a scheme that targeted candidates registered for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The suspect, Emmanuel Akataka, was taken back into custody after investigators established that he resumed fraudulent activities shortly after securing bail.

Officials said he previously operated under a false identity, “Official Frederick,” while running online platforms that promised candidates illegal score manipulation services.

Source: Legit.ng