Nigeria Customs Service has lost a Comptroller of the trade facilitation unit, Anthony Ayalogu, to the cold hand of death

Ayalogu reportedly slumped at the Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano state and died after all efforts to resuscitate him failed

Hameed Ali, the comptroller-general of customs, described Ayalogu as a true champion that will surely be missed

Kano, Kano - Anthony Ayalogu, the Comptroller of the trade facilitation unit of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has died.

The senior officer reportedly slumped at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, being in transit on an official assignment and died, The Punch reported.

Nigeria Customs loses comptroller to death in Kano Photo Credit: Nigeria Customs Service

His death was confirmed by the Comptroller-General of the NCS, Col. Hameed Ali (retd), on Wednesday, October 20.

Details of Customs officer that died

Ayalogu died at the age of 57. He was reportedly ill suddenly and lost consciousness upon arriving at the airport while in transit on an official assignment.

According to the comptroller-general, all efforts to resuscitate him were futile as he was later pronounced dead at the 465 Nigerian Airforce Hospital, Kano.

The late officer is:

“A true champion and will be sorely missed,

“We pray God grants the Ayalogu family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” the statement reads in part

Source: Legit.ng