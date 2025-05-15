Kogi Central senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan triumphed in a privacy violation suit filed against her in 2024 by Kogi state governor’s chief of staff Ali Bello

The suspended federal lawmaker, however, emerged with scathing remarks from the judge criticising her social media conduct

The judge, Sylvanus Oriji of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) high court, Abuja, upbraided the senator for her “reprehensible” social media post, which he adjudged to be unbefitting of her status

Lokoja, Kogi state - A high court in the federal capital territory (FCT) has dismissed a privacy violation suit filed by Ali Bello against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Legit.ng reports that Ali is a nephew to Yahaya Bello, former governor of Kogi state.

Court criticises Kogi lawmaker Natasha Akpoti for ‘improper’ social media conduct. Photo credit: @QUEENOFDBLUES1

As reported by Arise News, Sylvanus Oriji, the presiding judge, on Tuesday, May 13, ruled that Ali Bello, the incumbent chief of staff to the Kogi state governor, Usman Ododo, failed to prove that Akpoti-Uduaghan, Kogi Central senator, violated his fundamental rights to privacy.

Premium Times also noted the court's stance.

In his ruling, Justice Sylvanus Oriji addressed three key issues: whether the X (formerly Twitter) post violated Bello’s privacy, the appropriateness of the senator’s actions, and the prayers sought by the applicant.

The judge concluded that the address referenced in Akpoti-Uduaghan’s post was a public space and did not mention Bello’s name. As such, the court dismissed the suit, denying the request for compensation and a public apology.

However, the judge criticised Akpoti-Uduaghan’s actions, noting that the publication of the house address and picture on social media was inappropriate.

Oriji said:

“It is improper, reprehensible, and unconscionable for a distinguished senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to post a picture of the applicant’s house and the house address in her X social media handle without just cause.

“Such conduct must be and is thereby deprecated by the court.”

'Kogi not focused on Natasha legal issues'

Meanwhile, Kingsley Fanwo, the commissioner for information and communications in Kogi, explained that the state government is focused on development and internal governance, and not Senator Akpoti's ongoing legal issues.

Speaking on Wednesday, May 14, in an interview with News Central TV, Fanwo said:

"As a government, we don't have any business with whatever travails or whatever she might be going through."

The video can be viewed below:

Read more on Senator Natasha:

Court fixes June 27 for judgment on Natasha’s suspension

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal high court sitting in Abuja fixed June 27 to hear the suit filed by Senator Natasha against her suspension from the senate.

Justice Binta Nyako made the pronouncement following the adoption of the final brief of argument by all the parties involved on Tuesday, May 13.

The suit, which was marked FHC/ABJ/CS/384/2025, has the clerk of the national assembly; Senate President Godswill Akpabio; the senate; and Senator Nedamwen Imasuen, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions; as defendants.

