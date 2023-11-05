Tragedy struck at the prayer city of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries in the Ibafo area of Ogun state.

An elderly woman, Bisi Adewumi, reportedly slumped during a prayer session and was confirmed dead in the hospital

The state police command disclosed that the corpse of the 75-year-old woman had been deposited at the hospital morgue.

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

Ogun state, Ibafon - A 75-year-old woman, Bisi Adewumi, reportedly slumped during a prayer session at the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries in the Ibafo area of Ogun State.

Adewumi later lost her life while receiving treatment at a government hospital in Sagamu, The Punch reported.

Elderly woman slumped and died during prayer at Mountain of Fire Church in Ogun Photo Credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, said the Head of Security, Pastor Ekikere Esiere, attached to the prayer city, located along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, reported the incident on Friday, November 3.

Esiere said the deceased was rushed to the church clinic for medical attention after she slumped at about 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Adewumi was later referred to the Sagamu General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead while receiving treatment on Friday.

The police PRO said the corpse had been deposited at the hospital morgue.

“No relatives of the deceased had come to claim the body yet. She’s suspected to be a 75-year-old woman. In the meantime, the investigation is still ongoing.”

Source: Legit.ng