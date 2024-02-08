Chief Osondu Nwoye reportedly passed on to the great beyond during the Super Eagles match with the Bafana Bafana of South Africa

Reports have it that the businessman collapsed and died inside the stadium during the match at the Stade de la Paix in Bouaké, Côte d’Ivoire

Eyewitnesses disclosed that "the High Chief was on top of the moon, shouting on top of his voice, when Victor Osimhen scored that second goal, which the VAR later cancelled

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Bouaké, Ivory Coast - A Nigerian businessman, Osondu Nwoye on Wednesday, February 7, reportedly passed on while watching the Super Eagles of Nigeria AFCON Semi-Final clash against the South African national team.

Businessman dies while watching the Super Eagles’ match. For illustration purposes only. Depicted person has no relationship to events described in this material. Photo credit: MB Media/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Chief Osondu's death was disclosed in a Facebook post uploaded by a user, Chukwudi Iwuchukwu, Sahara Reporters confirmed.

Meanwhile, Nigeria defeated South Africa 4-2 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes of intense football to make it into the final on Wednesday.

But Osondu reportedly died while the match was ongoing and before the 90 minutes elapsed, the Facebook user give further details of what really happened.

According to the user, the businessman who hailed from Anambra state, the southeastern region of Nigeria, collapsed inside the stadium after referees cancelled the Super Eagles' second goal.

But all efforts to rescue him were proved abortive and later pronounced dead by the hospital.

“He travelled to Bourke, the city that hosted the Super Eagles match yesterday, to watch his darling Super Eagles play. He loves football and is patriotic for his home country.

“May be the shock of seeing the goal cancelled and penalty awarded to South Africa was too much to bear for his fragile heart, which failed immediately, which resulted in the High Chief collapsing inside the stadium.”

APC chieftain Ojougboh slumps, dies while watching Nigeria vs South Africa match

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that Cairo Ojougboh, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and former member of the House of Representatives, who represented the Ika federal constituency of Delta state at the national assembly, has died.

Ojougboh, renowned for his outspoken personality, reportedly died on Wednesday, February 7, while watching Nigeria's semi-final clash against South Africa at the ongoing 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Citing a reliable source, Leadership reported that the politician died during a penalty kick against Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng