Tragedy struck at the premises of the Ondo state high court session in Oka, Ondo after a witness lost his life

The septuagenarian wanted to testify as a witness in a case involving his friend in the court when the incident occurred

It was gathered that the elderly man hit his head on the tiles and passed on after he stood up from where he was seated

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Ondo state - A septuagenarian who wants to testify as a witness has slumped and died inside an Ondo state high court session in Oka, Ondo.

It was gathered that the tragic incident occurred before the court proceedings had begun.

The tragic incident occurred before the court proceedings had begun Photo credit: Court of Appeal

Source: UGC

As reported by The Nation, witnesses said the deceased was a witness in a case involving his friend.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

A court staff said that the unidentified elderly man collapsed suddenly without any apparent interaction or collision with anyone or anything.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, he said the man in his seventies slumped without any collision with anyone or anything.

“The man was in court with his friend and suddenly, he stood up where he was seated and fell down, hitting his head on the tiles and he passed on.

“He didn’t look like someone who was sick and he did not collide with anything or anybody that we may say is the cause of his death.”

Another witness, Tunde Ariyo, said police operatives had taken the deceased to the mortuary, Nigerian Tribune reports.

Police sources at the Enu-Owa Police Division disclosed that the case has been transferred to the homicide section of the police headquarters in Akure, the state capital.

Customs officer slums dies at Kano airport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) lost a Comptroller of the trade facilitation unit, Anthony Ayalogu, to the cold hand of death.

Ayalogu reportedly slumped at the Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano state, slumped and died after all efforts to resuscitate him failed.

The deceased custom officer was described as a true champion that will surely be missed

Source: Legit.ng