Calls for the resignation of JAMB registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, heightened on Wednesday, May 14, following the revelation by the professor

JAMB admitted technical errors led to the mass failure in the 2025 UTME and announced a resit for over 370,000 candidates in Lagos and five states in the south-east region

In the same vein, angry parents of underage candidates demanded that their children’s results be released by the board

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and worldwide.

FCT, Abuja - Following the stunning admission of technical glitches by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in its 2025 examination, a lecturer in the Department of Political Science, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Dr Christian Okeke, has asked the JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, to go beyond weeping over his incompetence, and tender his immediate resignation.

Okeke said Oloyede’s weeping and merely saying that he takes full responsibility for the negligence of its staff in one of the most traumatic examination outings for teenage applicants in history was not enough.

JAMB 2025 UTME review

JAMB registrar, Prof. Oloyede is under fire over UTME 2025. Photo credit: @jidesanwoolu

Source: Twitter

Vanguard quoted Okeke as saying on Wednesday, May 14:

“He should go extra step by resigning from office and allowing the federal government to reposition the Board for effective service delivery."

JAMB 2025: Northern group demands registrar’s resignation

In the same vein, the Northern Renaissance Network (NRN) strongly condemned the mass failure of candidates from the South-East geopolitical zone and parts of Lagos in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), attributing it to a reported system glitch.

NRN's statement was obtained by Legit.ng.

While we note Prof. Oloyede’s admission of responsibility, the group said it is insufficient.

NRN's statement, signed by Theo Abuh Agada, its spokesperson, reads:

"We demand his immediate resignation and urge him to surrender to the police for prosecution to ensure accountability.

"We also call for adequate compensation for all affected candidates to address the trauma and distress caused by this failure.

"Furthermore, we urge relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the glitch. If foul play is uncovered, those responsible must face the full weight of the law.

"The NRN stands with the affected candidates and demands justice and transparency in resolving this matter."

Similarly, Kayode Ogundamisi, a commentator on Nigerian and international affairs, also shared his thoughts on the trending issue.

He tweeted via his verified X page:

"Prof. Ishaq Oloyede has transformed JAMB and deserves credit. However, the recent error in results and its impact are too serious to overlook. Apologies aren’t enough—accountability matters. He should step down as registrar and serve in another role. Standards must be upheld."

“Crocodile tears not a remedy,” Sowore to JAMB boss

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Omoyele Sowore, a former presidential candidate, called for the resignation of Oloyede as JAMB boss.

Sowore held that shedding tears for the “organisation’s egregious errors”, is not enough, asking the registrar to tender his resignation.

According to the popular activist, upon his resignation, a thorough investigation should be conducted on the board.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng