Health authorities are investigating reports of hantavirus infections linked to the MV Hondius cruise ship, with confirmed cases of the Andes strain and fatalities recorded

The World Health Organization has assessed the overall public health risk as low, though surveillance and contact tracing efforts remain ongoing

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has urged the public to stay calm, follow preventive measures, and rely only on verified information from recognised health bodies

Prof. Akin Abayomi, Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, has spoken out following reports of hantavirus infections connected to the MV Hondius cruise ship.

International health authorities have confirmed several cases of the Andes strain, including fatalities, while surveillance and contact tracing efforts continue.

Lagos issues advisory as hantavirus outbreak linked to MV Hondius cruise ship sparks concern. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu/X

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“Recent international reports of Hantavirus infections linked to the MV Hondius cruise ship have understandably generated public concern. Current reports indicate multiple confirmed cases linked to the Andes strain of hantavirus, including fatalities, while international health authorities continue surveillance and contact tracing efforts.”

World Health Organization risk assessment

The World Health Organization currently assesses the overall public health risk as low. Prof. Abayomi emphasised the importance of vigilance and preparedness despite this assessment.

Hantaviruses are a group of viruses carried mainly by rodents. Humans usually become infected through exposure to rodent urine, droppings or saliva, particularly in enclosed or poorly ventilated spaces. The Andes strain is unusual because limited human-to-human transmission has been documented under close contact conditions.

Symptoms of Hantavirus infection

Early symptoms may resemble flu and include fever, severe headache, muscle aches, fatigue, nausea or vomiting, and dizziness. In more severe cases, symptoms can progress rapidly to persistent cough, shortness of breath, pneumonia, and severe respiratory distress.

Treatment options

There is currently no specific antiviral cure for hantavirus infection. Treatment is mainly supportive. Severe cases may require oxygen therapy, intensive care support, mechanical ventilation, and fluid and electrolyte management. Early recognition and prompt medical attention significantly improve outcomes.

Preventive measures

Prof. Abayomi advised that prevention is key. Measures include keeping homes and food storage areas clean and rodent-free, sealing holes and openings where rodents may enter, avoiding direct contact with rodent droppings or nests, using gloves and disinfectants when cleaning contaminated areas, avoiding sweeping dry rodent waste, maintaining good hand hygiene, and seeking medical evaluation early if symptoms develop after travel to affected regions.

Lagos issues advisory explaining hantavirus symptoms including fever, cough and respiratory distress. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu/x

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Epidemic preparedness

The outbreak highlights the need for continuous investment in surveillance systems, laboratory readiness, infection prevention, and One Health approaches that recognise the close relationship between human, animal and environmental health.

Prof. Abayomi urged the public to remain calm, rely on verified information from recognised health authorities, and avoid spreading misinformation or panic.

See the X post below:

Hantavirus: NCDC mentions 8 things Nigerians must do

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has issued a public health advisory following reports of a Hantavirus cluster linked to international cruise ship travel across several countries.

The agency, however, clarified that no confirmed case of Hantavirus has been recorded in Nigeria and assured citizens that the current risk level remains low. According to the public health agency, Hantaviruses are mainly transmitted through rodents and exposure to contaminated environments.

Source: Legit.ng