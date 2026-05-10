Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham and comedian Bovi spoke shortly after her viral fight with Funke Akindele made headlines again

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bovi and South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha reenacted the controversy on AMVCA’s stage

Following that, a video went viral showing how Toyin addressed Bovi for the skit he displayed during the Awards night

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham met with comedian Bovi after he recreated her viral fight with colleague Funke Akindele.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bovi and his co-host for the 2026 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha, reenacted the ‘snub’ moment between Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham.

Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham’s clash trends as Bovi recreates on AMVCA's stage. Credit: @bovi, @toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

The duo staged a skit that referenced the incident that took place at Iyabo Ojo’s movie premiere.

Mbatha portrayed Akindele while Bovi played Abraham.

“Aunty, aunty Funke… mtcheeww. If I ever present an award to you, call me a bastarrd,” Bovi said jokingly, sending the audience into laughter.

Toyin, who was present at the award ceremony, found humour in the joke, as seen in a viral clip where the actress spoke about it with Bovi.

She said she knew he would crack that joke and admitted that it was funny to her.

See the conversation below:

Recall that Akindele allegedly snubbed Abraham at Iyabo Ojo’s movie premiere a month ago.

The footage sparked debate on social media, with many suggesting that the long-standing feud between the two remains unresolved.

In the video, Abraham appeared to greet Akindele warmly, as she touched her arm and leaned in to address her.

Akindele, however, maintained a straight gaze throughout the moment caught on camera and did not visibly acknowledge the greeting.

Abraham then moved to greet other prominent guests seated to the right of Akindele.

However, the extended part of her attire slightly brushed against Akindele’s hair. Akindele turned sideways to adjust her hair on her own but did not acknowledge Abraham standing behind her.

Even when Abraham made a second attempt, she still got a response or reaction from her colleague.

The moment trended online for days as many shared their opinions about the moment.

Legit.ng earlier reported that In December 2025, during the cinema run of their films Oversabi Aunty and Behind The Scenes, Toyin Abraham had accused Funke Akindele and her team of sabotaging her movie.

In one viral clip, Toyin alleged that Funke’s camp paid individuals to falsely claim that Oversabi Aunty was sold out, while continuing to promote Behind The Scenes.

Bovi and Nomzamo Mbatha recreate viral Nollywood feud at AMVCA. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele, @toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

She further claimed that cinemas deliberately scheduled her film at unfavourable early morning slots during the festive season, while Funke’s movie enjoyed prime screening times throughout the day.

Another trending video shows Toyin accusing Funke of paying cinemas to “destroy” her film, insisting that Oversabi Aunty would still go on to hit ₦1 billion.

Toyin Abraham speaks on her aura

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Toyin Abraham spoke about the natural connection she shares with people, especially children.

The actress shared new pictures from a movie location while reflecting on her personality and presence.

She described herself as a radiant light, adding that her energy attracts people around her and makes them feel safe.

Source: Legit.ng