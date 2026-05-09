An update about Elijah 'Aboy' Chibuzor and his wife has been shared online, and it garnered the attention of netizens

The church posted photos of the couple via its official Instagram page and announced the latest step for the couple

According to the general overseer of OPM, he has already planned for the couple to spend their vacation in Canada

An update concerning Elijah Aboy Chibuzor and his wife appeared online and attracted attention from social media users.

The church released photos of the couple on its official Instagram account and gave details of the next step it had arranged for them.

Apostle Chibuzor announces vacation for wife to travel to Canada. Photo credit: @Omega Power Ministry/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Aboy and wife set to travel to Canada

The announcement was made through the church’s Facebook page under the handle Omega Power Ministry.

In the statement, the general overseer of OPM explained that he had made arrangements for the couple to travel to Canada for a holiday.

He stated that he had already informed other members of his family who were in Canada on an OPM University scholarship that they should meet the couple at the airport and look after them during their stay.

He added that the trip was being funded by OPM Church using money from tithes and offerings.

The accompanying photos showed the duo holding hands at an immigration office, with Aboy smiling wholeheartedly.

He further stated that the wife was on a lifetime salary and that her sole responsibility was to care for Elijah, ensure his happiness, and have healthy children with him.

Aboy and his wife set to travel to Canada. Photo credit: @Omega Power Ministry/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The post read:

"My son Elijah Chibuzor and the wife Mrs Elijah was in immigration/ passport office for acquisition of there international passports. Remember I am sending them to Canada for holiday. I have already informed my children I sent to Canada on OPM UNIVERSITY SCHOLARSHIP to receiving them at the airport and take care of them during there stay in Canada, but it’s OPM CHURCH that funding it using tithe and offering from OPM CHURCH. Please ignore any fake news of government nullification of their marriage. THERE MARRIAGE IS INTACT.

"The fake News only exist in the imagination of ENEMIES OF PROGRESS. Every human being created by GOD deserves to be happy Remember she is on a life time salary and her only job is to take care of my son Elijah, make him happy and give birth to beautiful healthy children. And if Elijah is alive in 10 years time she will receive another 20 million naira cash, which is different from her monthly salary every month. GOD IS HAPPY WHEN YOU MAKE OTHERS HAPPY."

Reactions trail new photos of Aboy and wife

Nigerians have been reacting in the comments section.

Uzochukwu said:

"But joke apart that guy is looking good with that woman."

Janet said:

"With all due respect sir can I apply for the position of a second wife? I believe Aboy is also polygamous in nature."

Okereke added:

"Why not allow them to spend sometime in Canada where Elijah can sought for some medical exams and treatment before coming back. Just a suggestion HRH."

See the post below:

Lawyer sends message to Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor called for eligible bachelors to marry his adopted autistic daughter.

As details of the benefits surfaced online, a lawyer informed the pastor of the legal implications of marrying off autistic children.

Source: Legit.ng