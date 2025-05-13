Mrs. Bukola Agbakaizu, a female broadcast journalist working at Ogun State Television (OGTV), Abeokuta, on Monday, May 12, slumped and died while preparing for afternoon shift duty at the broadcast station

Agbakaizu’s death was confirmed by Bunmi Adigun, the secretary of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ogun State Council

Colleagues of the late broadcast journalist described her as a consummate and dedicated employee, adding that her death was painful and a bitter pill to swallow

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Abeokuta, Lagos state - Mrs. Bukola Agbakaizu, an employee of the Ogun State Television (OGTV), Abeokuta, slumped and died.

As reported by The Punch on Tuesday, May 13, Agbakaizu passed away suddenly on Monday, May 12, while preparing for afternoon shift duty at the state-owned television station.

Ogun female broadcast journalist, Bukola Agbakaizu, slumps and dies in office.

Source: Original

Ogun broadcaster Agbakaizu dies as colleagues mourn

Vanguard also noted the sad demise of the 52-year-old ex-officio of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ogun State Council.

In a statement of condolences signed by Sekinat Salam, the chairperson of Ogun Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Mrs. Agbakaizu’s death was a rude shock to the chapter.

NAWOJ, who described the late broadcast journalist as a consummate and dedicated employee of OGTV, added that her death was disheartening.

NAWOJ's statement reads:

"Her (Late Agbakaizu) compassion towards others, dedication, love, and passion for the pen profession will always be remembered and cherished by all.

“Though she passed on at the age of 52, her dedication to God and service to humanity will continue to keep her in our memories for a long time to come."

In the same vein, NUJ's statement expressed deep sadness over Agbakaizu's exit.

NUJ's statement, signed by Bunmi Adigun, its secretary in Ogun state, partly reads:

“Agbakaizu, a dedicated staff member of Ogun State Television, tragically collapsed while preparing for the afternoon shift, and despite efforts to revive her, she was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Federal Medical Centre.

“A versatile journalist and a passionate comrade, Bukola served as a former vice-chairman of OGTV Chapel and was an invaluable member of the Wale Olanrewaju-led executive. Her vibrant spirit and commitment to journalism will be sorely missed, leaving an irreplaceable void in our community."

Legit.ng learnt that the deceased is survived by her two children and her aged mother.

A picture of the late broadcaster on duty can be viewed below:

Ex-minister Olubolade slumps, dies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the death of Captain Caleb Olubolade (rtd), a former military administrator in Bayelsa state and a former minister of special duties.

Apart from serving as special duties minister, Olubode also served as police affairs minister and minister of state for the federal capital territory (FCT). He was said to have slumped and died while playing lawn tennis in Apapa, Lagos state.

In a statement signed by his first daughter and first son, Oluwayemisi Akinadewo and Dayo Olubolade, the family explained that the former minister drove himself to the tennis court, which was nearby, and collapsed while playing the sport.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng