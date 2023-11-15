The management of the Obafemi Awolowo University has lost one of its staff, a lecturer identified as Dr Ayo Ojediran

According to reports, Dr Ojediran was found dead at his office on Tuesday, November 14

Reacting to the unfortunate incident, student attributed the sudden death of the lecturer to fatigue

Osun state, Osogbo - In what could be described as a shocking development but a painful loss, is the death of a lecturer at a renowned university in Nigeria.

A lecturer of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife Osun state reportedly slumped and died in his office, The Sun newspaper reported.

The deceased, identified simply as Dr Ayo Ojediran, lectured at the Department of Science And Technology Education, Faculty of Education in the institution.

Vanguard reported that the lecturer was found dead in his office on Tuesday, November 14, by some of his colleagues.

Reacting to the development, the spokesperson of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju said the incident was a very sad one, hence, the decision of the school not to issue an official statement.

The cause of the OAU lecturer's death revealed

Speaking on the incident, in an interview with The Punch, on Wednesday, Novemebr 15, the President, Faculty of Education Students Association of Nigeria, Victor Adesokan, said he was with Ojediran the night before his death.

According to him, the deceased, complained of headache, adding that the lecturer appeared very weak.

He said:

“Throughout last week, they couldn’t rest, all of them almost 70% of them. This is the fourth death that will be recorded this year in that faculty. Government and the school management should stop wasting our lecturers’ lives.”

