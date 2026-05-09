The NDC has announced the zoning of its 2027 presidential ticket to the southern part of the country as it prepares for its primaries

This was announced at the NDC convention in Abuja on Saturday, May 9, a development that has got Nigerians talking about the party's decision

This is coming after Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso dumped the ADC and defected to the party in move to actualise their presidential ambition in 2027

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has officially announced the zoning of its presidential ticket to the southern part of the country. This announcement was made at its ongoing national convention in Abuja on Saturday, May 9.

This is coming after the 2023 presidential candidates of the Labour Party and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, joined the party to achieve their 2027 aspirations.

NDC zones its presidential ticket to the south Photo Credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

The development has been welcomed by their supporters, who had wanted them to dump the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the party they first defected to, before moving to the NDC.

They wanted them to dump the ADC over the insinuation that the ADC ticket would be won by Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria and the orchestrator of the ADC prominence. At the same time, the ADC has been reluctant to zone its presidential ticket to the south, a move suggested to be in favour of Atiku.

However, with the zoning announcement in the NDC, Obi hoped to become the presidential candidate of the party while Kwankwaso is projected to be his running mate in the 2027 elections.

Nigerians react as NDC zones presidential ticket

The announcement has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Onyeani Kalu said the moved favour Peter Obi:

"This Favour’s Obi, who has always maintained he will go one Term to complete the 8 years of South and also NDC Smartly Sealed their Ticket for 2031, that is the turn of the North and that Ticket will favour Kwankwanso by then. This is a master stroke Calculation by the NDC."

Nigerians react as NDC zones presidential ticket Photo Credit: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

Pragmatic pointed out the potential crisis:

"Good luck to them. Just that the Obidient and Kwakwasiya movements are strongly centred around their leaders, and many of their supporters feel a vice-presidential role does not align with the mandate or vision they support. So just as Obidients would only support Peter Obi as a presidential candidate and not as a vice president, Kwankwasiyya supporters would also only support Kwankwaso as president, not as a VP."

Oyafemi Kabiru criticised Obi for dumping ADC:

"Now I don’t even understand what Obi wants; he's just desperate to be president. Atiku made an agreement with him that he would serve for 4 years and hand over to him, but Obi wants to be president by force. There will be a lot of crying next year obi go too cry for national TV. He think his popular. Okay, let's watch and see."

Chencollins said the ADC should have done the same thing:

"Zoning the President to South is what ADC should have done so easily. But they prefer to play the hide-and-seek game. Indeed, NDC is the party & the vehicle prepared by God Almighty to liberate the oppressed & suffering Nigerians. Nigeria will be OK come 2027. We mooooveee!"

See the video of the announcement on X here:

List of lawmakers who have defected

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Senate and the House of Representatives were shaken following a mass resignation of lawmakers from the ADC on Tuesday, May 5.

The development came 48 hours after Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso decided to dump the coalition for the NDC in the pursuit of their presidential ambition.

Four senators and 18 members of the House of Representatives dumped the ADC and joined the former presidential candidates in the NDC, except 1 senator and 1 Reps member, who joined another party.

Source: Legit.ng