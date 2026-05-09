Manchester United will feature in the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League next season after their absence for three years

The Red Devils defeated Liverpool 3-2 at Old Trafford to cement their spot in European football

Legit.ng will take a look at the English giant potential opponent as they play in the new format for the first time

Manchester United have staged a return to the UEFA Champions League for the first time since the dismissal of Dutch manager Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils overpowered Liverpool 3-2 at Old Trafford, with Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko and Kobbie Mainoo scoring for Manchester United, while Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo scoring for the Reds.

Michael Carrick leads Manchester United back to the UEFA Champions League. Photo by: Shaun Botterill.

Source: Getty Images

The vital win secured a European spot for the English giants, under Michael Carrick's second spell as manager.

Carrick has shown interest in managing the club permanently, after changing the fortune of the club since joining in January. The former England international said:

We’ve got eyes on finishing the season strongly as well. From my point of view, right at this stage, it's just putting the boys in a place to finish the season strongly, and then, as I've said all along, and I'm calm about it, it'll get sorted out when it's going to get sorted out, some of it's out of my hands, so we'll see what happens, per Manutd”

Man United’s potential UCL opponents

Manchester United will compete in the revamped UEFA Champions League format for the first time next season, with the tournament now featuring a league phase.

The Red Devils are unlikely to be placed in Pot 1 for the draw, as they are currently ranked 21st, per UEFA club coefficient standings.

Under the new format, pot placement does not completely shield teams from facing Europe’s elite clubs, as sides can still be drawn against top opponents from other pots, except clubs from the same country.

The 3-time UCL champions could potentially face teams such as Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, or Porto, all of whom have either qualified or are close to securing qualification for next season’s competition.

In the league phase, every club will face two teams from each pot, playing one match at home and one away, while the top eight teams will qualify automatically for the Round of 16.

Manchester United could face Bayern Munich, AC Milan, Barcelona, or Porto in the UEFA Champions League next season. Photo by: Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

United will discover their opponents when the league-phase draw takes place on August 27, with the opening fixtures scheduled to begin on September 8.

The final is set to be played on June 5 at Wanda Metropolitano, the home stadium of Atlético Madrid.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light later today. Carrick said:

"They've had a fantastic season. It’s not easy to come and get promoted and to stay in the league, but to be in the top half, and to be within the touching distance and getting in Europe as well, is full credit to the season that they’ve had,” per Manchester Evening News.

Robin Van Persie backed for Man United job

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dutch legend Ruud Gullit believes Robin van Persie could one day take charge at Manchester United.

The former Arsenal captain, who later won the Premier League title with the Red Devils, is still fondly remembered at Old Trafford for his role in the club’s last Premier League triumph in 2023.

Source: Legit.ng