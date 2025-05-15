Aisha Yesufu has demanded the dismissal of the minister of education, Tunji Alausa, over his comments on the mass failure of students who sat for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examinations

Alausa had stated in an interview that the rate of failure in the UTME 2025 demonstrates that the federal government’s anti-malpractice policies are working

After JAMB's registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, delivered a speech on May 14 acknowledging “errors” made during the 2025 UTME, Yesufu, an activist, lunged at Alausa

FCT, Abuja - Activist Aisha Yesufu has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to sack Tunji Alausa, the minister of education.

Legit.ng reports that Yesufu made the call via a tweet on her verified handle on Wednesday night, May 14.

Her stance followed the stunning admission of technical glitches by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2025.

JAMB conceded that a technical error occurred and that it affected the results of over 300,000 candidates who sat the UTME 2025.

Speaking during a press conference, JAMB registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, a professor, expressed deep regret over what he described as a disappointing setback in an exercise that had, until the glitch, been considered one of the most successful in recent years.

Oloyede noted that the issue affected 157 examination centres across Lagos and the southeast.

Earlier, Alausa, the minister, attributed the mass failure noticed in the UTME 2025 to the success of JAMB's advanced anti-examination malpractice technologies.

Alausa defended the examination outcome, claiming the computer-based system had made cheating “nearly impossible.”

Amid the contradiction of the public officials' stances, Yesufu wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"If Nigeria had a President, the Minister Of Education would have been sacked immediately. That man came to say it was measures they put in place to stop cheating that led to the mass failure.

"Wait a minute, or is it that something was actually put in place to massively fail students?"

JAMB: Nigerians react

Meanwhile, some Nigerians on X reacted to Yesufu's post.

Legit.ng captured some comments below:

Anthony Asher wrote:

"They deliberately want to fail those students since the major bragging rights of the SE. Is education and trade, they have destroyed the business environment in Nigeria now they moved to the kids."

@chukwukerechido commented:

"That is the man that should lose his job first. I commend Prof. Oloyode for opening up his system for a stakeholder’s audit. That is leadership in one hand but it should go beyond that. A proper investigation should be carried out and if there is an issue of sabotage/compromise which I believe is the case here, those responsible should be dealt with."

@ABIBEN02551886 said:

"You are very correct Ma'am! With what he said and the revelation we got from JAMB, Meaning he knows nothing going on in JAMB. He only jumped into conclusion to gratify himself and his boss. I applaud the registerer for his openness and remorse."

UTME results: Nigerians ask JAMB registrar to resign

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a lecturer in the Department of Political Science, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Dr Christian Okeke, asked the JAMB registrar to go beyond weeping and tender his immediate resignation.

Okeke said Oloyede’s weeping and merely saying that he takes full responsibility for the negligence of its staff in one of the most traumatic examination outings for teenage applicants in history was not enough.

In the same vein, the Northern Renaissance Network (NRN) strongly condemned the mass failure of candidates from the southeast geopolitical zone and parts of Lagos in the UTME 2025, attributing it to a reported system glitch.

