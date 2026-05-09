Regina Daniels touched hearts with her compassionate visit to Evang Ebuka Obi’s free mental hospital

The actress shared a video of her visit, alongside how she interacted with some of the recovering patients

She also gave a quick tour of the hospital premises and joined the rescue team in capturing roadside patients

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels had many in their emotions as she visited Evang Ebuka Obi’s Seraphic Psychiatric Hospital, a free mental health facility located in Aguleri, Anambra State.

Sharing a video of her visit, she described it as one of the most emotional experiences for her.

Regina Daniels storms mental health facility with compassion. Credit: @regina.daniels, @evang.ebukaobi

Source: Instagram

According to the actress, touring the health centre filled her heart with joy and wonder, and it was nothing short of inspiring and heartwarming.

The mother of two added that she listened to their heartbreaking stories and donated money to them. Expressing hope for people living with mental challenges, she said they deserve love, care, treatment and a second chance at life.

She emphasised that the visit opened her eyes to the struggles faced by people living with mental illness, while also highlighting the hope and healing provided by the hospital.

Daniels expressed gratitude for the opportunity to support the cause and encouraged others to embrace charity.

She stressed that mentally challenged individuals deserve love, care, treatment, and a second chance at life.

“Visited a free mental health hospital by @evang.ebukaobi for mentally challenged people, and honestly. It was one of the most emotional experiences of my life. The experience not only made me tear up but also awakened me to the reality of what people with mental illness have to endure and probably live with. Touring this free Mental Health Centre sparked a great amount of joy in my heart, and my visit was nothing short of inspiring and heartwarming, seeing the amazing work being done and witnessing some of the people they have helped. At the same time, I listened to their heartbreaking stories. I left the Centre filled with gratitude, thanking God Almighty (The Great I Am) for the opportunity to extend some support to advance the amazing cause they have achieved.

"I’m sharing this because I want more people to do more charity like this, and also know that there is still hope for mentally challenged people abandoned on the streets. They deserve love, care, treatment, and a second chance at life too”.

See her post below:

Regina Daniels' video trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

morningstar_her said:

"A political appointment is coming for you soon Gina 👏👏🙌❤️."

dr_alwaysrozy said:

"Mental health and drug addiction isn’t talked about much in Nigeria, sadly."

74_kev said:

"That’s my Mum❤️ CMD Seraphic psychiatric and old people's home. Dr. ODIMGBE 😍."

offical_snowwhite

"If you genuinely love Regina Daniels let's gather here and drop her a heart for her sweet soul❤️😍😍."

itz_xayrha said:

"Blogs will not carry this one now ooo… they’re always looking for negative news to post about Evangelist Ebuka Obi."

jjoy__20

"A very skilled psychiatric nurse right there👏."

madame_landlady said:

"Rescue - Rehabilitate - Train - Reintergrate. Now this is STRUCTURE! Good to see."

amarachiigidimbah said:

"Wow 😍 God bless Evang Ebuka Obi , God bless You Gina."

houseoffavourvipstudio_ said:

"Who else noticed she keeps saying thank you 😍😍❤️🔥."

Doctor assesses Regina Daniels’ drug test result

Legit.ng previously reported that a medical doctor reacted to Regina Daniels’ drug test result. He dismissed claims that it had been manipulated or influenced.

The actress had addressed addiction rumours, saying she took the test to protect her children’s future, with Ned Nwoko's previous allegations hanging over her.

Source: Legit.ng