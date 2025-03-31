If you applied to Igbinedion University, staying updated on your admission status is essential. This ensures you are well-prepared to join the university once your name appears on the admission list. The Igbinedion University admission portal provides access to the admission list and other key student services, ensuring you are well-prepared to join the university once admitted.

Igbinedion University admission portal: Check the admission list

Igbinedion University's admission portal is open for prospective students to check their admission status. The portal also allows registered students to communicate, make payments, check results, and register for courses. Below are simple guides to help you check your admission status via the institution's portal and JAMB e-Facility portal.

Igbinedion University admission portal

You can check your admission status on the university's portal, where the admission list is posted. The process is straightforward as shown below.

Visit the Igbinedion University admission portal. Enter your JAMB Registration Number and other required personal information to 'Sign In'. Click on 'Check Admission Status' which will be displayed on the screen if available. Download and print your admission letter if successful. Pay the acceptance fee of N20,000.

JAMB portal

Alternatively, you can check your admission status using the JAMB portal. Below is a simple guide on how to go about it.

Open your browser and go to the JAMB e-Facility portal. Enter your email address and password to log in to the portal. If you don’t have an account, register by clicking on 'Create Account'. Choose the exam year corresponding with your UTME attempt. Enter your registration number in the field provided. Click 'Check Admission Status' to view your results. If you have been offered admission, select 'ACCEPT' or 'REJECT' to indicate acceptance or rejection of the admission offer. For more details, click on 'Access My CAPS'. Print your JAMB admission letter.

Next steps: Igbinedion University post-UTME screening exercise

Once candidates have submitted their online admission form, they will choose their preferred screening centre. A screening date will be provided on the acknowledgement slip once the admission process is complete.

Candidates who chose the Igbinedion University, Okada as their first and second choice at JAMB (UMTE) are required to attend the screening exercise. The private university announces the screening dates on its website.

How to get admission to Igbinedion University?

To gain admission into Igbinedion University, Okada, you need to have met certain requirements. Below are the general requirements for admission into IGBINedion University.

Prospective students must have taken the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and obtained the minimum cut-off marks.

Candidates must possess a minimum of five credits in the SSCE/NECO, GCE/WAEC, or SSCE/NABTEB examinations, including Mathematics and English Language and in not more than two sittings.

Candidates must provide evidence of their Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) application.

Candidates must provide an official copy of their academic transcript.

Candidates must have attained the minimum age of 16 and not be above 22 years old.

Candidates must be proficient in the English Language.

Prospective candidates should participate in an Igbinedion University screening interview and obtain an acceptable score on the test.

Igbinedion University admission process

Igbinedion University offers a straightforward admission process designed to accommodate prospective students at various academic levels. Below is a step-by-step guide to help you navigate the admission process seamlessly.

Visit the Igbinedion University online portal. Click the 'Register' button at the top left of this page. Enter your details to register, including your name, email and phone number. You will receive your ID and Password in your email. Click on the link within your email to continue. Return to the admission portal and click on 'Login' at the top right. You will be redirected to the admission portal for prospective undergraduate students. Click on 'Application Record' and fill in all required information to start the application process. Upload a clear colour passport photograph. Note that this photo will be used for your student ID once admitted. To pay the application fee, there are two methods of making payments: online payment and a bank draft to the university. Confirm all your information and submit your application.

What is the Igbinedion University cut-off mark for all courses?

The JAMB cut-off mark for Igbinedion University is 140. However, there are competitive courses that require higher points like the medicine programs which are set at 230 points.

How much is the Igbinedion University admission form?

The admission form fee is N10,000. Candidates must purchase the form before making their application.

Prospective candidates who have applied for admission to Igbinedion University can check their admission status online. The Igbinedion University admission portal is a one-stop platform that streamlines applicant activities. Once applicants are admitted, they register for courses.

