Guide to Federal Poly Bida school fees and how to make payments
Federal Polytechnic Bida offers affordable tuition for various National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) programs. Fees vary based on the course, level of study, and additional charges such as acceptance and accommodation fees. This guide provides a detailed breakdown of the Federal Poly Bida school fees and a step-by-step process for making payments.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Federal Poly Bida school fees
- Federal Poly Bida school fee payment method
- How to pay Federal Poly Bida acceptance fees
- How much is the Bida Polytechnic school fee?
- How much are Federal Polytechnic, Bida forms?
- How can you apply for Bida Poly?
- Has Bida Poly started giving admission?
- How do you pay the Bida Poly acceptance fee?
Key takeaways
- School fees range from ₦53,000 to ₦70,500, depending on the program and level of study.
- Newly admitted students must pay a ₦12,000 acceptance fee.
- Fees can be paid via debit card, online bank transfer, or in-person bank payment using RRR.
- The admission and registration process is ongoing, and applicants can check their status via the school's e-portal.
Federal Poly Bida school fees
The Federal Polytechnic Bida provides globally competitive courses at affordable rates. Tuition fees vary by program and may change due to various factors. Here is a comprehensive breakdown of the Federal Polytechnic Bida school fee for freshers and returning students.
General Federal Polytechnic Bida School fees
Federal Poly Bida remains a top choice for students seeking quality polytechnic education. Here is a detailed breakdown of the approved registration fees and other relevant charges.
|Category
|Fees
|ND1 Eng, Sciences, Tech
|₦60,500
|ND1 Humanity
|₦55,500
|ND1 survey and geoinf
|₦70,500
|Late registration
|₦5,000
|Change of course
|₦2,000
|Exam script review
|₦5,000 per course
|Certificate issuance
|₦25,000 per certificate
|Hostel accommodation
|₦10,000 to ₦15,000 (Depending on room allocated)
Fees for various programmes
For prospective students, the polytechnic offers various National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) programs. Admission requirements and application procedures can be found on the institution's official website. Below is a breakdown of the fees for various programs at Federal Polytechnic Bida.
|Programme
|Registration (Naira)
|Endowment Insurance (Naira)
|Wi-Fi (Naira)
|Studentship (Naira)
|Portal and Website (Naira)
|Total fees (Naira)
|ND1 Eng, Sciences, Tech, and OTM
|₦45,500
|₦500
|₦3,000
|₦3,500
|₦6,000
|₦60,500
|ND1 Humanity
|₦42,500
|₦500
|₦3,000
|₦3,500
|₦6,000
|₦55,500
|HND1 Eng, Sciences, Tech, and OTM
|₦42,500
|₦500
|₦3,000
|₦3,500
|₦6,000
|₦55,500
|HND1 Humanity
|₦42,500
|₦500
|₦3,000
|₦3,500
|₦6,000
|₦55,500
|ND1 Survey and Geoinformatics
|₦57,500
|₦500
|₦3,000
|₦3,500
|₦6,000
|₦70,500
|HND1 Survey and Geoinformatics
|₦51,500
|₦500
|₦3,000
|₦3,500
|₦6,000
|₦65,500
|ND1 and ND Spill-Overs
|₦42,000
|₦500
|₦3,000
|₦3,500
|₦6,000
|₦53,000
|HND1 and ND Spill-Overs
|₦42,000
|₦500
|₦3,000
|₦3,500
|₦6,000
|₦53,000
Additional fees
In addition to the regular tuition fees for each course, students must also pay additional charges, such as the acceptance fee. The following is a detailed breakdown of these extra costs.
|Category
|Fees
|Acceptance fee
|₦12,000
|Departmental fee
|₦1,000
|Late registration penalty
|₦5,000
|Change of option/course
|₦2,000
|Add and drop of courses form
|₦1,000 per form
|Misplacement of password
|₦1,000
|SUG dues
|₦600
|Review of examination scripts
|₦5,000 per course
|Academic transcript
|₦10,000 (outside Nigeria)₦8,000 (within Nigeria)
|Issuance of certificate
|₦25,000 per certificate
|Appeal against academic board decision
|₦5,000
|Legacy fee
|₦3,000
|SIWES for management students
|₦5,000
However, it is best to contact the institution directly for the latest fee structure, as it may change due to various factors.
Federal Poly Bida school fee payment method
The polytechnic institution provides four convenient payment methods for students to pay their school fees, including:
- Debit card payment (Verve, MasterCard, VISA)
- Online bank payment
- Bank transfer
- In-person payment at a bank branch using a generated RRR
How to pay Federal Poly Bida acceptance fees
Newly admitted students must pay an acceptance fee of ₦12,000. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to make the payment through the Federal Polytechnic Bida fees payment portal.
1. Visit the official Federal Polytechnic Bida website.
2. Navigate to the "Student" section and click "ePayments Portal."
3. You will be redirected to a new page to start a new payment, check your payment status, or print a payment receipt.
4. New students must first register an account before making a payment.
5. If you already have an account, log in and proceed with the payment—no need to register again.
6. For new students, click "Sign Up for New Account."
7. Fill in the required details on the registration page and submit.
8. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete your payment successfully.
How much is the Bida Polytechnic school fee?
The school fees at Federal Polytechnic Bida range from approximately ₦53,000 to ₦70,500, depending on the program and level of study. For the most accurate and updated fee details, it is best to contact the institution directly.
How much are Federal Polytechnic, Bida forms?
Federal Poly Bida Post UTME form for the 2024/2025 forms cost ₦2,000. Additionally, students who wish to add or drop courses are required to pay ₦1,000 per form.
How can you apply for Bida Poly?
Prospective students can apply for these academic programs, including evening and weekend options, through the Federal Poly Bida e-portal.
Has Bida Poly started giving admission?
Admission and registration for the 2024/2025 academic year are now open. To check your application status, visit the school's e-portal.
How do you pay the Bida Poly acceptance fee?
To pay the acceptance fee, visit the Federal Poly Bida admission portal. You can make the payment using a debit card or an online bank transfer. If opting for a bank payment, generate the RRR on the portal and complete the transaction at your preferred bank branch.
Knowing the Federal Poly Bida school fees and payment process is essential for a smooth academic journey. The polytechnic also provides an ePortal for students to access academic services, including admission status checks, and registration procedures.
