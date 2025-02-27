Guide to Federal Poly Bida school fees and how to make payments

Federal Polytechnic Bida offers affordable tuition for various National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) programs. Fees vary based on the course, level of study, and additional charges such as acceptance and accommodation fees. This guide provides a detailed breakdown of the Federal Poly Bida school fees and a step-by-step process for making payments.

Federal Polytechnic Bida provides globally competitive courses at affordable rates. Photo: Jacob Wackerhausen, @TheFederalPolytechnicBida on Facebook, Luliia Burmistrova (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

School fees range from ₦53,000 to ₦70,500 , depending on the program and level of study.

, depending on the program and level of study. Newly admitted students must pay a ₦12,000 acceptance fee.

acceptance fee. Fees can be paid via debit card, online bank transfer , or in-person bank payment using RRR.

, or payment using RRR. The admission and registration process is ongoing, and applicants can check their status via the school's e-portal.

Federal Poly Bida school fees

The Federal Polytechnic Bida provides globally competitive courses at affordable rates. Tuition fees vary by program and may change due to various factors. Here is a comprehensive breakdown of the Federal Polytechnic Bida school fee for freshers and returning students.

General Federal Polytechnic Bida School fees

Federal Poly Bida remains a top choice for students seeking quality polytechnic education. Here is a detailed breakdown of the approved registration fees and other relevant charges.

Category Fees ND1 Eng, Sciences, Tech ₦60,500 ND1 Humanity ₦55,500 ND1 survey and geoinf ₦70,500 Late registration ₦5,000 Change of course ₦2,000 Exam script review ₦5,000 per course Certificate issuance ₦25,000 per certificate Hostel accommodation ₦10,000 to ₦15,000 (Depending on room allocated)

Fees for various programmes

For prospective students, the polytechnic offers various National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) programs. Admission requirements and application procedures can be found on the institution's official website. Below is a breakdown of the fees for various programs at Federal Polytechnic Bida.

Programme Registration (Naira) Endowment Insurance (Naira) Wi-Fi (Naira) Studentship (Naira) Portal and Website (Naira) Total fees (Naira) ND1 Eng, Sciences, Tech, and OTM ₦45,500 ₦500 ₦3,000 ₦3,500 ₦6,000 ₦60,500 ND1 Humanity ₦42,500 ₦500 ₦3,000 ₦3,500 ₦6,000 ₦55,500 HND1 Eng, Sciences, Tech, and OTM ₦42,500 ₦500 ₦3,000 ₦3,500 ₦6,000 ₦55,500 HND1 Humanity ₦42,500 ₦500 ₦3,000 ₦3,500 ₦6,000 ₦55,500 ND1 Survey and Geoinformatics ₦57,500 ₦500 ₦3,000 ₦3,500 ₦6,000 ₦70,500 HND1 Survey and Geoinformatics ₦51,500 ₦500 ₦3,000 ₦3,500 ₦6,000 ₦65,500 ND1 and ND Spill-Overs ₦42,000 ₦500 ₦3,000 ₦3,500 ₦6,000 ₦53,000 HND1 and ND Spill-Overs ₦42,000 ₦500 ₦3,000 ₦3,500 ₦6,000 ₦53,000

Additional fees

In addition to the regular tuition fees for each course, students must also pay additional charges, such as the acceptance fee. The following is a detailed breakdown of these extra costs.

Category Fees Acceptance fee ₦12,000 Departmental fee ₦1,000 Late registration penalty ₦5,000 Change of option/course ₦2,000 Add and drop of courses form ₦1,000 per form Misplacement of password ₦1,000 SUG dues ₦600 Review of examination scripts ₦5,000 per course Academic transcript ₦10,000 (outside Nigeria) ₦8,000 (within Nigeria) Issuance of certificate ₦25,000 per certificate Appeal against academic board decision ₦5,000 Legacy fee ₦3,000 SIWES for management students ₦5,000

However, it is best to contact the institution directly for the latest fee structure, as it may change due to various factors.

Federal Poly Bida school fee payment method

The polytechnic institution provides four convenient payment methods for students to pay their school fees, including:

Debit card payment (Verve, MasterCard, VISA)

Online bank payment

Bank transfer

In-person payment at a bank branch using a generated RRR

How to pay Federal Poly Bida acceptance fees

Newly admitted students must pay an acceptance fee of ₦12,000. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to make the payment through the Federal Polytechnic Bida fees payment portal.

1. Visit the official Federal Polytechnic Bida website.

2. Navigate to the "Student" section and click "ePayments Portal."

3. You will be redirected to a new page to start a new payment, check your payment status, or print a payment receipt.

Federal Polytechnic Bida ePayment sign-up form for new students. Photo: portal.fedpolybida.edu.ng

Source: UGC

4. New students must first register an account before making a payment.

5. If you already have an account, log in and proceed with the payment—no need to register again.

6. For new students, click "Sign Up for New Account."

Federal Polytechnic Bida ePayment sign up form for new students. Photo: portal.fedpolybida.edu.ng

Source: UGC

7. Fill in the required details on the registration page and submit.

8. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete your payment successfully.

How much is the Bida Polytechnic school fee?

The school fees at Federal Polytechnic Bida range from approximately ₦53,000 to ₦70,500, depending on the program and level of study. For the most accurate and updated fee details, it is best to contact the institution directly.

How much are Federal Polytechnic, Bida forms?

Federal Poly Bida Post UTME form for the 2024/2025 forms cost ₦2,000. Additionally, students who wish to add or drop courses are required to pay ₦1,000 per form.

How can you apply for Bida Poly?

Prospective students can apply for these academic programs, including evening and weekend options, through the Federal Poly Bida e-portal.

Has Bida Poly started giving admission?

Admission and registration for the 2024/2025 academic year are now open. To check your application status, visit the school's e-portal.

How do you pay the Bida Poly acceptance fee?

To pay the acceptance fee, visit the Federal Poly Bida admission portal. You can make the payment using a debit card or an online bank transfer. If opting for a bank payment, generate the RRR on the portal and complete the transaction at your preferred bank branch.

Knowing the Federal Poly Bida school fees and payment process is essential for a smooth academic journey. The polytechnic also provides an ePortal for students to access academic services, including admission status checks, and registration procedures.

Legit.ng recently published an article on Caleb University school fees for all courses. Caleb University is a private institution located in Imota, Lagos, Nigeria. It was founded in 2007 and has been ranked among the best private universities in Nigeria.

The institution has invested in students through leadership, environmental change, and strategic thinking. Those looking to join should know the Caleb University school fees for all courses. Read more about the institution in the post.

Source: Legit.ng