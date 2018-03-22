Best university for Civil Engineering in Nigeria in 2022/2023

If civil engineering has been your dream, and you are searching for the best university to study Civil Engineering in Nigeria, then this article will hopefully help you out with your choice. Here is a list of universities that offer this course in Nigeria.

Photo: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nigeria cannot develop without technology. Therefore, the country needs more skilled and qualified technicians and engineers. This article has listed the best state university for Civil Engineering in Nigeria you can consider choosing.

Best university for Civil Engineering in Nigeria

Which university is best for Civil Engineering? Here are the top 10 best universities to study engineering in Nigeria.

1. The Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA)

Location: Akure, Nigeria

Akure, Nigeria Type: Public

Public Motto: Technology for Self Reliance

Technology for Self Reliance Website: www.futa.edu.ng

This is one of the top best university in Nigeria for Civil Engineering. FUTA is deeply concerned about development and research. FUTA students are taught to promote the advancement of technology and strengthen their technical knowledge, along with a sense of analysis and creative thinking.

They learn many things that will later be useful for their contribution to society. This higher education institution has a civil engineering course, and every graduate who meets the basic admission requirements can take the course.

2. The Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO)

Location: Owerri, Ihiagwa, Nigeria

Owerri, Ihiagwa, Nigeria Type: Public

Public Motto: Technology For Service

Technology For Service Website: futo.edu.ng

Founded in 1980, FUTO is known to be one of the best engineering university in Nigeria in 2022. It is located in the southeastern region of Nigeria. Furthermore, FUTO was the very first institution in western Africa to establish a polymer and textile engineering department.

It is called SEET (School of Engineering and Engineering Technology) and consists of 10 departments, each offering various engineering courses.

If you are not afraid of the stress and are eager to study civil at one of the best universities in Nigeria specialising in this field, you can take up this challenge.

3. University of Ilorin (UNILORIN)

Location: Ilorin, Nigeria

Ilorin, Nigeria Type: Public

Public Motto: Better by far. (Probitas Doctrina)

Better by far. (Probitas Doctrina) Website: www.unilorin.edu.ng

UNILORIN was founded in 1975, and since then, it has been developing various educational programmes. The civil department was established only three years later, in 1978.

This course is quite popular among students, and upon completing it, you can become a qualified specialist in civil engineering and its different aspects.

4. University of Lagos (UNILAG)

An institution with lights at night. Photo: pexels.com, @introspectivedsgn

Source: UGC

Location: Akoka, Yaba, Lagos, Nigeria

Akoka, Yaba, Lagos, Nigeria Type: Public

Public Motto: In deed and in truth

In deed and in truth Website: unilag.edu.ng

Since its establishment in 1962, UNILAG has constantly proven its status as one of the most popular and influential universities. Of course, besides all the other interesting courses that UNILAG offers its students, this institution also has civil and other engineering courses.

However, you should be aware that getting into UNILAG is not easy – there is high competition, and you should have good grades to gain admission.

5. The Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUTMINNA)

Location: Minna, Nigeria

Minna, Nigeria Type: Public

Public Motto: Technology for Empowerment

Technology for Empowerment Website: futminna.edu.ng

Established in 1983, FUTMINNA is mostly involved in genetic research and biotechnology. It has some of the most excellent facilities. It is fairly easy to get admitted into this institution.

6. Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU)

Location: Osun State, Nigeria

Osun State, Nigeria Type: Public

Public Motto: For Learning and Culture

For Learning and Culture Website: oauife.edu.ng

Obafemi Awolowo University is one of the best college of engineering in Nigeria. It has a civil engineering department where potential students can get all the needed knowledge about this sphere.

7. University of Benin (UNIBEN)

Location: Benin City, Nigeria

Benin City, Nigeria Type: Public

Public Motto: Knowledge for Service

Knowledge for Service Website: uniben.edu.ng

This institution was established in 1970 as an institute of technology. Many famous people, such as James Ibori, studied at UNIBEN. It offers a variety of engineering courses, among which is civil.

8. Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH)

A building with lights. Photo: pexels.com, @zetongli

Source: UGC

Location: Oyo State, Nigeria

Oyo State, Nigeria Type: Public

Public Motto: Excellence, Integrity and Service

Excellence, Integrity and Service Website: lautech.edu.ng

Yet another great option for those who aspire to become engineers. Situated in Ogbomosho, LAUTECH was established in 1990 and is one of the most popular technological institutions in the country. It also offers courses in other fields like science, agriculture, and medicine.

9. Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU)

Location: Ago-Iwoye, Nigeria

Ago-Iwoye, Nigeria Type: Public

Public Motto: Excellentia Humana et Patriae opus

Excellentia Humana et Patriae opus Website: oouagoiwoye.edu.ng

OOU's engineering school is regarded as one of the best technical schools in Nigeria. Many young people who graduate from high school choose this institution. Perhaps you will consider this option too.

10. University of Nigeria Nssuka (UNN)

Location: Nsukka, Nigeria

Nsukka, Nigeria Type: Public

Public Motto: To restore the dignity of man

To restore the dignity of man Website: www.unn.edu.ng

The UNN civil engineering department was established a few years after the university was established, and lots of graduates from this speciality already have successful and bright careers.

What is the minimum JAMB score for Civil engineering?

Candidates who want to study Civil Engineering should, at the very least, have a score of over 200 points.

What are the private universities offering Civil Engineering in Nigeria?

State universities that offer Civil Engineering in Nigeria include:

Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State

Benson Idahosa University

Crescent University

Landmark University

Madonna University

Nigeria Turkish Nile University

You now know about the best university for Civil Engineering in Nigeria you can go to. Good luck in pursuing your higher education!

