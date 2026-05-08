The Lagos state government has opened registration for 2026 Model Colleges and upgraded the junior secondary schools entrance exam

The state announced CBT-based screening for Primary Six pupils, with registration set to close on May 15

Applicants have been required to pay a N10,000 fee, while exams are scheduled to hold between June 4 and June 6

The Lagos state government has opened registration for the 2026 entrance screening test into its Model Colleges and upgraded junior secondary schools with boarding facilities.

Lagos sets admission process in motion for model colleges and upgraded boarding schools for 2026 session. Photo: jidesanwoolu, followlasg

Source: Twitter

The announcement was made on Thursday, May 7, through the official X handle of the state government.

According to the state, the registration exercise is being handled by the Lagos State Examinations Board under the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education.

The government said the registration will close on May 15, urging parents, guardians, and school owners to complete the process online before the deadline.

Only pupils in Primary Six from both public and private schools, it said, are allowed to take part in the screening exercise.

The state also disclosed that the examination will be conducted through the Computer-Based Test (CBT) format. The test is expected to take place between Thursday, June 4, and Saturday, June 6, at approved centres across Lagos.

Applicants are also expected to pay a registration fee of N10,000.

The government added that candidates who are of Lagos state origin must upload a valid Lagos state Indigeneship Certificate during registration.

Parents and school administrators were advised to follow the registration guidelines carefully to avoid errors during the process, as the registration is being done through the Lagos State Examinations Board portal.

UNILAG releases UTME cut-off marks 2026

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the University of Lagos has released UTME cut-off marks for the 2025/2026 session, detailing departmental requirements for courses, including Accounting and Civil Engineering across merit and catchment categories.

UNILAG stated that the Accounting Department cut-off varies by region, with merit set at 75.7, while catchment scores differ across states such as Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, and others for admission consideration.

The university also published Civil Engineering cut-off marks under a similar merit and catchment structure, while noting that final admission decisions and official confirmation remain subject to institutional and JAMB validation processes.

Admission begins for Lagos model colleges as CBT screening and strict registration rules are announced. Photo: jidesanwoolu

Source: Facebook

JAMB announces 2026 cut-off timeline

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board fixed May 11, 2026, for its policy meeting in Abuja, where stakeholders will determine the minimum UTME cut-off marks for the 2026/2027 admission cycle.

The meeting will bring together education stakeholders, including university leaders and regulatory agencies, to set admission guidelines and standards that will shape entry requirements into universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education nationwide.

Lagos announces e-registration for UBEC test

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos State Ministry of Education announced e-registration for the 2026 UBEC test from January 26 to April 30, with guidelines for public and private schools and eligibility for primary six pupils.

The state said registration is free for public primary schools, while approved private schools pay N5,000 per candidate, with a compulsory School Code for all participating institutions across the state.

Officials, who stated that online and offline registration will be conducted via designated portals for public and private schools, assured a smooth, inclusive process and a commitment to ensuring that no eligible child is left out.

Source: Legit.ng