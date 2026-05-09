Davido’s visit to Adeleke University created a frenzy as hundreds of students abandoned their schedules to catch a glimpse of the superstar

A TikTok user identified went viral after she approached the singer’s vehicle and gave him a blunt command that left bystanders holding their breath

Instead of being put off by the student’s audacity, Davido’s immediate response to her request has won him a new wave of admiration from fans

A young Nigerian lady has sparked reactions online after sharing the unexpected moment she met Davido during his visit to Adeleke University.

The singer’s appearance on campus reportedly sent students into a frenzy as many rushed out hoping to catch a glimpse of the award-winning artist.

However, while several fans focused on recording videos and shouting Davido’s name from a distance, one lady decided to take a completely different approach.

Davido visits Adeleke University over the week. Photos: Davido.

Source: Instagram

In the now-viral TikTok clip shared by user @fayfave0, Davido was seen sitting comfortably inside a vehicle alongside members of his team while students crowded around him.

As the excited lady approached the car, many expected her to ask for a selfie, handshake, or autograph.

Instead, she looked directly at the singer and boldly said:

“Davido, put your face here.”

The unusual request immediately caught attention.

Rather than ignore her or act uncomfortable, Davido burst into a smile and leaned forward playfully toward the camera as requested.

The singer’s relaxed reaction made nearby students laugh loudly while the fan happily recorded the memorable moment.

Davido gets Black Music Walk of Fame induction

Meanwhile, Davido will be officially inducted into the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia, on 1 June 2026.

The organisers announced the honour through a post on Instagram on May 7, 2026, describing him as one of the most powerful voices pushing African music onto the global stage.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react to lady's video on Davido

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

Chioma

"I’m so jealous she said Davido put your face here and he did"

Danie stated:

"Na desame mama born cardi b and Baddest I just can’t prove it"

DaMiLoLa noted:

"Something wey fc fans nor fit relate too😭 our idolo no dey carry us play ni sehhh."

House of sparky lash&brows commented:

"Na when I graduate davido con come 😫e pain me 🤦2025 class."

Mhessy's kitchen&Accessories added:

"The way she said Davido put your face here nd my oga put am AsapI love this man."

yourskinutrition said:

"I went home just yesterday and davido is in school today????"

Davido’s response to the lady's request won him a new wave of admiration from fans. Photo: Davido.

Source: Twitter

Davido backs Governor Adeleke ahead of election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido declared his full support for his uncle, Osun state Governor Ademola Adeleke, ahead of the governorship election scheduled for August 2026.

The singer promised to use his influence and energy to support the governor’s re-election bid.

Davido also expressed confidence that Governor Adeleke would secure victory early on election day while praying for a peaceful and safe voting process across Osun state.

Source: Legit.ng