Nigerian actress Mo Bimpe and her husband, Lateef Adedimeji, have opened up about their growing family

This came amid the arrival of their newborn triplets and a courtesy visit from their colleague Femi Adebayo

The couple playfully spoke on the number of children they wanted in their marriage, spurring reactions online

Nigerian actor Lateef Adedimeji and his wife, Mo Bimpe, have continued to bask in the joy of newborn triplets.

In a heartwarming video shared on Instagram, fellow actor Femi Adebayo paid a visit to the couple.

Mo Bimpe shares surprising thoughts on having more children after triplets. Credit: @mobimpe

Source: Instagram

During the lively moment, he playfully demanded that they welcome three more children, sparking laughter and a lighthearted argument.

Lateef, joining in the banter, jokingly agreed with Femi’s suggestion, saying he was open to having more kids.

However, Mo Bimpe quickly shut down the idea and made it clear she was stopping at a fourth child, and expressed her wish to have a baby girl.

Sharing the clip online, Femi Adebayo wrote:

“Pure joy in the house today, celebrating with my dear people @adedimejilateef & @mo_bimpe on the arrival of their beautiful baby boys @etawithlove. Oloun a wo awon ọmọ yi o… won ma dagba, won a s’oriire. Congratulations once again, my people.”

The video has since stirred reactions from fans, with many celebrating the couple.

See the video below:

Netizens react to Mo Bimpe's demands

@heureuxncontent said:

"She still wants another baby ."

adedimejilateef said:

"Thank you so much for stopping by , May Allah be pleased with you and all you do. Thank you for giving wifey owo omo , I no kuku vex , say men no Dey collect owo omo but we dey spend , o kuku ye olohun. 🤣🤣🤣Thank you so much sir . God bless you."

pearlstemmykemo said:

"Na 5 o,ibeji is coming two girls❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

aygold_haygoldayomide17 said:

"Alhamdulilah 🙏🙏 this joy shall be permanent and peaceful."

@arike_20 said:

"Femi wants them to have a house full of kids, but Mo Bimpe is not bulging; she knows exactly what she wants. Her one girl plan is pure class."

olas_luxuryhair said:

"Wahlai I’m really happy for @mo_bimpe God turned her yeye(shame) into ayeye (celebration) God really blessed them 👏👏 @femiadebayosalami 🙏♥️."

bisisflavors said:

"Alhamdullilah Robil Alameen 😊 Titilope wa lodo Olohun 😊 Ayomikun😊💃 This JOY is BLESSED and PERMANENT Inshallah Bikudiratullahi ameen 🙏 Congratulations once again beautiful people 😍 @adedimejilateef and @mo_bimpe Can't stop smiling lol. So beautiful to watch 😊🥰 We love u all 🥰♥️."

sabinatu.giwa said:

"Alhamdullilah and congratulations to them once more.Daddy Firdaus thank you for all you do for humanity. No evil shall befall you all. Aamiin ❤️."

Mo Bimpe gets fans talking after revealing her ideal number of children. Credit: @mobimpe

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng previously reported that a blogger came under fire over his derogatory remark about actor Lateef Adedimeji's wife, actress Mo Bimpe, in 2025.

The Instagram blogger, who called out the actress boldly, claimed she had no womb. According to the blogger, it would take only divine intervention for the actress to have a child.

On Friday, May 1, 2026, Lateef and Mo Bimpe announced the birth of not just a child but triplets, stirring excitement among fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

After the announcement, Nigerians in high numbers flooded the blogger's page who had made a bold claim about Mo Bimpe with clapbacks.

Source: Legit.ng