Full list of AFIT courses, admission requirements and application process

Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) offers diverse courses across Engineering, Computing, and Social Sciences. Its admission process differs for B.Sc., ND, Pre-HND, and postgraduate applicants, requiring JAMB UTME, Direct Entry, or relevant postgraduate qualifications. This guide covers available courses, entry requirements, and the application process.

AFIT courses are diverse, ranging from engineering, sciences, computing, and management. Photo: Fstop123, @afitprogressive on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

AFIT offers undergraduate, postgraduate, national, and pre-higher national diploma courses across various faculties.

Admission into the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) requires JAMB UTME and post-UTME for degree programmes, while Direct Entry is available for qualified candidates.

for degree programmes, while Direct Entry is available for qualified candidates. National Diploma (ND) and undergraduate applicants must meet O’level and UTME subject requirements specific to their chosen courses.

specific to their chosen courses. AFIT’s application and course registration processes are entirely done online.

AFIT courses

What are the courses offered at the Air Force Institute of Technology Kaduna? It offers a variety of undergraduate, postgraduate, national diploma, and pre-higher national diploma courses.

The institution blends military and civilian education, providing a structured learning environment. Below is a breakdown of AFIT’s academic faculties and the courses they offer.

Undergraduate programmes

AFIT provides a range of undergraduate degrees tailored for military and civilian students. These programmes equip students with technical and analytical skills relevant to various industries. Here are the undergraduate programs offered in the learning institution.

Faculty of Air Engineering

Metallurgical & Materials Engineering

Automotive Engineering

Mechatronics Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Aerospace Engineering

Faculty of Ground & Communication Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Information & Communication Engineering

Civil Engineering

Telecommunication Engineering

Faculty of Computing

Cyber Security

Computer Science

Faculty of Sciences

Statistics

Chemistry

Mathematics

Physics with Electronics

Physics

Faculty of Social & Management Sciences

Business Administration

Business Administration & Management

Accounting

International Relations

Economics

Banking & Finance

Marketing

National Diploma (ND)

AFIT’s ND programmes major in engineering and business. Photo: @AFITKaduna on X (Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

AFIT’s National Diploma programmes offer foundational knowledge in engineering and business. These courses provide practical training for students aiming for technical roles or further studies.

Aircraft Engineering Technology

Mechanical Engineering Technology

Electrical/Electronic Engineering Technology

ND Civil Engineering Technology

Explosive Ordinance Technology

Business Administration & Management

Pre-Higher National Diploma (Pre-HND) programmes

The Pre-HND programmes help students bridge the gap between their National Diploma and Higher National Diploma studies. The courses offered are shared below.

Pre-HND Aircraft Engineering Technology

Pre-HND Electrical/Electronics Engineering Technology

Pre-HND Procurement and Supply Chain Management

What are the requirements for AFIT admission?

Admission into AFIT varies by programme level. Prospective students must meet specific academic and examination requirements. Below are the key requirements for different admission categories.

Degree (B.Sc./B.Eng.) programme admission requirements

To gain admission into AFIT’s undergraduate degree programmes, candidates must meet the following conditions:

Obtain at least five (5) credit passes in relevant subjects at SSCE, NECO, or equivalent, including English Language and Mathematics.

Sit for and attain the required UTME score in relevant subjects.

Select AFIT as their first-choice institution during UTME registration.

Meet the departmental cut-off marks set by AFIT.

Participate in the AFIT post-UTME screening.

Direct entry admission requirements

Direct Entry is available for candidates with relevant qualifications. Applicants must meet the following conditions:

Hold a minimum of Upper Credit in ND or equivalent in a relevant field.

Have at least two (2) A-level passes in subjects relevant to the intended course.

Have at least five (5) SSCE/NECO credit passes, including English Language and Mathematics.

Satisfy the specific entry requirements for the chosen course.

For a comprehensive and detailed overview of the AFIT undergraduate admission requirements for each programme, you can visit AFIT's official website.

National Diploma (ND) admission requirements

AFIT offers various National Diploma (ND) programmes. Photo: @AFITKaduna on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

To gain admission into AFIT’s ND programmes, candidates require O'level qualifications with five (5) SSC credit passes, including English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and any other science subject:

Aircraft Engineering Technology

Electrical/Electronics Engineering Technology

Mechanical Engineering Technology

Civil Engineering Technology

Explosive Ordnance Technology (only for military and vetted paramilitary personnel)

Additionally, the required UTME subject combination for these programmes is Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

For the Business Administration and Management programme, candidates must have:

O'level Requirements

Five (5) SSC credit passes in the English Language (excluding Literature in English), Mathematics, and any three (3) of the following subjects: Economics, Commerce, Business Methods, Principles of Accounts, Literature in English, Geography, Office Practice, Biology, Agricultural Science, Chemistry, Physics, History, Government, Typewriting, or Shorthand.

UTME subject requirements

Candidates must have done Mathematics and any two (2) of the following: Geography, Commerce, Government, Principles of Accounts, or Economics.

Pre-Higher National Diploma (HND) admission requirement

Pre-HND programmes help ND graduates transition into HND studies. Pre-Higher National Diploma (Pre-HND) programme in engineering fields should meet the below requirements:

Applicants must have a National Diploma (ND) with a minimum lower credit pass (CGPA of 2.50) in:

Mechanical Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Electrical/Electronics Engineering

Metallurgical Engineering

Computer Engineering

Material Science Engineering

National Diploma (ND) candidates must have at least one year of relevant post-ND work experience.

For students pursuing a Pre-Higher National Diploma (Pre-HND) programme in Procurement and Supply Chain Management, their requirements are as follows.

Candidates must hold a National Diploma (ND) with at least a lower credit pass (CGPA of 2.50) in any relevant field from a recognised Polytechnic.

in any relevant field from a recognised Polytechnic. Candidates must have at least one year of relevant post-ND work experience.

AFIT application instructions

The application instructions for AFIT vary depending on the programme of study. Below is an overview of the application procedures for undergraduate, postgraduate, and HND programmes.

AFIT undergraduate application instructions

If this is your first login attempt, follow the admission steps below to access the PUTME application portal:

AFIT undergraduate application portal. Photo: afit.edu.ng

Source: UGC

Enter your email in this format: JAMB REGNO@afit.edu.ng, followed by the password (Your JAMB registration number). For example, a candidate with JAMB Reg No: 2024401234CE should log in to the undergraduate admission portal using 2024401234CE@afit.edu.ng as the username and 2024401234CE as the password. Once logged in, you will be prompted to reset your email and password to continue. To complete the application successfully, candidates must complete the two key steps discussed below:

Online payment

After logging into the application portal, follow the login instructions above and proceed to make a payment of N2,000.00 via the available online payment platform.

There is no need for an account number; enter your debit card details to complete the payment. After payment, the portal will automatically redirect you back to the application portal, allowing you to continue with your bio-data entry.

Online application

Complete all necessary fields in the application portal. You can submit the online application in multiple sessions, saving your progress and returning later to finish. Be sure to remember your email and generated password, as you will need them to resume your application.

When entering your name, use proper mixed case (capitalise the first letter of each word). Once your application is submitted, remember to print a copy for your records.

AFIT postgraduate application instructions

To apply for AFIT postgraduate programmes, candidates must complete two key steps: online payment and application submission. Below are the application instructions:

Online payment

To make your payment, follow the steps highlighted below.

AFIT postgraduate application portal. Photo: afit.edu.ng

Source: UGC

Visit the AFIT postgraduate application portal. Click on “New Postgraduate Application” and create an account. Proceed to pay ₦10,000 via the online payment platform using a debit card. After successful payment, return to the application portal.

Online application

Here is a stepwise approach to complete your online application once you have successfully made your payment of ₦10,000.

AFIT postgraduate application portal. Photo: afit.edu.ng

Source: UGC

Fill in all required bio-data fields. Upload a clear, passport-sized photograph. Review and submit the application form. Print a copy of your application for reference. Forward an official transcript from your institution to the registrar, AFIT, Kaduna.

Once you have submitted your application online, print a copy for your records. After clicking the “Submit” button at the end of the form, you cannot make any changes. Review your application carefully before submission.

HND application instructions

To apply for an HND programme, follow these steps:

AFIT HND application portal. Photo: afit.edu.ng

Source: UGC

Go to the HND application portal. Provide your email and password. Enter your biodata and academic details. Print your photocard after submission.

Online submission is only one step in the application process. To complete your application, you must officially send your transcript from your institution, addressed to the Registrar.

AFIT course registration

Wondering how to sign up for AFIT courses? After gaining admission into the learning institution, students must register for their courses via the Air University Learner Portal. The process is as follows:

Submitting a course application for the intended academic year. Waiting for approval before selecting a specific course. Booking a session within the open enrollment window.

Is AFIT a university or a polytechnic?

AFIT is a university having achieved this status on 3 August 2018 when it received approval to offer degree programmes. The institution awards B.Sc. and B.Eng. degrees, along with ND and HND programmes.

Are AFIT courses accredited?

All AFIT courses are accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE). This means that the institution meets national and international educational standards.

AFIT courses are diverse, ranging from engineering, sciences, computing, and management. The institution provides high-quality education, blending military and civilian learning.

