Senate President Godswill Akpabio has declared the African Democratic Congress (ADC) “dead” after a wave of defections shook the party

Abia South senator Enyinnaya Abaribe resigned from the ADC, citing internal disputes, and immediately joined the Labour Party

The political shake-up comes as 17 lawmakers in the House of Representatives also defected from the ADC to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC)

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has declared that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is “dead” following a wave of defections from the party.

His remark came during plenary on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, as he read a resignation letter from Enyinnaya Abaribe, senator representing Abia South.

Senate President Akpabio declares ADC dead as defections continue in Nigerian politics. Photo credit: GodswillAkpabio/x

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Enyinnaya Abaribe joins Labour Party

In his letter, Abaribe announced his immediate departure from the ADC, citing internal challenges and ongoing legal disputes.

“Given the uncertainties concerning the ADC party with regard to the multiple lawsuits and court judgements, I have today resigned from the ADC and joined the Labour Party effectively immediately,” he wrote.

He clarified that his decision was not a reflection of his relationship with party members:

“This has nothing to do with the leadership and members whom I have enjoyed and will continue to enjoy close and solid relationships with.”

Akpabio urges streamlined defection process

Reacting to the resignation, Akpabio suggested that lawmakers compile their defections in a single document to avoid repeated announcements.

“All those defecting from ADC should just compile everything in one paper so that we don’t keep announcing. I think ADC is dead,” he said.

He further explained that the constitution provides guidance on party switching, adding:

“That’s why I said, let us compile all, so it doesn’t look like a daily ritual.”

According to The Cable, the development comes as 17 lawmakers in the House of Representatives also defected from the ADC to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

What this means for Nigerian politics

The mass defections highlight growing instability within the ADC, raising questions about its future role in Nigeria’s political landscape. With prominent figures like Abaribe moving to the Labour Party and others shifting to the NDC, the ADC faces significant challenges in maintaining relevance.

Lawmakers defect from ADC to NDC, reshaping Nigeria’s political landscape. Photo credit: GodswillAkpabio/X

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Over 10 reps dump ADC as details emerge

Legit.ng earlier reported that the defections were formally announced during plenary on Tuesday, signalling a significant shift in the balance of political alignments ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The lawmakers, whose names were read on the floor of the House, are understood to have moved in response to ongoing political developments and emerging alliances within the opposition. Among those who defected to the NDC are Yusuf Datti, Uchenna Okonkwo, Adamu Wakili, Thaddeus Attah, George Ozodinobi, Lilian Orogbu, Oluwaseyi Sowunmi, Peter Aniekwe, Mukhtar Zakari, George Oluwande and Munachim Umezuruike.

Others include Emeka Idu, Jesse Onuakalusi, Ifeanyi Uzokwe, Afam Ogene and Abdulhakeem Ado. In a related development, Leke Abejide also announced his exit from the ADC but defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), further highlighting the wave of political movements within the lower chamber. The development comes barely 24 hours after former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi and former New Nigeria Peoples Party flagbearer Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso defected from the ADC to the NDC.

Source: Legit.ng