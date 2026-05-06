University of Ibadan Nursing Student Who Wrote UTME Twice Graduates After 7 Years, Shares Experience
- A young lady celebrated as she bagged a degree in nursing and became a registered nurse from the University of Ibadan
- She opened up about how she gained admission into the nursing department at UI after her second UTME attempt
- Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to celebrate her on her nursing induction
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A young lady, Joyce Banjo, celebrated her successful graduation from the University of Ibadan.
She shared her experience in school as she celebrated her induction into the nursing profession as a registered nurse.
UI nursing student shares UTME experience
On her LinkedIn page, Joyce Banjo, who once revealed that she failed a course, said she once missed out on her admission because she didn’t meet the cut-off mark the first time.
She stated that after her second Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in 2019, she finally gained admission.
Her LinkedIn post read:
"September 7, 2019. On this day, I sat for the Post Utme at the department of Aquaculture and Fisheries Management, University of Ibadan. It was my second attempt at securing admission after missing the cut-off mark for Nursing the previous year.
"By October, 2019, I had gotten my admission letter to study Nursing at the prestigious University of Ibadan and was anticipating resuming as a fresher.
"Little did I know that the 5 year journey would stretch into 2026, tested by a global COVID-19 pandemic, prolonged ASUU strikes and the rigorous demands of Nursing school.
"It took a really long time. But today, I can finally look back at all I have been through and say: God did! Exactly one week ago, I was officially inducted into the Nursing profession by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria.
"My academic journey at the University of Ibadan wasn't quite easy. I had doubts. I questioned my decisions constantly and almost considered picking a different career path.
"However, looking beyond the classroom and clinical rotations, a great part of my undergraduate experience was the decision to join certain organizations that were vital to my personal and professional growth: JCIN UI, Asido Campus Network, Queen Idia Hall Literary and Debating Society, Ibadan Nursing Debating and Quiz Club, The Cardio Health, among others."
Reintroducing herself, she added:
"As we celebrate International Nurses Week, I am happy to be celebrating as a licensed professional.
"Re-introducing: BANJO JOYCE OLUTOMI RN, RM, CFP, B.N.Sc UI Second Class Honours (Upper Division), University of Ibadan.
"The chapter that started in 2019 is finally closed. I am looking forward to putting the skills I have gained to provide care and advocate for a healthier society."
Reactions trail UI nursing graduate's post
Oluwatosin Dare said:
"Big congratulations Joy!"
Oluwadara Olafare wrote:
"Congratulations, Joyce."
In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan.
LASU BGS shares admission experience
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.
In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng