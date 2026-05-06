A young lady celebrated as she bagged a degree in nursing and became a registered nurse from the University of Ibadan

She opened up about how she gained admission into the nursing department at UI after her second UTME attempt

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to celebrate her on her nursing induction

A young lady, Joyce Banjo, celebrated her successful graduation from the University of Ibadan.

She shared her experience in school as she celebrated her induction into the nursing profession as a registered nurse.

A lady who gained admission in 2019 finally bags nursing degree and shares her academic journey. Photo: LinkedIn/Joyce Banjo

Source: UGC

UI nursing student shares UTME experience

On her LinkedIn page, Joyce Banjo, who once revealed that she failed a course, said she once missed out on her admission because she didn’t meet the cut-off mark the first time.

She stated that after her second Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in 2019, she finally gained admission.

Her LinkedIn post read:

"September 7, 2019. On this day, I sat for the Post Utme at the department of Aquaculture and Fisheries Management, University of Ibadan. It was my second attempt at securing admission after missing the cut-off mark for Nursing the previous year.

"By October, 2019, I had gotten my admission letter to study Nursing at the prestigious University of Ibadan and was anticipating resuming as a fresher.

"Little did I know that the 5 year journey would stretch into 2026, tested by a global COVID-19 pandemic, prolonged ASUU strikes and the rigorous demands of Nursing school.

"It took a really long time. But today, I can finally look back at all I have been through and say: God did! Exactly one week ago, I was officially inducted into the Nursing profession by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria.

"My academic journey at the University of Ibadan wasn't quite easy. I had doubts. I questioned my decisions constantly and almost considered picking a different career path.

"However, looking beyond the classroom and clinical rotations, a great part of my undergraduate experience was the decision to join certain organizations that were vital to my personal and professional growth: JCIN UI, Asido Campus Network, Queen Idia Hall Literary and Debating Society, Ibadan Nursing Debating and Quiz Club, The Cardio Health, among others."

A nursing student who wrote JAMB twice graduates from the University of Ibadan. Photo: LinkedIn/Joyce Banjo

Source: UGC

Reintroducing herself, she added:

"As we celebrate International Nurses Week, I am happy to be celebrating as a licensed professional.

"Re-introducing: BANJO JOYCE OLUTOMI RN, RM, CFP, B.N.Sc UI Second Class Honours (Upper Division), University of Ibadan.

"The chapter that started in 2019 is finally closed. I am looking forward to putting the skills I have gained to provide care and advocate for a healthier society."

Reactions trail UI nursing graduate's post

Oluwatosin Dare said:

"Big congratulations Joy!"

Oluwadara Olafare wrote:

"Congratulations, Joyce."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng