Arsenal beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 on aggregate to reach the UEFA Champions League final in Budapest

The Gunners have qualified for their second-ever Champions League final and their first in two decades

UEFA rules require clubs to keep replica trophies within their country unless special permission is granted

Arsenal are one step away from making history after beating Atletico Madrid 2-1 on aggregate to book a place in the UEFA Champions League final.

A first-half finish from Bukayo Saka proved decisive in a tight contest at the Emirates, sending Arsenal into only their second final in the competition’s history and their first in 20 years.

Arsenal reached their first Champions League final for 20 years as Bukayo Saka's goal was enough to help the Gunners overcome Atletico Madrid 2-1 on aggregate. Photo by MB Media

Source: Getty Images

Now attention shifts from celebration to what comes next, both on the pitch and off it.

Saka strike sends Arsenal to UCL final

The decisive moment came just before half-time, when Saka found space inside the box and finished from close range to settle the tie.

David Raya had a quiet night in goal, largely untested as Atletico struggled to create clear chances in North London.

Diego Simeone’s side worked hard but lacked sharpness in the final third, leaving Arsenal to manage the game with discipline and control.

According to BBC Sport, the 2-1 aggregate win sends Arsenal to the final in Budapest on May 30, where they will face either Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG currently hold a narrow advantage heading into their second leg, meaning the final opponent is still to be confirmed.

What UEFA requires if Arsenal lift the trophy

If Arsenal go on to win their first Champions League title, there are strict rules they must follow regarding the trophy.

Arsenal are bidding to win the Champions League for the first time in the club's history after losing the 2006 final. Photo by Agence Nice Presse

Source: Getty Images

UEFA only allows the original trophy to be used for official presentation. After that, clubs receive a replica version for display purposes.

That replica does not come with full freedom of use.

Under UEFA regulations, it must remain within the club’s control and cannot leave England without written permission from UEFA.

"Replica trophies awarded to winners of the competition (past and current) must remain within the relevant club’s control at all times and may not leave the club’s country without UEFA’s prior written consent," reads Article 11 of Champions League rules.

The rule is clear and tightly enforced. The aim is to maintain control over how the competition’s most iconic symbol is displayed.

Strict limits on commercial use and public display

There are also restrictions on how the trophy can be shown publicly.

Clubs are not allowed to place the trophy in situations where third parties, including sponsors or commercial partners, are visibly associated with it.

UEFA also prevents any use of the trophy that could create the impression of endorsement or commercial partnership.

In simple terms, Arsenal would be required to handle all trophy appearances carefully, ensuring it is not used in marketing campaigns or shared in contexts that breach competition guidelines.

The governing body also reserves the right to issue further instructions on how the trophy can be used and displayed.

Arsenal shifts to domestic and European double chase

Before any trophy discussions become reality, Arsenal still have two major objectives ahead.

They return to Premier League action against West Ham United this weekend while also preparing for a potential Champions League final.

The Gunners squad will need to balance domestic pressure with the excitement of a European final looming in Budapest.

For Mikel Arteta’s side, the journey is far from over. The challenge now is finishing the season strong enough to turn a successful campaign into a historic one.

Supercomputer predicts UCL winner

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Opta's supercomputer has predicted the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League winner after Arsenal beat Atletico Madrid to reach the final.

The Gunners’ chances of winning the trophy jumped up to 52.05% immediately after the final whistle went off, making them instant favourites.

Source: Legit.ng