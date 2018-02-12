Adeleke University school fees, courses and portal

Adeleke University is a private learning institution based in Ede, Osun State, Nigeria. The university was founded in 2011 by a non-profit, non-governmental organisation (NGO) sponsored by Dr Adedeji Adeleke. Find out all about the admission requirements, school fees, and courses offered at Adeleke University.

Adeleke University students doing a practical (L) and the University Library (R). Photo: @adelekeuniversityede (modified by author)

Adeleke University has various online and offline resources students can use for their studies. The learning institution allows admissions through direct entry, JUPEB / pre-degree programmes, UTME, inter-university transfer entry, or a health information management programme.

What courses are offered at Adeleke University?

Adeleke University is based on the Seventh-day Adventist philosophy of education. The learning institution offers more than twenty full-time undergraduate courses to its students.

Additionally, the campus offers several part-time undergraduate programs. Below are Adeleke University courses organised in their respective faculties.

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

Courses offered under the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences include:

Nursing

Anatomy

Physiology

Public Health

Medical Laboratory Science

Faculty of Arts

Religious Studies

History and International Studies

Language and Literary Studies

Faculty of Sciences

The Faculty of Sciences has six programmes. they are:

Basic sciences

Biochemistry

Biotechnology

Computer science

Microbiology

Food Science and Nutrition

Faculty of Engineering

Courses offered under this faculty include the following:

Agricultural Engineering

Electrical and Electronics Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Civil Engineering

Faculty of Business and Social Sciences

The Faculty of Business and Social Sciences has several courses both postgraduates and undergraduates.

Accounting

Business Administration

Mass Communication

Office and Information Management

Economics

Library and Information Sciences

Political Science

Faculty of Law

The Faculty of Law offers private and property law (LL.B.) and public law (LL.B.)

The part-time undergraduate programs offered in the learning institution are highlighted below.

Religious studies

History and International Studies

Language and Literary studies

Business Administration

Adeleke University school fees

Adeleke University offers its students the opportunity to pay fees in four instalments. The only approved payment system for school fees is payment through the portal.

Alternatively, students can purchase the Bank draft from any licensed bank by the Central Bank of Nigeria. Below is an overview of the 100% payable school fees at various faculties and levels in each academic year.

Faculty of Business and Social Sciences (General)

Semester Level 100 Level 200-300 Level 400 1st semester ₦639,035 ₦541,635 ₦596,635 2nd semester ₦528,035 ₦509,135 ₦564,135 Total ₦1,167,070 ₦1,050,770 ₦1,160,770

Faculty of Business and Social Sciences (Mass Communication)

Semester Level 100 Level 200-300 Level 400 1st semester ₦677,535 1ST ₦564,135 ₦619,135 2nd semester ₦566,535 ₦ 531,635 ₦586,635 Total ₦1,244,070 ₦1,095,770 ₦1,205,770

Faculty of Business and Social Sciences (Accounting)

Semester Level 100 Level 200 Level 300 Level 400 1st semester ₦709,035 ₦576,635 ₦541,635 ₦596,635 2nd semester ₦ 598,035 ₦544,135 ₦ 509,135 ₦564,135 Total ₦1,307,070 ₦1,120,770 ₦1,050,770 ₦1,160,770

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences (Nursing)

Semester Level 100 Level 200-400 Level 500 1st semester ₦1,016,285 ₦818,410 ₦913,410 2nd semester ₦905,285 ₦785,910 ₦880,910 Total ₦1,921,570 ₦1,604,320 ₦1,794,320

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences (Public Health)

Semester Level 100 Level 200-300 Level 400 1st semester ₦775,535 ₦697,035 ₦792,035 2nd semester ₦664,535 ₦664,535 ₦759,535 Total ₦1,440,070 ₦1,361,570 ₦1,551,570`

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences (Anatomy and Physiology)

Semester Level 100 Level 200-300 Level 400 1st semester ₦624,785 ₦547,535 ₦602,535 2nd semester ₦513,785 ₦515,035 ₦570,035 Total ₦1,138,570 ₦1,062,570 ₦1,172,570

Faculty of Engineering

Semester Level 100 Level 200-400 Level 500 1st semester ₦781,285 ₦677,585 ₦812,585 2nd semester ₦670,285 ₦645,085 ₦700,085 Total ₦1,451,570 ₦1,322,670 ₦1,512,670

Faculty of Sciences (Computer Science)

Semester Level 100 Level 200-300 Level 400 1st semester ₦685,535 ₦591,33 ₦656,335 2nd semester ₦574,535 ₦558,835 ₦603,835 Total ₦1,260,070 ₦1,150,170 ₦1,260,170

Faculty of Sciences (Others)

Semester Level 100 Level 200-300 Level 400 1st semester ₦646,285 ₦567,785 ₦632,785 2nd semester ₦535,285 ₦535,285 ₦580,285 Total ₦1,181,570 ₦1,103,070 ₦1,213,070

Faculty of Arts (History)

Semester Level 100 Level 200-300 Level 400 1st semester ₦615,250 ₦536,750 ₦591,750 2nd semester ₦615,250 ₦504,250 ₦559,250 Total ₦1,119,500 ₦1,041,000 ₦1,151,000

Faculty of Arts (Others)

Semester Level 100 Level 200-300 Level 400 1st semester ₦593,125 ₦514,625 ₦569,625 2nd semester ₦482,125 ₦482,125 ₦537,125 Total ₦1,075,250 ₦996,750 ₦1,106,750

Faculty of Law

Semester Level 100 Level 200-400 Level 500 1st semester ₦1,115,535 ₦987,035 ₦1,032,035 2nd semester ₦1,004,535 ₦954,535 ₦1,019,535 Total ₦2,120,070 ₦1,941,570 ₦2,051,570

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences (Medical Laboratory Science)

Semester Level 100 Level 200-400 Level 500 1st semester ₦1,005,785 ₦816,535 ₦911,535 2nd semester ₦894,785 ₦784,035 ₦879,035 Total ₦1,900,570 ₦1,600,570 ₦1,790,570

What is the requirement for Adeleke University?

To get admission to the university, candidates can use the following protocols.

UTME Admission

Candidates using UTME should have 5 O' Level Credits in relevant areas such as mathematics and English language. However, this is for those candidates who took the UTME of the year in which admission is sought and meet the Joint Admission Matriculation Board’s cut-off mark (JAMB).

Direct Entry (DE)

Here, candidates with 5 O’ Level credits in relevant subjects such as Mathematics and English language are eligible to apply. They can do so through A Levels, JUPEB, OND, and so on, providing they obtain the JAMB DE form for the year of admission.

JUPEB / Pre-degree registration

Candidates with 5 O’ Level Credits in relevant areas such as Mathematics and English language are eligible to apply for admission. Below are other admission requirements for pre-degree holders.

Applicants with 5 O-level credits in WASSCE, NECO, NABTEB

Applicants with deficits in O-level.

Applicants who are yet to write the UTME Examination or did not meet the required cut-off mark of the desired course of study.

Students can also enrol at the university from another institution through the Inter-University transfer entry. If you want to join the university, you can contact the admission office for further assistance using the contacts below.

08068202021

09067023394

09063370367

Health Information Management programme

Adeleke University offers students the opportunity to pursue a profession that manages individual health information and interprets data. The course aims to support patient care, research, education, and resource allocation. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the admission portal.

Who owns Adeleke University?

The learning institution was founded by Dr. Adedeji Adeleke, the Springtime Development Foundation (SDF) founder.

Where is Adeleke University located?

The higher institution is located in the historic town of Ede, Osun State, Nigeria. It is run by Prof Solomon Ajayi Adebola (Vice-Chancellor) and Prof. Luke Onuoha (Deputy Vice-Chancellor).

How do you access the Adeleke University portal?

Students can access the Adeleke University student portal by signing in using their email and password. Note that only admitted students are eligible to access the portal.

How much is Adeleke University Nursing School fees?

Level 100 nursing students pay a total of ₦1,921,570 each academic year (2 semesters). The course has a total duration of 6 semesters. Level 200-400 students are expected to pay ₦1,604,320 each academic year. Lastly, level 500 nursing students pay ₦1,794,320 each academic year.

Does Adeleke University offer a scholarship?

The university assists underprivileged students in fee payment by offering scholarships through the Program of Springtime Development Foundation (SDF). The humanitarian non-governmental organisation has provided students relief from financial difficulties for over two decades. Applicants are required to provide the following when applying for the scholarship.

Handwritten letter

Four-coloured passports photograph

Recommendation letter

Birth certificate or Declaration of age

WASCE/NECO Result

Photocopy of school identity card.

Any relevant document you feel necessary

Does Adeleke University have a dress code?

Adeleke University has a dress code for both male and female students. Male students should dress in shirts and trousers, while female students should wear shirts and skirts. As a faith-based university, the students are expected to dress and behave in a way that positively represents the university.

With the comprehensive breakdown of Adeleke University’s admission requirements, school fees, and courses offered, you can now make an informed decision as you work on your career path. For further enquiries, you can contact the university.

