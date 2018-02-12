Adeleke University school fees, courses and portal
Adeleke University is a private learning institution based in Ede, Osun State, Nigeria. The university was founded in 2011 by a non-profit, non-governmental organisation (NGO) sponsored by Dr Adedeji Adeleke. Find out all about the admission requirements, school fees, and courses offered at Adeleke University.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- What courses are offered at Adeleke University?
- Adeleke University school fees
- Faculty of Business and Social Sciences (General)
- Faculty of Business and Social Sciences (Mass Communication)
- Faculty of Business and Social Sciences (Accounting)
- Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences (Nursing)
- Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences (Public Health)
- Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences (Anatomy and Physiology)
- Faculty of Engineering
- Faculty of Sciences (Computer Science)
- Faculty of Sciences (Others)
- Faculty of Arts (History)
- Faculty of Arts (Others)
- Faculty of Law
- Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences (Medical Laboratory Science)
- What is the requirement for Adeleke University?
- Who owns Adeleke University?
- Where is Adeleke University located?
- How do you access the Adeleke University portal?
- Does Adeleke University offer a scholarship?
- Does Adeleke University have a dress code?
Adeleke University has various online and offline resources students can use for their studies. The learning institution allows admissions through direct entry, JUPEB / pre-degree programmes, UTME, inter-university transfer entry, or a health information management programme.
What courses are offered at Adeleke University?
Adeleke University is based on the Seventh-day Adventist philosophy of education. The learning institution offers more than twenty full-time undergraduate courses to its students.
Additionally, the campus offers several part-time undergraduate programs. Below are Adeleke University courses organised in their respective faculties.
Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences
Courses offered under the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences include:
- Nursing
- Anatomy
- Physiology
- Public Health
- Medical Laboratory Science
- Faculty of Arts
- Religious Studies
- History and International Studies
- Language and Literary Studies
Faculty of Sciences
The Faculty of Sciences has six programmes. they are:
- Basic sciences
- Biochemistry
- Biotechnology
- Computer science
- Microbiology
- Food Science and Nutrition
Faculty of Engineering
Courses offered under this faculty include the following:
- Agricultural Engineering
- Electrical and Electronics Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering
- Civil Engineering
Faculty of Business and Social Sciences
The Faculty of Business and Social Sciences has several courses both postgraduates and undergraduates.
- Accounting
- Business Administration
- Mass Communication
- Office and Information Management
- Economics
- Library and Information Sciences
- Political Science
Faculty of Law
The Faculty of Law offers private and property law (LL.B.) and public law (LL.B.)
The part-time undergraduate programs offered in the learning institution are highlighted below.
- Religious studies
- History and International Studies
- Language and Literary studies
- Business Administration
Adeleke University school fees
Adeleke University offers its students the opportunity to pay fees in four instalments. The only approved payment system for school fees is payment through the portal.
Alternatively, students can purchase the Bank draft from any licensed bank by the Central Bank of Nigeria. Below is an overview of the 100% payable school fees at various faculties and levels in each academic year.
Faculty of Business and Social Sciences (General)
|Semester
|Level 100
|Level 200-300
|Level 400
|1st semester
|₦639,035
|₦541,635
|₦596,635
|2nd semester
|₦528,035
|₦509,135
|₦564,135
|Total
|₦1,167,070
|₦1,050,770
|₦1,160,770
Faculty of Business and Social Sciences (Mass Communication)
|Semester
|Level 100
|Level 200-300
|Level 400
|1st semester
|₦677,535 1ST
|₦564,135
|₦619,135
|2nd semester
|₦566,535
|₦ 531,635
|₦586,635
|Total
|₦1,244,070
|₦1,095,770
|₦1,205,770
Faculty of Business and Social Sciences (Accounting)
|Semester
|Level 100
|Level 200
|Level 300
|Level 400
|1st semester
|₦709,035
|₦576,635
|₦541,635
|₦596,635
|2nd semester
|₦ 598,035
|₦544,135
|₦ 509,135
|₦564,135
|Total
|₦1,307,070
|₦1,120,770
|₦1,050,770
|₦1,160,770
Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences (Nursing)
|Semester
|Level 100
|Level 200-400
|Level 500
|1st semester
|₦1,016,285
|₦818,410
|₦913,410
|2nd semester
|₦905,285
|₦785,910
|₦880,910
|Total
|₦1,921,570
|₦1,604,320
|₦1,794,320
Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences (Public Health)
|Semester
|Level 100
|Level 200-300
|Level 400
|1st semester
|₦775,535
|₦697,035
|₦792,035
|2nd semester
|₦664,535
|₦664,535
|₦759,535
|Total
|₦1,440,070
|₦1,361,570
|₦1,551,570`
Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences (Anatomy and Physiology)
|Semester
|Level 100
|Level 200-300
|Level 400
|1st semester
|₦624,785
|₦547,535
|₦602,535
|2nd semester
|₦513,785
|₦515,035
|₦570,035
|Total
|₦1,138,570
|₦1,062,570
|₦1,172,570
Faculty of Engineering
|Semester
|Level 100
|Level 200-400
|Level 500
|1st semester
|₦781,285
|₦677,585
|₦812,585
|2nd semester
|₦670,285
|₦645,085
|₦700,085
|Total
|₦1,451,570
|₦1,322,670
|₦1,512,670
Faculty of Sciences (Computer Science)
|Semester
|Level 100
|Level 200-300
|Level 400
|1st semester
|₦685,535
|₦591,33
|₦656,335
|2nd semester
|₦574,535
|₦558,835
|₦603,835
|Total
|₦1,260,070
|₦1,150,170
|₦1,260,170
Faculty of Sciences (Others)
|Semester
|Level 100
|Level 200-300
|Level 400
|1st semester
|₦646,285
|₦567,785
|₦632,785
|2nd semester
|₦535,285
|₦535,285
|₦580,285
|Total
|₦1,181,570
|₦1,103,070
|₦1,213,070
Faculty of Arts (History)
|Semester
|Level 100
|Level 200-300
|Level 400
|1st semester
|₦615,250
|₦536,750
|₦591,750
|2nd semester
|₦615,250
|₦504,250
|₦559,250
|Total
|₦1,119,500
|₦1,041,000
|₦1,151,000
Faculty of Arts (Others)
|Semester
|Level 100
|Level 200-300
|Level 400
|1st semester
|₦593,125
|₦514,625
|₦569,625
|2nd semester
|₦482,125
|₦482,125
|₦537,125
|Total
|₦1,075,250
|₦996,750
|₦1,106,750
Faculty of Law
|Semester
|Level 100
|Level 200-400
|Level 500
|1st semester
|₦1,115,535
|₦987,035
|₦1,032,035
|2nd semester
|₦1,004,535
|₦954,535
|₦1,019,535
|Total
|₦2,120,070
|₦1,941,570
|₦2,051,570
Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences (Medical Laboratory Science)
|Semester
|Level 100
|Level 200-400
|Level 500
|1st semester
|₦1,005,785
|₦816,535
|₦911,535
|2nd semester
|₦894,785
|₦784,035
|₦879,035
|Total
|₦1,900,570
|₦1,600,570
|₦1,790,570
What is the requirement for Adeleke University?
To get admission to the university, candidates can use the following protocols.
UTME Admission
Candidates using UTME should have 5 O' Level Credits in relevant areas such as mathematics and English language. However, this is for those candidates who took the UTME of the year in which admission is sought and meet the Joint Admission Matriculation Board’s cut-off mark (JAMB).
Direct Entry (DE)
Here, candidates with 5 O’ Level credits in relevant subjects such as Mathematics and English language are eligible to apply. They can do so through A Levels, JUPEB, OND, and so on, providing they obtain the JAMB DE form for the year of admission.
JUPEB / Pre-degree registration
Candidates with 5 O’ Level Credits in relevant areas such as Mathematics and English language are eligible to apply for admission. Below are other admission requirements for pre-degree holders.
- Applicants with 5 O-level credits in WASSCE, NECO, NABTEB
- Applicants with deficits in O-level.
- Applicants who are yet to write the UTME Examination or did not meet the required cut-off mark of the desired course of study.
Students can also enrol at the university from another institution through the Inter-University transfer entry. If you want to join the university, you can contact the admission office for further assistance using the contacts below.
- 08068202021
- 09067023394
- 09063370367
Health Information Management programme
Adeleke University offers students the opportunity to pursue a profession that manages individual health information and interprets data. The course aims to support patient care, research, education, and resource allocation. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the admission portal.
Who owns Adeleke University?
The learning institution was founded by Dr. Adedeji Adeleke, the Springtime Development Foundation (SDF) founder.
Where is Adeleke University located?
The higher institution is located in the historic town of Ede, Osun State, Nigeria. It is run by Prof Solomon Ajayi Adebola (Vice-Chancellor) and Prof. Luke Onuoha (Deputy Vice-Chancellor).
How do you access the Adeleke University portal?
Students can access the Adeleke University student portal by signing in using their email and password. Note that only admitted students are eligible to access the portal.
How much is Adeleke University Nursing School fees?
Level 100 nursing students pay a total of ₦1,921,570 each academic year (2 semesters). The course has a total duration of 6 semesters. Level 200-400 students are expected to pay ₦1,604,320 each academic year. Lastly, level 500 nursing students pay ₦1,794,320 each academic year.
Does Adeleke University offer a scholarship?
The university assists underprivileged students in fee payment by offering scholarships through the Program of Springtime Development Foundation (SDF). The humanitarian non-governmental organisation has provided students relief from financial difficulties for over two decades. Applicants are required to provide the following when applying for the scholarship.
- Handwritten letter
- Four-coloured passports photograph
- Recommendation letter
- Birth certificate or Declaration of age
- WASCE/NECO Result
- Photocopy of school identity card.
- Any relevant document you feel necessary
Does Adeleke University have a dress code?
Adeleke University has a dress code for both male and female students. Male students should dress in shirts and trousers, while female students should wear shirts and skirts. As a faith-based university, the students are expected to dress and behave in a way that positively represents the university.
With the comprehensive breakdown of Adeleke University’s admission requirements, school fees, and courses offered, you can now make an informed decision as you work on your career path. For further enquiries, you can contact the university.
