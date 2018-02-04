Baze University courses, fees and student portal 2024

Baze University is a private university located in Abuja. The institution offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs in various fields, such as social sciences, management sciences, engineering, and computer science. For prospective students seeking admission into the university, below are Baze University courses and fees in Nigeria.

Baze University is a private university located in Abuja. Photo: pexels.com, @Andrea Piacquadio, @BAZE University (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Founded in 2011, Baze University Abuja strives to foster a vibrant academic environment by combining cutting-edge technology with world-class faculty. This empowers young minds to develop the knowledge and skills to drive positive change in their communities. If you are considering Baze University, here is a breakdown of their annual tuition fees and courses.

Baze University courses and faculties

Baze University is committed to providing quality education and fostering academic and research excellence. Below are the available faculties at the institution.

Faculty of Management and Social Sciences

Faculty of Law

Faculty of Computing and Applied Sciences

Faculty of Engineering

Faculty of Environmental Sciences

Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences

Postgraduate programmes

Baze University School of Postgraduate Studies offers the following postgraduate programmes.

Faculty of Management and Social Sciences

Here are the major programmes under the Faculty of Management and Social Sciences.

Master of Business Administration (MBA)

PGD Accounting

M.Sc. Accounting

PhD Accounting

PGD Economics

M.Sc. Economics

PhD Economics

PGD International Relations & Diplomacy

M.Sc. International Relations & Diplomacy

PhD International Relations & Diplomacy

PGD Management

M.Sc. Management

PhD Management

PGD Public Administration

M.Sc. Public Administration

PGD Mass Communication

M.Sc. Mass Communication

PhD Mass Communication

PGD Sociology & Anthropology

PhD Sociology & Anthropology

M.Sc. Sociology & Anthropology

PGD Psychology

M.Sc. Psychology

PhD Psychology

M.Sc. Intelligence & Global Security

M.Sc. Security, Leadership & Society

Faculty of Law

The Faculty of Law only has two postgraduate programmes. They are:

LL.M (Master of Laws)

LL.D (Doctor of Laws)

Faculty of Computing and Applied Sciences

Baze University offers various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Photo: pexels.com, @RF._.studio

Source: UGC

For those interested in anything related to science and computing, here are the available programs you can pursue:

M.Sc. Animal & Environment Science

M.Sc. Parasitology

PGD Biology

PGD Microbiology

M.Sc. Microbiology

PhD Microbiology

PGD Computer Science

M.Sc. Computer Science

PhD Computer Science

PGD Chemistry

M.Sc. Chemistry

Faculty of Engineering

The Faculty of Engineering has several programmes for both master's and Ph.D. levels. They include the following:

PGD Mechanical Engineering

M.Eng. Mechanical Engineering

PhD Mechanical Engineering

PGD Civil Engineering

M.Eng. Civil Engineering

PhD Civil Engineering

PGD Petroleum Engineering

M.Eng. Petroleum & Gas Engineering

PhD Petroleum & Gas Engineering

PGD Computer Engineering

M.Eng Computer Engineering

PhD Computer Engineering

PGD Electrical Electronics Engineering

M.Eng Electrical Electronics Engineering

PhD Electrical Electronics Engineering

Faculty of Environmental Sciences

The Faculty of Environmental Sciences offers the following postgraduate programmes.

M.Sc. Quantity Surveying

PhD Quantity Surveying

M.Sc. Architecture (New)

PhD Architecture (New)

Baze University fees

Tuition fees at Baze University vary depending on the program you are interested in. Fees range from N1,125,000 to N3,500,000 per semester for most programs. This can be paid in two installments or through a multi-installment plan.

How to pay your Baze University school fees?

Baze University fee payment portal. Photo: portal.bazeuniversity.edu.ng

Source: UGC

You can make your fee payment if you are a returning student or a new student. Follow the procedure below:

Open the Baze University payment portal. Select your user type as "New Student" or "Returning Student". For returning students, sign in using your student ID and email address. For new students, sign in using your application ID and email address. Once you have signed in, follow the prompts to pay your fee.

Baze University student portal

Baze University student portal. Photo: portal.bazeuniversity.edu.ng

Source: UGC

The Baze University student portal helps you access everything you need as a student, from registering for classes and checking your grades to paying fees and accessing your transcripts.

You can view the available courses, select the ones you want to take, and register for them online. You can log in to the portal using your student identification card and password.

How can I apply for admission to Baze University?

Baze University admission form. Photo: portal.bazeuniversity.edu.ng

Source: UGC

To apply to join the university, follow these steps:

Visit the Baze University online portal for admissions. Click on "Create Applicant Account". Fill out the form by providing your name, email, phone number, and desired password. Once done, click "Create Account". Your account will be created, and you will be directed to the login page. Log in using your email and password. Click on "New Application" on the right corner of the page. Select your application type and the desired course. Continue to fill out the required details and make the required payments. Once done, click "Submit" and print your submission letter.

Why study at Baze University?

Baze University ensures students receive an exceptional education beyond textbook content, thanks to a dedicated team of scholars and industry experts.

Is Baze University accredited?

Baze University is accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC), the primary accreditation body for universities in Nigeria. The NUC has accredited various undergraduate and postgraduate degree programs the university offers.

Are there scholarships available for students?

There are several scholarships available for students at Baze University. The institution offers scholarships to eligible students based on academic merit and other criteria. Be sure to check the university's website for scholarship opportunities.

How much is the hostel fee at Baze?

You can check with the university directly for the most up-to-date information for hostel and feeding payments.

Who is the owner of Baze University?

Baze University's owner and current chancellor is Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed. He established the university in 2011 to provide high-quality, international-standard education in Nigeria at a more affordable cost than studying abroad.

What rank is Baze University in Nigeria?

According to the EduRank organization, Baze University ranks 83 of 157 in Nigeria and is among the top 3 of 5 universities in Abuja.

Baze University is one of the best universities in Abuja. It presents a compelling option for prospective students seeking a private university education in Nigeria.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the cheapest university in Nigeria. Low-cost universities make higher education more accessible to a broader range of students, including those who cannot afford expensive tuition fees.

This promotes inclusivity and allows individuals from diverse socioeconomic backgrounds to pursue higher education. These institutions often attract a more extensive pool of applicants, enabling more individuals to pursue tertiary education.

Source: Legit.ng