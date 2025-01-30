Khalifa Isyaku Rabiu University courses, admission requirements and how to apply
Khalifa Sheikh Isyaku Rabiu University, Kano (KHAIRUN), is a private institution founded on Islamic principles. The tertiary institution is fully dedicated to providing functional education through innovative and future-focused academic programmes. Isyaku Rabiu University courses cater to undergraduate and postgraduate science students.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Khalifa Isyaku Rabiu University courses
- Faculty of Science and Computing
- Khalifa Isyaku Rabiu University's admission requirements
- How can I get admission to Khalifa University?
- Is KHAIRUN a private university?
- What are the fees for Khalifa Isyaku Rabiu University?
- Does Khalifa Isyaku Rabiu University offer scholarships?
KHAIRUN students benefit from Quranic policies, entrepreneurship, morality, and life skills courses in addition to receiving top-tier STEM programmes. As a prospective candidate, it is necessary to understand the academic programs offered at the university.
Khalifa Isyaku Rabiu University courses
The university offers programmes across three faculties: Science and Computing, Engineering, and Allied Medical Sciences. Below are the courses available at Khalifa Isyaku Rabiu University.
Faculty of Allied Medical Sciences
At KHAIRUN, students aspiring to work in healthcare and medicine have access to cutting-edge teaching and research facilities. Below is a list of the courses offered in this facility for prospective students.
B.NSc. Nursing Sciences
The university's five-year nursing program (100—500 Level) is accredited by Nigeria's Nursing and Midwifery Council. Students are exposed to theoretical and practical learning experiences throughout the course.
B.MLS. Medical Laboratory Science
The Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Science program at KHAIRUN takes five years. By taking the undergraduate degree course you can diversify your career paths into medical technology, research science, or quality control.
B.Sc. Radiography
Like the other programs in this faculty, B.Sc. Radiography is a five-year course. This medical imaging program prepares students for careers as radiographers, sonographers, nuclear medicine radiologists, radiation therapists, and MRI and CT technologists.
Faculty of Engineering
B.Sc. Software Engineering
This four-year course (100—400 Level) is focused on equipping undergraduate students with software engineering principles. The quality of the theoretical and practical learning opportunities provided makes it perfect for students interested in careers in software development and IT consulting.
B.Eng. Computer Engineering
At KHAIRUN, computer engineering is designed to equip students with the knowledge and skills to enter the Information Technology (IT) field. The five-year program (100—500 Level) comprises compulsory and elective courses that blend practical skills and theoretical knowledge.
B.Eng. Electrical Engineering
This five-year bachelor's program (100—500 Level) deals with the study of electricity, electronics, and electromagnetism. At this university, you can enjoy the benefits of quality hands-on and theoretical instruction in the program.
B.Eng. Mechatronics Engineering
This future-focused program equips students with the study of mechanical, computer, and control engineering. For five years, you will be trained and prepared for a career in intelligence systems, automation, and robotics.
Faculty of Science and Computing
B.Sc. Biochemistry
This undergraduate program offers four years of intensive instruction in biology and chemistry. Students complete at least thirty learning units at each level.
B.Sc. Cybersecurity
Graduates of this program can pursue careers in an assorted mix of industries. For four years, qualified students who apply to the program will receive intensive instruction in information security in digital environments.
B.Sc. Physics
This undergraduate program is the basis for a career in education, research, technology, and engineering. The four-year program (100—400 Level) requires students to take at least 30 practical and theoretical units each year.
B.Sc. Microbiology
Undergraduate students taking this course receive instruction on a range of microbiology subfields and their relationship with the environment. Graduates of the four-year course can pursue careers in medical fields, biotechnology, and environmental science.
B.Sc. Forensic Science
Forensic Science is an undergraduate degree program that focuses on biology, chemistry, and physics principles for criminal investigations. Graduates of the four-year program can work in various programs, including law enforcement, forensic laboratories, and legal institutions.
B.Sc. Biotechnology
This four-year course is perfect for students interested in entering research fields in healthcare, agriculture, environment science, and industries. At KHAIRUN, you will be exposed to theoretical and practical knowledge and skills to excel in your area of interest.
B.Sc. Mathematics
Candidates in this course will receive instruction in various mathematical principles for four years. This preparation prepares them for careers in education and analytical fields such as finance, economics, and research.
B.Sc. Industrial Chemistry
This program prepares students for careers in manufacturing by providing theoretical and practical instruction in industrial processes, quality control, research, and development. Students will study between 30 to 45 units for every academic year of the course.
B.Sc. Software Engineering
The Faculty of Science and Computing offers a four-year undergraduate program in software engineering. This course can open doors in various technology-based industries.
B.Sc. Computer Science
This is a four-year academic program that can be completed in three years. It is a future-focused course with core areas of study such as programming languages, data structures and algorithms, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
B.Sc. Biotechnology
For four years, students in this program acquire knowledge and skills in chemistry, genetics, biology, and bioengineering. The course prepares students for biochemical engineering, research, diagnostics, manufacturing, and quality control careers.
International Institute of Qur’anic Science program
In 2024, the Muslim university launched the International Institute of Qur’anic Science (IIQS). The program can be undertaken alongside any degree program. The program's flexibility allows students to access instruction and research into Qur’anic recitation and memorisation on a part-time basis.
Khalifa Isyaku Rabiu University's admission requirements
The Khalifa Isyaku Rabiu University cut-off mark for all academic programs is 140 points. Prospective candidates should also review this list of admission requirements.
UTME and Direct Entry (DE) students
- Five credit passes in the SSCE (WAEC or NECO) at one sitting, or six credit passes at not more than two sittings in English Language, Mathematics, and other subjects relevant to the course of study.
- Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results.
- Prospective DE students applying to the 200 Level need at least two 2 A’ Level passes at GCE or its equivalent in relevant subjects.
- Prospective DE candidates applying to the 200 Level need an Ordinary National Diploma or National Diploma with an Upper Credit pass or NCE with an overall Credit Pass.
International students
- Secondary school external examination grades
- Copies of the secondary school transcripts for the last three years
- Undergraduate transcripts and previous course descriptions for transfer applicants
- A letter of recommendation from the high school attended
- A personal statement (essay)
- A photocopy of the national ID card, passport and visa
- Four personal passport photographs
How can I get admission to Khalifa University?
For prospective candidates, admission to KHAIRUN is a two-step process that requires you to apply through JAMB and the Khalifa Isyaku Rabiu University's portal. Below is a comprehensive Khalifa Isyaku Rabiu University admission procedure.
- Visit the school's website and click 'APPLY NOW' on the navigation bar.
- Select your application type; local or international student application.
- Select the degree type on the drop-down.
- Enter your biodata with a valid email address to create an account.
- Check your email inbox and create a password using the link sent.
- Login to the portal with your email and create a new password.
- Fill in the required fields on the online application form.
- Upload all necessary documents on the form.
- To pay the application fee, print your personalised payment invoice and use it to make the payment.
- After making the payment, return to the portal and upload your payment receipt.
- Check your portal dashboard or email for an offer letter.
Is KHAIRUN a private university?
Khalifa Isyaku Rabiu University, Kano, is one of the top private universities in Nigeria. It offers undergraduate STEM courses and Islamic principles such as Quran recitation and memorisation are integrated into the learning experience.
What are the fees for Khalifa Isyaku Rabiu University?
New students at KHAIRUN are expected to pay between ₦1.1 million and ₦1.2 million per semester in school fees, depending on their respective faculties. The application fee for prospective students is ₦21,500.
Does Khalifa Isyaku Rabiu University offer scholarships?
The university offers academic scholarships through the Abdul Samad Rabiu Foundation, which provides tuition scholarships to capable students from low-income families across Nigeria. The scholarship is open to current and new students.
Khalifa Isyaku Rabiu University courses provide students with a comprehensive learning experience, blending academic excellence with spiritual growth and personal development.
