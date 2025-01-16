Sokoto State University (SSU) is a state-owned institution located in Sokoto, Nigeria. Established in 2009 under the Aliyu Wamakko administration, the university aims to provide higher education opportunities and contribute to the development of Sokoto State and Nigeria. This post explores Sokoto State University postgraduate school courses and admission guidelines.

Sokoto State University (SSU) is a state-owned institution located in Sokoto, Nigeria. Photo: @Sokoto State University, @ssu_expensive on Facebook, Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

SSU offers various postgraduate programs, including Master's degrees, Postgraduate Diplomas, and PhD programs, across multiple fields of study. These programs are designed to help students gain more knowledge and skills in their chosen fields. If you aspire to join this institution, it is essential to know about the courses offered and whether you meet other admission requirements.

Sokoto State University postgraduate school courses

Sokoto State University (SSU) offers various postgraduate programs for students who want to further their studies after completing their first degree. Managed by the College of Postgraduate Studies, these programmes lead to the award of Postgraduate Diplomas, Masters, and Doctorate degrees.

Ph.D. programmes

The university offers PhD programs for students who wish to pursue advanced research and specialise in their chosen fields of study. The postgraduate PhD programmes for the 2024/2025 academic session are as follows:

Sokoto State University offers PhD programs for students who wish to pursue advanced research. Photo: LSOphoto

Source: Getty Images

Arabic Studies

Political Science

History

Educational Management

Guidance and Counselling

Islamic Studies

Hausa Studies

Computer Science Education

Chemistry Education

Mathematics Education

Mathematics

Sociology

Computer Science

Chemistry

Physics Education

Biology Education

Master's programmes

Sokoto State University (SSU) offers Master's programs in fields like Arts, Education, and Science, helping students gain advanced knowledge and skills. These programs prepare graduates for careers, research, and further studies.

M.A. Hausa Studies

M.A. History

M.A. Arabic

M.Ed. Computer Education

M.Ed. Biology Education

M.Ed. Chemistry Education

M.Ed. Mathematics Education

M.Ed. Physics Education

M.Ed. Educational Management

M.Ed. Guidance and Counselling

M.Sc. Mathematics

M.Sc. Political Science

M.Sc. Sociology

M.Sc. Chemistry

M.Sc. Biochemistry

M.A. Islamic Studies

M.Sc. Microbiology

M.Sc. Computer Science

Master of Development Studies

Master in International Relations and Strategic Studies

Sokoto State University (SSU) offers Master's programs which prepare graduates for careers, research, and further studies. Photo: Oleksii Didok

Source: Getty Images

Postgraduate diploma programmes

The SSU postgraduate diploma courses offer a valuable stepping stone for those seeking to enhance their qualifications. These courses allow students to explore new fields or deepen their understanding of their current discipline.

Development Studies

Education

Computer Science

Biochemistry

Microbiology

Sokoto State University postgraduate school requirements

Candidates must meet the basic requirements for their chosen program to apply for admission to Sokoto State University postgraduate school. Below are the Sokoto State University postgraduate school admission requirements for the 2024/2025 academic year.

All candidates for admission into postgraduate programmes must provide Academic transcript records and meet matriculation requirements.

Candidates for admission into PhD programmes must have a Master's degree in a related field with a minimum CGPA of 3.0 on a 5.0 scale.

Candidates for admission into Master's degree programmes should hold at least a Second-Class Lower degree in a relevant area. A Postgraduate Diploma or a Third-Class degree with five years of work experience may also be considered.

Candidates for admission into postgraduate diploma programmes must possess the following:

Higher National Diploma (HND) with a minimum of Lower Credit in the relevant area. Third Class degree in the relevant area.

Sokoto State University Postgraduate School admission procedure

SSU is the best institution to pursue a Postgraduate Diploma, Master's, or PhD degree in your desired field of specialisation. Interested applicants are encouraged to visit the SSU Postgraduate Portal to purchase the Sokoto State University Postgraduate admission form and carefully complete the application process below.

Screenshot of the Sokoto State University login portal. Photo: pgs.ssu.edu.ng (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Visit the Sokoto State University Postgraduate School portal. To create an account, click the 'Start New Application' button, fill in the required information, and click the 'Register' button. Use your username and password to login to the portal. After logging in, you must upload your passport and signature. Click the 'Generate Invoice' button, then click 'Confirmed and generate' to receive a Unified Payment Reference ID. Click on the 'Pay Now' or 'Payarena web' button to make instant payment (a non-refundable application fee of twelve thousand naira (N12,000) or print your invoice and proceed to any of the banks on the invoice to make payment. After successful payment, log in to your account for an application number. Update your biodata and O-level and A-level results. Upload your academic certificates. Enter the details of 3 referees on the form provided and research Proposal for Ph. D applicants only. Complete the form by clicking 'Final Submission' (Candidates should note that once you click on final submission, you cannot edit your record again). Print your form and acknowledge slip for record purposes.

Note: Candidates who have been successfully admitted into SSU must pay a non-refundable acceptance fee of N10,000 and present themselves at the Postgraduate School with their original credentials for screening and issuance of an admission confirmation letter.

What is the cut-off mark for Sokoto State University?

The approved minimum programme cut-off mark of Sokoto State University for the 2024/2025 academic session is 140.

What are the faculties of Sokoto State University?

According to the institution's official website, the state university has more than five faculties, including social sciences, science, education, and arts and general studies.

What is the ranking of Sokoto State University?

According to Edu Rank, the state university is ranked 10,827 out of 14,131 worldwide and 101 out of 157 in Nigeria. In Africa, SSU is ranked 546 out of 1,104.

Sokoto State University is recognised by the National Universities Commission of Nigeria (NUC). The university offers postgraduate courses, including Master's degrees, Postgraduate Diplomas, and PhD programs, which provide students with opportunities for academic growth and career advancement.

Legit.ng recently published Kwara State University courses, fees, and admission requirements. It is one of Nigeria's top higher learning institutions, offering several courses essential for its economic transformation. Knowing which course you would like to pursue and the admission requirements is critical.

Kwara State University's commitment to quality education and student success is remarkable. If you consider joining the university, you must meet specific eligibility requirements. Check out this article for its courses, fees, and admission requirements.

Source: Legit.ng