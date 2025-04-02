A man lost his pregnant wife after he was unable to afford the N500,000 a hospital asked him to pay as a deposit

The hospital reportedly insisted that the man must raise the money before his pregnant wife would be attended to

Due to his inability to pay the money, his wife died, leaving him alone with their other children who are still young

A Nigerian man and his children are currently in deep trauma after he lost his wife, who was pregnant.

The man's story is trending online after he cried out on TikTok, alleging that a hospital rejected his wife because he could not afford the bill.

The woman's hospital claims the hospital refused to attend to his wife as he could not afford to pay N500k bill. Photo credit: TikTok/@captainblazee.

According to a series of videos seen on X and on the man's TikTok account, the hospital asked the man to pay N500k.

In one of the videos, the distraught husband was seen in a vehicle when he was taking his wife to the hospital.

Akinbobola Akintunde Folajimi alleged that the hospital did not attend to his wife, resulting in her death.

He said:

"The doctor told me to deposit 500k and I begged him to start doing whatever is needed to save my wife. We needed emergency support while I run around for the money but they drove us out like they don't care. Unfortunately blindly rejected us and asked me to take her to general hospital at Epe. Even the doctor knows that Epe from Lakwe is way too far for such her condition. Before we rushed her to Epe, she was gone."

The woman died and left her husband and two other children. Photo credit: TikTok/@captainblazee.

Medical doctor reacts after hearing story of pregnant woman

Reacting to the story, a medical doctor identified on X as Dr Love said no mother deserved to go through such a thing.

He said:

"This pregnant woman's de£th hurts to the bone. No mother deserves to go through this. The pain was so much, but she never gave up, She was strong, she was strong enough.. Even though she was tired, she held on till her lasst breath watching those videos on her husbands page really shoke me up. According to her husband, the hospital that would've helped the mom and the baby rejected them because they couldn't afford the 500k hospital bill."

See the doctor's post below:

Reactions as man loses his pregnant wife

@247Truthteller said:

"This is too bad. Another reminder that in Nigeria we are simply surviving on grace. What is considered basic problem in other countries can simply end you in Nigeria."

@teejayviruz said:

"We have one of the highest maternal and infant mortality rates. Yet the idiots in power are only concerned about 2027."

@phemidawhiz said:

"I blame the hospital for being heartless, government for lack of health care and the man for not registering her properly for antenatal and having records with a good hospital. What was he doing for 9 months? even if you're not buoyant you can plan!"

Another man loses his wife due to alleged quackery

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian man was left in tears after his wife and baby died in a hospital in Owerri, Imo state.

The man alleged that the doctor who attended to his pregnant wife was using YouTube videos to work.

The man's heartbreaking story has gone viral and met strong condemnation online after it was shared on Instagram.

