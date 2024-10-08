Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH) is one of the most prestigious universities in Nigeria. It offers several undergraduate and postgraduate programmes focusing on science and technology. In a world where science and technology have become the critical drivers of economies, OAUSTECH courses are highly in demand. So, which courses does the university offer, and what are the admission requirements?

Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH) is offers courses that equip learners with skills needed for the industrial and technological development of various sectors in Nigeria. You should be conversant with the school’s admission requirements if you are a prospective student.

OAUSTECH full list of courses and admission requirements

OAUSTECH offers several undergraduate and postgraduate courses categorised into faculties, also known as schools. To pursue a particular course, you must meet the admission requirements. Below are the courses offered by the university and their admission requirements.

School of Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources

This faculty is divided into six departments, offering five-year undergraduate programs. All departments have common 100 and 200-level courses, but from 300, students focus on their departmental courses. Additionally, students will undergo six months of off-campus practical training by attachment at a preferred agricultural institution.

Prospective students can be admitted through the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) or direct entry to pursue a course in one of the school's six departments.

For admission through UTME, a student must have five credit passes in WASCE, NECO, or GCE (O/L). The key subjects are English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science, Economics or Geography, and at least a pass in Physics.

For direct entry, a prospective student should have a National Diploma with a minimum of upper credit or equivalent in relevant disciplines. Alternatively, they can have GCE (A/L) or equivalent with passes in Chemistry, Biology and Physics.

1. Agricultural Economics and Extension

This course equips learners with the knowledge to solve socioeconomic problems associated with sustainable agricultural production and rural development. It covers various topics, including micro and macroeconomics, marketing, project planning and appraisal, managerial economics, and farm management.

2. Animal Production and Health

This undergraduate program equips learners with practical and theoretical knowledge of animal production, diseases, and research techniques.

3. Crops, Soil, and Pest Management

This department focuses on crop production, soil management, and pest management. It also employs sound technologies for sustainable crop production, protection, management, processing, renewal, and product management.

4. Fisheries and Aquaculture Management

This course trains students in fisheries management and aquaculture production. It emphasises on the modern fish production technologies.

5. Food Science and Technology

This course provides students with knowledge of agricultural food material under diverse processing and storage conditions. It also teaches about innovations and technologies in food processing, preservation, and packaging.

6. Forestry, Wildlife and Environmental Management

This course has three options: ecotourism resource management, forest resource management, and wildlife resource management.

School of Engineering and Engineering Technology

The three departments in the School of Engineering and Engineering Technology are Civil Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering.

For admission into the university, a prospective engineering student should have at least five credit passes at SSCE (or its equivalent) in English, Mathematics, Chemistry, and Physics in not more than two sittings.

For admission through direct entry, a student must have a National Diploma with at least an upper level or equivalent in the relevant discipline from a reputable institution. Alternatively, the candidate can have two A-level passes in Mathematics, Physics, or Chemistry and will be required to pass some of the first-year courses.

1. Civil Engineering

Students studying this course will learn about the design, construction, and maintenance of large structures, including buildings, roads, bridges, airports, water supply systems, dams, and tunnels.

2. Electrical and Electronics Engineering

This course equips learners with knowledge and technical skills in electrical and electronics. It covers designing and testing building blocks, computer programming, and computer-aided design.

3. Mechanical Engineering

This department of engineering designs, produces, and operates machinery. The course covers topics such as thermodynamics, fluid mechanics, and mechanical design.

School of Sciences

The OAUSTECH School of Sciences is divided into chemical, biological, physical, and mathematical sciences. Each discipline has admission requirements that students must fulfil before commencing their studies.

1. Biological Sciences

The biological sciences offers three bachelor of science courses in botany, microbiology, and zoology. The courses provide students with an understanding of biological theories, methodologies, and techniques.

To pursue one of the courses, a candidate seeking admission through JAMB must offer the following subjects: English language and three other subjects from Chemistry, Biology, Agricultural Science, Physics or any other relevant science subject.

Moreover, a candidate must have at least five credit passes at SSCE/NECO/GCE in English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology, and Physics in at least two sittings.

2. Chemical Sciences

This department offers two bachelor of science courses in biochemistry and industrial chemistry. The courses blend theoretical concepts with practical applications in various biochemical and chemical sciences fields.

A candidate seeking to pursue a course in this department should have at least five credit passes at GCE, WASC, or NECO in subjects including English language, mathematics, chemistry, physics, biology, or agricultural science. UTME subject requirements are English language, Biology, Chemistry and Physics.

Alternatively, a candidate may be admitted through direct entry. For direct entry admission, they must have a National Diploma with credits in English language and Mathematics plus at least 2 ‘A’ level HSC passes in the relevant science subjects, including Chemistry, Biology and Physics.

3. Mathematical Sciences

The Mathematical Sciences Department provides undergraduate degree programmes in Computer Science, Mathematics, and Statistics. The department equips learners with important knowledge for the job market in these fields.

For admission through JAMB, students who have completed UTME should have five credits passes in English Language, Mathematics, Physics and any two from Chemistry, Biology, Further Mathematics, Data processing, Computer Studies, Statistics, Geography and Economics.

The compulsory subjects a candidate must sit in are English language, mathematics, physics, and any one of chemistry, biology, geography, or economics.

Students seeking direct entry admission must have advanced-level passes in Mathematics and at least two other subjects from Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Economics.

4. Physical Sciences

This department offers degree courses in physics and applied geophysics. The students will be exposed to the workings or processes in the industrial sector, ensuring they are well-prepared for the SIWES programmes.

For admission through JAMB, a student must have at least five credit passes at GCE (OL), WASSCE, NECO or equivalent in English Language, Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry and Agricultural Science or Biology in at least two sittings.

For direct entry admission, a candidate must have a minimum of upper credit in the National Diploma or good passes at GCE (Advanced Level).

Apart from the undergraduate programmes, OAUSTECH offers several postgraduate programmes in different fields. Therefore, students who want to further their studies at the institution can pursue various postgraduate courses, including postgraduate diploma, master's degree, and doctor of philosophy programmes. Below are some OAUSTECH postgraduate programmes.

Master in Environmental Management and Control

Master in Disaster and Risk Management

Doctorate in Environmental Management

Master in Agribusiness Management

Master in Public Administration

Master in Business Administration

Doctorate in Business Administration

Postgraduate Diploma in Botany

Master of Science in Botany

Postgraduate Diploma in Fisheries & Aquaculture

PhD in Fisheries and Aquaculture

Postgraduate Diploma in Microbiology

Master of Philosophy in Microbiology

OAUSTECH admission procedure

Candidates who want to join OAUSTECH must submit their application through the OAUSTECH portal. Here is how to apply for admission on the student portal.

Go to the official website of OAUSTECH. Locate the Student section from the main menu. If you are a new student, select Undergraduate Admissions. Create an account by selecting your entry mode and year of study and enter your UTME registration number. Fill in the information required and upload the necessary documents and images, including your passport photo. Submit your application and wait for a response from the university through your email.

What are the courses offered at Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology?

The university has three faculties that offer courses in science and technology. The faculties are agriculture, food, and natural resources, engineering and engineering technology, and sciences.

Is OSUSTECH the same as OAUSTECH?

The institution’s initial name was Ondo State University of Science and Technology (OSUSTECH), but it was later renamed the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH).

Who is the vice-chancellor of OAUSTECH?

The university's vice-chancellor is Prof. Temi Ologunorisa, an award-winning climate and environmental scientist. He assumed office on 23 February 2022 as the fourth substantive vice-chancellor of the university.

When was OAUSTECH established?

The university was founded in 2008 and has been operational for approximately 16 years. In 2019, the government gave it its current name after changing it from Ondo State University of Science and Technology (OSUSTECH).

OAUSTECH offers a wide range of science, engineering, and agriculture courses. It provides undergraduate and postgraduate studies, equipping students with essential theoretical knowledge and practical skills necessary to prosper in their field of choice. However, before applying for admission into the university, you should ensure that you meet the required qualifications for the course you want to pursue.

