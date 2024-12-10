Top courses with low cut-off mark between 140-180 you can study in Nigeria
Finding the right courses with low cut-off marks can ease your admission process in Nigeria. Many universities offer quality programmes with cut-off marks ranging from 140 to 180. These courses cover diverse fields, including arts, sciences, and social sciences.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Top courses with low cut-off mark
- Science courses with a low cut-off mark
- Art courses with low cut-off marks
- Education courses with low JAMB scores
- Social science and management courses
- Which university has the lowest cut-off mark for Nursing in Nigeria?
- State universities with low JAMB cut-off marks
- Is 160 a good JAMB score?
- What course can you study with 160 in JAMB?
- Which course can you study with 170 in JAMB?
- What course can you study with 150 in JAMB?
Whether you are passionate about the arts, science, or social studies, several Nigerian universities offer courses with low cut-off marks that can kickstart your dream career. With a JAMB score between 140 and 180, you can pursue various less competitive courses, starting your journey towards a bright future.
Top courses with low cut-off mark
Are you wondering what courses you can study with a JAMB score between 140 and 180? Numerous opportunities are available across Nigerian universities, from arts and science courses to education and social sciences. Below are the top courses with low cut-off marks between 140 and 180.
Science courses with a low cut-off mark
Science students with JAMB scores between 140 and 180 can consider various options:
Fisheries
- Focus: Aquaculture, fisheries management, and aquatic biology.
- Career paths: Fish farming, aquatic research, and marine conservation.
Soil Science
- Focus: Soil properties, fertility, and management for agriculture.
- Career paths: Agriculture, environmental consultancy, and soil analysis.
Zoology
- Focus: Animal biology, behaviour, and conservation.
- Career paths: Wildlife research, zoos, and biodiversity projects.
Forestry and Wildlife Management
- Focus: Conservation of forests and wildlife habitats.
- Career paths: Forestry, environmental protection, and wildlife biology.
Applied Chemistry
- Focus: Chemical applications in industry and research.
- Career paths: Pharmaceuticals, chemical production, and education.
Art courses with low cut-off marks
Art students with scores as low as 140 can study these competitive courses:
English and Literary Studies
- Focus: Literature, writing, and language.
- Career paths: Writing, editing, and teaching.
Theatre Arts
- Focus: Drama, performance, and film production.
- Career paths: Entertainment, film direction, and scriptwriting.
Linguistics and Nigerian Languages
- Focus: Language studies and cultural preservation.
- Career paths: Language research, translation, and education.
History and International Studies
- Focus: Global history and diplomacy.
- Career paths: International relations and policy-making.
Fine and Applied Arts
- Focus: Visual arts and creative expression.
- Career paths: Graphic design, painting, and multimedia production.
Education courses with low JAMB scores
Education remains a viable option with low cut-off marks. With scores between 140 and 180, you can enrol in courses such as:
Special Education
- Focus: Teaching strategies for students with special needs.
- Career paths: Special needs education and advocacy.
Education and Physics
- Focus: Physics concepts and teaching methods.
- Career paths: Teaching and curriculum design.
Guidance and Counselling
- Focus: Educational psychology and student guidance.
- Career paths: School counselling and therapy.
Education and Social Studies
- Focus: Social sciences and teaching methodologies.
- Career paths: Teaching and educational research.
Education and Religious Studies
- Focus: Religious education and pedagogy.
- Career paths: Religious teaching and pastoral roles.
Social science and management courses
Students scoring between 150 and 180 can explore these courses:
Insurance
- Focus: Risk management and financial planning.
- Career paths: Insurance companies and financial consultancy.
Psychology
- Focus: Human behaviour and mental health.
- Career paths: Therapy, counselling, and human resources.
Business Management
- Focus: Entrepreneurship and organisational strategy.
- Career paths: Business development and consultancy.
Marketing
- Focus: Consumer behaviour and sales strategies.
- Career paths: Advertising and market research.
Hospitality and Tourism
- Focus: Event management and travel services.
- Career paths: Tourism agencies and hotel management.
Which university has the lowest cut-off mark for Nursing in Nigeria?
Many Nigerian universities offering nursing tend to have a high cut-off mark. However, the University of Ibadan is a top choice for studying Nursing with relatively low cut-off marks.
For the 2024/2025 academic year, the merit-based cut-off mark for Nursing at the University of Ibadan is 71.875, while candidates from Educationally Less Developed States (ELDS) can gain admission with a cut-off mark as low as 63.37. Below are other institutions that accept scores of around 180.
- Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto
- Federal University, Otuoke
- University of Maiduguri, Borno State
State universities with low JAMB cut-off marks
State universities offering courses with cut-off marks between 140 and 180 are highlighted below
- Cross River State University of Technology, Calabar
- Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki
- Lagos State University, Ojo
- Ekiti State University
Is 160 a good JAMB score?
Scoring 160 in JAMB is below the threshold for competitive courses like Medicine or Law. However, a fair score still qualifies you for admission to several courses in universities, polytechnics, and education colleges.
What course can you study with 160 in JAMB?
A JAMB score of 160 opens doors to numerous programmes across various Nigerian universities. Institutions like Olabisi Onabanjo University accept candidates with this score to several faculties. Below is a breakdown of the courses you can consider:
- Banking and Finance
- Business Administration
- Public Administration
- Secretarial Administration
- Agricultural Economics and Farm Management
- Agricultural Extension and Rural Sociology
- Crop Production
- Fisheries
- Forestry and Wildlife
- Christian Religious Studies
- English Language
- Fine and Applied Arts
- French
- History and Diplomatic Studies
- Islamic Studies
- Linguistics
- Music
- Performing Arts
- Philosophy
- Yoruba
- Business Education
- Education and Accounting
- Education and Biology
- Education and Christian Religious Studies
- Education and Computer Science
- Education and Economics
- Education and English Language
- Education and French
- Education and Geography
- Education and Integrated Science
- Education and Islamic Studies
- Education and Mathematics
- Education and Physics
- Education and Political Science
- Education and Social Studies
- Education and Yoruba
- Guidance and Counselling
- Health Education
- Nursery and Primary Education
- Sports Science
Which course can you study with 170 in JAMB?
A JAMB score of 170 unlocks several promising academic opportunities in Nigeria. This score allows students to pursue competitive courses across various disciplines, including sciences, engineering, and social sciences. Below are some courses you can study with a 170 cut-off mark:
- Accounting
- Agricultural Engineering
- Architecture
- Biochemistry
- Chemical Sciences
- Computer Science
- Geology
- Industrial Chemistry
- Mathematics
- Microbiology
What course can you study with 150 in JAMB?
A JAMB score of 150 qualifies you for a range of courses in Nigerian polytechnics and some universities, such as the Federal University Dutse. Examples include Home Economics, Fisheries, and Agricultural Science. These practical and career-oriented courses provide teaching, industry, or entrepreneurship opportunities.
These courses with low cut-off marks provide hope for students with lower JAMB scores. With options in various fields, they ensure every student has a chance to succeed academically and professionally. Choosing the right course allows you to pursue your passion and achieve your career goals without worrying about high cut-off marks.
Legit.ng recently shared an insightful article about federal universities in Nigeria, their cut-off marks, and school fees. Nigeria has many universities, including private, state, and federal institutions.
Federal universities, owned by the government, provide various programmes for undergraduate, graduate, and professional studies. Discover some of these universities and their cut-off marks in the article.
Source: Legit.ng
Brian Oroo (Lifestyle writer) Brian Oroo has been working as a writer in Legit.ng since 2021. His main area of specialization is on topics regarding lifestyle, celebrities, news, and many more. He won the Writer of the Year Award on Legit in 2023. Brian graduated with a Bsc. in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Jomo Kenyatta University (JKUAT) in 2021. In 2023, Brian finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. His email is brianoroo533@gmail.com