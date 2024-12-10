Top courses with low cut-off mark between 140-180 you can study in Nigeria

Finding the right courses with low cut-off marks can ease your admission process in Nigeria. Many universities offer quality programmes with cut-off marks ranging from 140 to 180. These courses cover diverse fields, including arts, sciences, and social sciences.

There are many courses you can study with a JAMB score between 140 and 180. Photo: Vladimir Vladimirov, Lincoln University (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Whether you are passionate about the arts, science, or social studies, several Nigerian universities offer courses with low cut-off marks that can kickstart your dream career. With a JAMB score between 140 and 180, you can pursue various less competitive courses, starting your journey towards a bright future.

Top courses with low cut-off mark

Are you wondering what courses you can study with a JAMB score between 140 and 180? Numerous opportunities are available across Nigerian universities, from arts and science courses to education and social sciences. Below are the top courses with low cut-off marks between 140 and 180.

Science courses with a low cut-off mark

Science students with JAMB scores between 140 and 180 can consider various options:

Fisheries

Focus: Aquaculture, fisheries management, and aquatic biology.

Aquaculture, fisheries management, and aquatic biology. Career paths: Fish farming, aquatic research, and marine conservation.

Soil Science

Focus: Soil properties, fertility, and management for agriculture.

Soil properties, fertility, and management for agriculture. Career paths: Agriculture, environmental consultancy, and soil analysis.

Zoology

Focus: Animal biology, behaviour, and conservation.

Animal biology, behaviour, and conservation. Career paths: Wildlife research, zoos, and biodiversity projects.

Forestry and Wildlife Management

Focus : Conservation of forests and wildlife habitats.

: Conservation of forests and wildlife habitats. Career paths: Forestry, environmental protection, and wildlife biology.

Applied Chemistry

Focus: Chemical applications in industry and research.

Chemical applications in industry and research. Career paths: Pharmaceuticals, chemical production, and education.

Art courses with low cut-off marks

Art students with scores as low as 140 can study these competitive courses:

English and Literary Studies

Focus : Literature, writing, and language.

: Literature, writing, and language. Career paths: Writing, editing, and teaching.

Theatre Arts

Focus : Drama, performance, and film production.

: Drama, performance, and film production. Career paths: Entertainment, film direction, and scriptwriting.

Linguistics and Nigerian Languages

Focus : Language studies and cultural preservation.

: Language studies and cultural preservation. Career paths: Language research, translation, and education.

History and International Studies

Focus: Global history and diplomacy.

Global history and diplomacy. Career paths: International relations and policy-making.

Fine and Applied Arts

Focus : Visual arts and creative expression.

: Visual arts and creative expression. Career paths: Graphic design, painting, and multimedia production.

Education courses with low JAMB scores

Low-cut-off mark courses include options in arts, sciences, education, and social sciences. Photo: SDI Productions

Source: Getty Images

Education remains a viable option with low cut-off marks. With scores between 140 and 180, you can enrol in courses such as:

Special Education

Focus : Teaching strategies for students with special needs.

: Teaching strategies for students with special needs. Career paths: Special needs education and advocacy.

Education and Physics

Focus : Physics concepts and teaching methods.

: Physics concepts and teaching methods. Career paths: Teaching and curriculum design.

Guidance and Counselling

Focus : Educational psychology and student guidance.

: Educational psychology and student guidance. Career paths: School counselling and therapy.

Education and Social Studies

Focus : Social sciences and teaching methodologies.

: Social sciences and teaching methodologies. Career paths: Teaching and educational research.

Education and Religious Studies

Focus : Religious education and pedagogy.

: Religious education and pedagogy. Career paths: Religious teaching and pastoral roles.

Social science and management courses

Students scoring between 150 and 180 can explore these courses:

Insurance

Focus : Risk management and financial planning.

: Risk management and financial planning. Career paths: Insurance companies and financial consultancy.

Psychology

Focus : Human behaviour and mental health.

: Human behaviour and mental health. Career paths: Therapy, counselling, and human resources.

Business Management

Focus : Entrepreneurship and organisational strategy.

: Entrepreneurship and organisational strategy. Career paths: Business development and consultancy.

Marketing

Focus : Consumer behaviour and sales strategies.

: Consumer behaviour and sales strategies. Career paths: Advertising and market research.

Hospitality and Tourism

Focus : Event management and travel services.

: Event management and travel services. Career paths: Tourism agencies and hotel management.

Which university has the lowest cut-off mark for Nursing in Nigeria?

Some professional courses like Nursing and Medicine typically require higher cut-off marks of 170 and above. Photo: Courtney Hale

Source: Getty Images

Many Nigerian universities offering nursing tend to have a high cut-off mark. However, the University of Ibadan is a top choice for studying Nursing with relatively low cut-off marks.

For the 2024/2025 academic year, the merit-based cut-off mark for Nursing at the University of Ibadan is 71.875, while candidates from Educationally Less Developed States (ELDS) can gain admission with a cut-off mark as low as 63.37. Below are other institutions that accept scores of around 180.

Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto

Federal University, Otuoke

University of Maiduguri, Borno State

State universities with low JAMB cut-off marks

State universities offering courses with cut-off marks between 140 and 180 are highlighted below

Cross River State University of Technology, Calabar

Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki

Lagos State University, Ojo

Ekiti State University

Is 160 a good JAMB score?

Scoring 160 in JAMB is below the threshold for competitive courses like Medicine or Law. However, a fair score still qualifies you for admission to several courses in universities, polytechnics, and education colleges.

What course can you study with 160 in JAMB?

A JAMB score of 160 opens doors to numerous programmes across various Nigerian universities. Institutions like Olabisi Onabanjo University accept candidates with this score to several faculties. Below is a breakdown of the courses you can consider:

Banking and Finance

Business Administration

Public Administration

Secretarial Administration

Agricultural Economics and Farm Management

Agricultural Extension and Rural Sociology

Crop Production

Fisheries

Forestry and Wildlife

Christian Religious Studies

English Language

Fine and Applied Arts

French

History and Diplomatic Studies

Islamic Studies

Linguistics

Music

Performing Arts

Philosophy

Yoruba

Business Education

Education and Accounting

Education and Biology

Education and Christian Religious Studies

Education and Computer Science

Education and Economics

Education and English Language

Education and French

Education and Geography

Education and Integrated Science

Education and Islamic Studies

Education and Mathematics

Education and Physics

Education and Political Science

Education and Social Studies

Education and Yoruba

Guidance and Counselling

Health Education

Nursery and Primary Education

Sports Science

Which course can you study with 170 in JAMB?

Courses like French, History and Fine Arts are less competitive and have lower cut-off marks. Photo: Jacob Wackerhausen

Source: Getty Images

A JAMB score of 170 unlocks several promising academic opportunities in Nigeria. This score allows students to pursue competitive courses across various disciplines, including sciences, engineering, and social sciences. Below are some courses you can study with a 170 cut-off mark:

Accounting

Agricultural Engineering

Architecture

Biochemistry

Chemical Sciences

Computer Science

Geology

Industrial Chemistry

Mathematics

Microbiology

What course can you study with 150 in JAMB?

A JAMB score of 150 qualifies you for a range of courses in Nigerian polytechnics and some universities, such as the Federal University Dutse. Examples include Home Economics, Fisheries, and Agricultural Science. These practical and career-oriented courses provide teaching, industry, or entrepreneurship opportunities.

These courses with low cut-off marks provide hope for students with lower JAMB scores. With options in various fields, they ensure every student has a chance to succeed academically and professionally. Choosing the right course allows you to pursue your passion and achieve your career goals without worrying about high cut-off marks.

Legit.ng recently shared an insightful article about federal universities in Nigeria, their cut-off marks, and school fees. Nigeria has many universities, including private, state, and federal institutions.

Federal universities, owned by the government, provide various programmes for undergraduate, graduate, and professional studies. Discover some of these universities and their cut-off marks in the article.

Source: Legit.ng