15 Best courses to study in the world in 2024/2025

Every student selects a course that they believe will help shape their careers and build a solid future. The selection process sometimes starts when one is in high school. While still young, one may want to follow their passion. Growth and the dynamics in the education sector may make one change their mind once they come of age and understand why certain programs are more recognized. The best courses to study in the world guarantee one stable employment and great career life.

Photo: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Technology and innovation have changed the world massively. Some programs never existed in learning institutions a few decades ago, but thanks to technology, they are among the best.

The dilemma of picking a course should be made lighter, especially for students who know which subjects they excel in. Choosing a course because one thinks it is trendy can be catastrophic, especially if you are not well-versed in the field you pick.

What are the best courses to study?

Fields like finance, engineering, healthcare, and information technology will always be in high demand. However, it is wise to consult with teachers, parents, and mentors on what college courses to select before picking what to focus on in school.

This compilation is derived from diverse online sources, including Best Degree Programs, CareerAddict, Knowledgehut, and insights from Quora comments.

No Course 1 Information Technology 2 Medical and Biological Sciences 3 Entrepreneurship 4 Pure Mathematics and Statistics 5 Business Administration and Sales 6 Engineering 7 Clinical Psychology and related courses 8 Finance 9 Law 10 Architecture and related courses 11 Nursing 12 Fashion 13 Economics 14 Hospitality and Tourism 15 Political science

The top 15 best courses to study in the world

The following are the top 15 best courses to study at the university, explained in detail.

1. Information Technology

Technology runs the world today. Any basic action performed by governments, in homes, and whichever sector requires some form of technology. Information technology is a broad field. It produces web developers, computer scientists, specialists who maintain databases, and all sorts of experts.

Taking any IT course assures you a bright career as both big and small companies are always looking for IT experts. Some firms even take it upon themselves to train the experts as some learning institutions do not teach some critical skills.

The best thing about taking IT is that you can work in any firm in the world.

2. Medical and Biological Sciences

Medicine is one of the best fields to study. Medical practitioners will always be needed in society. As much as people try to lead healthy lives, emergencies happen that require trained professionals. Doctors, nurses, clinical officers, and other healthcare professionals are deemed essential service providers.

The world's population is growing, and so the services of healthcare workers are needed more. Researchers and scientists are also required as they work on various discoveries in the medical field.

3. Entrepreneurship

An entrepreneurship course will help you develop, organize and run a business enterprise Photo: pexels.com, @RDNE Stock project

Source: UGC

Entrepreneurship courses are among the top-tier courses you can go for. The world needs individuals who are gifted in the business field.

The past few years have seen the tremendous rise of startups, which have brought massive changes. Going for entrepreneurship and startup courses will help one transform the little money they have to a huge investment leading to the building of an empire.

Serious investors will not think twice about sharing their capital with someone who understands entrepreneurship inside out.

4. Pure Mathematics and Statistics

Data and statistics are created every day. This is why the world needs people who understand mathematics and intricate technology to help break down and use all the data floating around. Mathematicians and statisticians use complex technology to manipulate data using computers.

You may live in the digital era, but not everyone can understand complex data. Experts who have gone to school and had the experience while working on given data can help laymen understand the basics. They can also assist institutions and governments in planning and managing human behaviour.

5. Business Administration and Sales

If you aim to be the head honcho of a successful company one day, then business administration may be a course you want to consider. Many CEOs and other leaders in managerial positions have a background in Business Administration.

Having a background in sales is also important, as having skills in sales helps promote and sell products and even grow a brand. Business Management and Business Administration programs can be topped by other short accounting courses or related finance degrees.

6. Engineering

Some of the most marketable courses to study include engineering and medical and biological sciences. Photo: pexels.com, @Mikael Blomkvist

Source: UGC

Engineering is one of the traditional courses that will never go out of fashion. Just like IT specialists, engineers are needed in most sectors.

Some of the most marketable engineering courses include Engineering Management, Chemical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Electrical Engineering.

Software engineers are also as important as the other engineers who do more physical work. Thanks to software engineers, people get to enjoy sophisticated communication gadgets like phones and computers.

Engineers will always be in demand as, without them, systems will remain broken.

6. Clinical Psychology and related courses

Psychologists are among the highly regarded professionals in society today. For a long time, only a few students were taking psychology at the university. Decades back, psychologists were not as many as they are today as their services were not considered crucial.

Changes witnessed in society, mental awareness campaigns, and encouragement from the government and humanitarian organizations have called for more services from psychologists.

With the increase in mental illnesses and diagnoses of new psychological conditions, the need for psychologists will always be there. Animals are also getting treated for mental conditions.

8. Finance

Imagine a world without money. Impossible! Money runs the world. It is the sole reason why most people get up early in the morning and go out in the world to make things work. Without finances and the circulation of money, today's world would not be where it is.

Taking a finance course would be a prudent move, as there are thousands of opportunities where one can utilize the knowledge gained and make money at the same time.

Money management, investment, stocks etc will always require experts who understand money matters. The world is expanding, and so is the pool of money.

9. Law

Lawyers play a crucial role in upholding justice, interpreting laws, and protecting individual rights. Photo: pexels.com, @Sora Shimazaki

Source: UGC

As long as legal systems in the world function, lawyers will perpetually be necessary. Law has always been an elite course. The sharpest minds take law as it requires skills in critical thinking, master of various laws, and completeness in representation.

Companies, governments, and high-profiled individuals always have lawyers on standby for advice or any other legal battle or emergency.

The limitation of taking law is that countries do not follow the same legal process, so one may only be restricted to practice law in the region that applies the law they have studied.

10. Architecture and related courses

The creative work architects put in when designing buildings cannot be under-appreciated. Architects are known to bring beauty and vibrancy in the community through their constructions. Architects contribute to the happiness and healthy state of neighborhoods through their creations and designs.

A city or town that has stunning buildings brings more appeal to its residents and even visitors. People will continuously need buildings to work and live in, especially when families expand, leading to population growth. Businesses also tend to thrive in areas that have a happy population with beautiful architecture.

11. Nursing

Do you have a passion for helping others and see healthcare as a calling? Nursing course might be the perfect career path for you. This rewarding profession directly impacts lives by providing comfort, care, and support to those in need.

With a nursing degree, your skills are sought after around the globe. The demand for qualified nurses is high, opening doors to job opportunities in diverse settings and even internationally.

12. Fashion

When choosing a course to study its essential to consider personal interests, strengths, and long-term career goals. Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbro studio

Source: UGC

The fashion industry is highly competitive, and success requires hard work, dedication, and resilience. If you have a passion for design, self-expression, and visual storytelling, fashion offers a fantastic outlet for your creativity. You will explore colors, textures, shapes, and trends, using them to translate your ideas into tangible garments.

13. Economics

Economics is the best course of study for students interested in researching monetary trends and optimizing financial operations. Economics explores how individuals, businesses, and governments make decisions in the face of scarcity.

A degree in economics can open doors to diverse career paths. Graduates may find opportunities in finance, government, international organizations, research, consulting, and more. The analytical and problem-solving skills gained can be applied in various industries.

14. Hospitality and Tourism

Tourism and hospitality are growing industries that span a wide range of sectors, including hotels, restaurants, travel, events, and entertainment.

The tourism and hospitality business provides a wide range of job options to suit a variety of interests, abilities, and qualifications, with positions ranging from entry-level to executive management.

15. Political science

Political science provides insights into the functioning of political systems and governance structures. Photo: pexels.com, @Mikhail Nilov

Source: UGC

Political science is considered a valuable and versatile field of study. A course in political science helps students understand the structures and functions of political systems, including government institutions, political processes, and the distribution of power. This knowledge is crucial for informed citizenship.

Which course is best in the current world?

Popular and in-demand fields of study include technology, engineering, nursing, finance, agriculture, and economics.

Which course is best for the future?

Some fields expected to have growth potential and continue to develop include healthcare-related courses, engineering, technology, accounting and financing and computer sciences.

Which course has the highest demand?

Fields like engineering, computer science, healthcare, and data science consistently see high demand and job growth.

Which course has the best job opportunities?

Nursing is one of the highly demanding courses in Nigeria, with more job opportunities. These healthcare professionals work alongside doctors and clinicians to ensure patients receive medical care.

Which are the best art courses to study in the world?

Film and television are some of the best art courses to pursue. Graduates learn everything from movie conception, development, camera operation, script writing, sound design, media ethics, film editing, digital vitality, and directing.

Which are the best science courses to study in the world?

Some of the best-recognized and respected science courses that cover a range of scientific disciplines include physics, chemistry, biology, biotechnology and geology.

The best courses to study in the world are also competitive, as everyone wants to be the crème de la crème. The stiff competition may lock out some students who do not put in extra effort. Taking short courses related to your major on the side is also advisable as they build your resume and put you at an advantage over your peers. The end goal is to have a career that can sustain you after school.

Legit.ng highlighted the top 50 best universities in Nigeria. These top universities are the most popular and acknowledged because they provide the best quality of education.

You can learn more about the institution that caught your eye by visiting its website. Go ahead and make the right choice now so the next years of your life will not go in vain.

Source: Legit.ng