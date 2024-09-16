Maurid Polytechnic courses offered and cut-off mark for admission

Maurid Polytechnic is one of the fast-growing tertiary learning institutions in Nigeria. Established in 2010 and located in Akwa Ibom State, it offers a wide range of national diploma and higher national diploma programmes. With qualified instructors and state-of-the-art academic facilities, the learning institution is among the best in Nigeria for practical training and preparing students for the job market. Explore the complete list of Maurid Polytechnic courses and their admission requirements.

Maurid Polytechnic prides itself as one of the best polytechnics, prioritising quality education and student welfare. Accredited by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Maurid Polytechnic courses prepare students with hands-on skills, giving them an advantage in the job market.

Maurid Polytechnic courses offered

Maurid Polytechnic offers several national diploma and higher national diploma courses tailored to help students gain theoretical knowledge and practical skills. Below is a list of courses offered by each faculty at Maurid Polytechnic.

1. School of Engineering

The engineering faculty at Maurid Polytechnic trains students in various engineering fields. Below is a list of courses the institution offers under the engineering faculty.

Computer Engineering — This is an essential course in the modern world, where computer technology dominates almost every sector. It gives students an in-depth understanding of a computer, including its operation. Students also learn to manage computer systems like hardware, software, and networking.

— This is an essential course in the modern world, where computer technology dominates almost every sector. It gives students an in-depth understanding of a computer, including its operation. Students also learn to manage computer systems like hardware, software, and networking. Electrical and Electronic Engineering — This course focuses on electricity, electronics, and electromagnetism. Learners explore the theoretical and practical applications of electrical and electronic systems, including power systems, circuit design, and telecommunication.

— This course focuses on electricity, electronics, and electromagnetism. Learners explore the theoretical and practical applications of electrical and electronic systems, including power systems, circuit design, and telecommunication. Telecommunication Engineering —Telecommunication is another essential field with high job prospects. Students pursuing this course learn how to design and devise communication systems remotely.

2. School of Arts

Maurid Polytechnic’s School of Arts offers courses that suit the needs of students yearning to pursue careers in the creative sectors. Here are the art courses offered by the faculty.

Mass Communication —It equips students with skills to work in the media industry. It introduces them to the principles, philosophies, policies, and practices of mass media and covers media ethics, broadcast journalism, and communication.

—It equips students with skills to work in the media industry. It introduces them to the principles, philosophies, policies, and practices of mass media and covers media ethics, broadcast journalism, and communication. Media and Performing Arts — It teaches students theoretical and practical skills about live performance forms, acting, cinema and media studies, film and media production, and spoken word.

— It teaches students theoretical and practical skills about live performance forms, acting, cinema and media studies, film and media production, and spoken word. Paralegal Studies — The course is for those who intend to work in the legal sector but not as judges or lawyers. It entails learning how to research and analyse topics related to legal documentation, data, and evidence. You will also cover researching laws and court procedures.

3. School of Business

Maurid Polytechnic’s School of Business offers courses that equip you with top skills to work in the business world. You can choose the following courses from the faculty.

Accountancy — An accounting course teaches how to record, classify, summarise, and interpret financial transactions. You will also learn about auditing, taxation, compliance with standards and regulations, and financial statement preparation.

— An accounting course teaches how to record, classify, summarise, and interpret financial transactions. You will also learn about auditing, taxation, compliance with standards and regulations, and financial statement preparation. Banking and Finance — If you want to pursue a career in the banking and finance sectors, this course is for you. It covers banking operations and financial management.

— If you want to pursue a career in the banking and finance sectors, this course is for you. It covers banking operations and financial management. Business Administration — Business administration skills are essential for the successful running of any business. This course equips you with theoretical and practical skills in entrepreneurship, leadership, problem-solving, analytical thinking, and more.

— Business administration skills are essential for the successful running of any business. This course equips you with theoretical and practical skills in entrepreneurship, leadership, problem-solving, analytical thinking, and more. Public Administration—This course will teach you about government operations and public policy formulation. You will also acquire skills for organising, directing, coordinating, and controlling government operations.

4. School of Science

The science faculty is the largest at Maurid Polytechnic and offers several science courses. If you want to study science at the polytechnic, here are some courses you can choose from.

Computer Science — Computer Science entails the study of operating systems, machine learning, computing systems, networking, artificial intelligence, and natural language processing.

— Computer Science entails the study of operating systems, machine learning, computing systems, networking, artificial intelligence, and natural language processing. Environmental Biology — This course focuses on the interaction of organisms and their natural habitat. Students will cover entomology, herpetology, plant genetics, and conservation topics.

— This course focuses on the interaction of organisms and their natural habitat. Students will cover entomology, herpetology, plant genetics, and conservation topics. Environmental Health and Safety Management — It provides awareness of environmental health and safety issues. It also covers environmental legislation and work environment safety.

— It provides awareness of environmental health and safety issues. It also covers environmental legislation and work environment safety. Microbiology — This science course entails the study of microorganisms. Specifically, it deals with the biology of bacteria, viruses, fungi and protozoan parasites.

— This science course entails the study of microorganisms. Specifically, it deals with the biology of bacteria, viruses, fungi and protozoan parasites. Physics and Electronics — It aims to provide students with extensive knowledge of physics and electronics, which can be applied to solving modern-day issues in analogue and digital electronics, thermodynamics, and electromagnetics.

— It aims to provide students with extensive knowledge of physics and electronics, which can be applied to solving modern-day issues in analogue and digital electronics, thermodynamics, and electromagnetics. Public Health — The course equips students with theoretical knowledge and skills for managing public health issues, including environmental quality, sanitation, climate change, health equity, health reform, and access to healthcare.

— The course equips students with theoretical knowledge and skills for managing public health issues, including environmental quality, sanitation, climate change, health equity, health reform, and access to healthcare. Public Health Administration — This course acquaints learners with public health and related functions. It concerns public health, functions, levels, and the building blocks of the public health system.

— This course acquaints learners with public health and related functions. It concerns public health, functions, levels, and the building blocks of the public health system. Science Laboratory Tech — It covers chemical and biological experiments in various fields, such as biology, biochemistry, water, environment, forensic, petrochemical, and agricultural sciences. Upon completion, students will work in research, industrial, and medical laboratories.

Maurid Polytechnic cut-off mark

Maurid Polytechnic uses cut-off marks to select and enrol students in its various courses. This is a competitive process and therefore, prospective learners must have attained at least the cut-off mark to get admission.

To be eligible for admission to pursue various courses at Maurid Polytechnic, a student must have passed the JAMB examinations, scoring at least 150 points and above. Additionally, they must have at least five credit passes in relevant subjects.

Although the general cut-off mark is 150, there are departmental cut-off marks that students must attain. Each department determines its cut-off mark based on the course's competitiveness and students’ performance in the UTME.

Maurid Polytechnic hostel fees

Students who wish to reside within the school compound can access the polytechnic’s hostels. They offer comfortable stays with electricity, water, and security facilities. The school’s hostels are affordable compared to the rates of privately owned hostels.

The hostel fees range between ₦40,000 and ₦80,000, depending on the hostel type selected. The cost includes accommodation and access to facilities such as water and electricity.

Maurid Polytechnic admission portal

If you are interested in pursuing a course at the institution and you have met the requirements, you can make an application through the polytechnic’s admission portal. Here is a step-by-step guide for accessing the admission portal and making an application.

Visit the Maurid student portal for registration. Create an account by providing your name, email address, and password. Log into the portal and complete the online application form. You will provide personal details, educational background, and the course you wish to pursue. You will also upload the required documents, such as national identification, UTME result slip, and birth certificate. Pay the required application fee. Complete the application process by verifying the details on the form and submitting the application. Do not forget to check your admission status for feedback. Successful applicant will receive an admission offer letter on their email addresses.

To check your admission status, enter your JAMB Reg number on the main page and then press the log-in option.

Which state is Maurid Poly in?

The tertiary learning institution is in Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria, specifically in Mbiaso, Nsit Ibom LGA. It was formerly located in Nasarawa State before being relocated to Akwa Ibom State in 2011.

Is Maurid Poly a private institution?

Maurid Polytechnic is a privately owned institution of learning. Its structure puts the Board of Directors at the helm of authority.

Is Maurid Polytechnic accredited?

The learning institution meets Nigerian tertiary education standards and is accredited by the National Board For Technical Education (NBTE).

Maurid Polytechnic courses cover various fields such as engineering, arts, sciences, health and business, and thus, prospective learners can pursue their desired courses if they have attained the cut-off mark.

