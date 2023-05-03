Who is Riley Reid’s husband? Get to know more about Pasha Petkuns

Ashley Mathews, known professionally as Riley Reid, is an adult film actress from the United States. Reid’s performances have won her many accolades, including the XBIZ Awards for Best New Starlet and the AVN Award for Female Performer of the Year. Due to her popularity, her fans have been keen to know who she is married to. Discover who Riley Reid's husband is.

Pavel "Pasha" Petkuns (L) and Riley Reid attend the 2023 Adult Video News Awards at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg

Source: Getty Images

Riley Reid's spouse, Pasha Petkuns, is a prominent free runner, parkour artist and social media influencer from Daugavpils, Latvia. The couple dated for a while before they tied the knot in 2021. They have been married for almost two years and are parents to a daughter.

Profile summary

Full name Pavel Petkuns Nickname PashaTheBoss Gender Male Date of birth 29 September 1992 Age 30 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Daugavpils, Latvia Current residence California, United States Nationality Latvian Religion Christianity Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5'' Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Married Spouse Ashley Mathews Children 1 Profession Free runner, parkour artist, social media influencer Net worth $1 million–$5 million Instagram @pashatheboss TikTok @pashatheboss

Who is Riley Reid's husband?

Pasha Petkuns was born on 29 September 1992 in Daugavpils, Latvia, meaning he is 30 years old as of 2023. The famous free runner is a Latvian nationality and is of white ethnic background.

Career

Pasha is a popular internet personality, free runner, and parkour artist. He developed an interest in athletics at a tender age. However, his breakthrough came in May 2009 when he released a showreel displaying his exemplary skills in freerunning.

Riley Reid's baby daddy has a TikTok account where he uploads his videos showcasing his slick moves and literal poetry in motion. He has more than 5.3 million followers on his TikTok account at the time of writing.

Besides posting his videos on TikTok, the Latvian social media influencer also uploads his content on social media platforms such as Instagram, where he has 1.3 million followers as of the time of writing. Additionally, he has a substantial following of more than 61 thousand followers on his

The social media influencer's fame has extended to YouTube. He registered his YouTube channel on 26 March 2020, where he uploads parkour and free movement-related content as well. His channel has over 26 thousand followers.

Is Riley Reid still married?

Riley is still married to Pasha Petkuns. After dating for some time, the Red Bull Art of Motion champion proposed to Riley in April 2021 while they were in Mexico for a vacation. Riley Reid's marriage to Pasha happened on 28 June 2021 in a private ceremony in Los Angeles, California.

Riley Reid and Pasha have a daughter named Emma. She was born in July 2022. On 25 November 2022, the adult film actress uploaded a photo together with her daughter on her Instagram account with the caption,

Thank you, Emma, for being the greatest thing to ever happen to me. I adore and love you more than you'll ever know.

FAQs

Who is Pasha Petkuns? He is a Latvian free runner, parkour artist, and social media influencer. How old is Pasha Petkuns? He is 30 years old as of May 2023. He was born in 1992. What is Pasha Petkuns nationality? She is a Latvian nationality and is of white ethnicity. Who is Riley Reid married to? She is married to Pasha Petkuns. The two got married on 28 June 2021. What is Pasha Petkuns height? He is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. What is Pasha Petkuns' net worth? His net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $5 million.

Riley Reid’s husband, Pasha Petkuns, rose to prominence as a result of his exemplary skills in freerunning and parkouring. He has also made it big on social media, and his content has earned him a considerable following, especially on TikTok and Instagram. Pesha has been married to Riley Reid since 2021.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Toby Mac's wife. Toby's wife is Amanda Levy McKeehan. She is one of the founders of Truett Foster Foundation, a non-profit organisation created to assist vulnerable kids.

Amanda Levy McKeehan and TobyMac tied the knot in 1994. They began dating in the early-1990s while they were in college. The couple has five kids; three are biological, while two are adopted.

Source: Legit.ng