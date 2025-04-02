Manchester United fans are urging the club to sign Victor Osimhen after another disappointing defeat

The Red Devils’ goal-scoring struggles continue, with Harry Maguire playing as a striker in the final minutes against Nottingham Forest

Osimhen’s impressive stats and goal-scoring ability make the Nigerian forward a perfect fit for Man United’s attacking needs

Manchester United fans are calling for a major transfer move following another disappointing defeat in the Premier League.

The Old Trafford club suffered a 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest, with former Man United player Anthony Elanga scoring the decisive goal.

Manchester United dropped to 13th on the Premier League table after suffering another embarrassing loss to Nottingham Forest. Photo by Michael Steele

Source: Getty Images

The frustration among supporters has grown, with many urging the club’s management to sign Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen to address their goal-scoring crisis.

Manchester United’s attacking problems have been evident throughout the season, and their defeat to Nottingham Forest only amplified concerns.

The Red Devils lacked a clinical finisher, forcing manager Reuben Amorim to use defender Harry Maguire as a makeshift striker in the final minutes of the game, BBC reports.

This move further frustrated fans, who believe the club urgently needs a proven goal scorer.

The Red Devils are currently sitting in 13th place on the Premier League table with 37 points from 30 matches, a stark contrast to their historical dominance.

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment and call for the club to sign Osimhen, believing the Super Eagles star could be the missing piece in their attack.

Man United fans react, beg club to sign Osimhen

The outcry from Manchester United supporters was loud and clear across social media platforms. Many fans are tired of the club’s tendency to sign unproven young talents instead of established goal scorers.

One fan tweeted, “I’m so bored of these project strikers and banking on potential. Just go grab Osimhen.”

Another urged the club’s board to be decisive in the summer transfer window, stating, “United need to have some balls this summer. Pay the release clause and sign either Gyökeres or Osimhen. Stop neglecting the attack.”

This sentiment is shared by several others who believe the club needs to make a bold move to solve its striking issues.

Calls for Osimhen’s signing have intensified, with many viewing the Super Eagles striker as the ideal forward to restore Manchester United’s attacking threat.

Why Osimhen would be a perfect fit for Man United

Osimhen has established himself as one of Europe’s most lethal strikers.

The Nigerian forward has been in top form for Galatasaray and has scored over 26 goals in all competitions for the Turkish giants this season.

Victor Osimhen is one of the leading goalscorer in Turkey this season after netting 26 goals in all competitions for Galatasaray. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen’s ability to finish under pressure, his pace, and his aerial presence make him a well-rounded striker that United desperately need.

With his proven track record and ability to perform on the big stage, Osimhen could be the key to solving Manchester United’s goal-scoring woes.

Chelsea advised to sign Osimhen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chelsea has been struggling to find consistency in the English Premier League under the new ownership of Todd Boehly, despite heavy spending in the transfer market.

Former Chelsea and Aston Villa manager Roberto Di Matteo has now recommended that the club reinforce their attack with a proven goal scorer.

Di Matteo, who won the Champions League with Chelsea, pointed to Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen as the perfect solution to the Blues' woes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng