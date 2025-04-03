Nigerian singer Portable has spoken up about his issues with rapper Zlatan Ibile during a recent interview, making the rounds

The Zazu crooner called Zlatan an upcoming musician while claiming that he had a hand in Mohbad’s problems with Sam Larry and Naira Marley

Portable’s messy claim about Zlatan in the video raised mixed reactions from Nigerians, with many of them blasting the Zazu star

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable has opened up about his grievance with rapper Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, aka Zlatan Ibile, on social media.

Portable was recently a guest on a show with Quincy Jonze where he was asked about Zlatan Ibile. Recall that the Zazu crooner had blasted the rapper online on separate occasions for several reasons, including accusing the music star of trying to pit Davido against him.

Nigerians react as Portable claims Zlatan Ibile is an upcoming musician. Photos: @portablebaeby, @iammohbad, @zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

During the show, Portable described Zlatan Ibile as an upcoming musician. Not stopping there, he added that the rapper had a hand in the tragedy that befell late singer, Oladimeji Aloba aka Mohbad.

According to Portable, Zlatan did something awful during Mohbad’s case. Zazu claimed that Zlatan Ibile was the one who posted the video of Sam Larry attacking Mohbad online when tensions were high about the singer’s death knowing that they were not the ones who killed him.

Not stopping there, Portable questioned why Zlatan Ibile did not stand to support Naira Marley seeing as he is a big artist.

Portable calls Zlatan Ibile an upcoming musician in new video. Photos: @zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

See the video below:

Reactions as Portable blames Zlatan Ibile

The video of Portable calling Zlatan Ibile an upcoming musician while accusing him of escalating the tension between Naira Marley and the public over Mohbad’s death drew mixed feelings from Nigerians:

Mathewymcmb said:

“Zlatan upcoming? Colos wey u Dey take no good for ur body😂😂😂.”

Djspicey said:

“Werey just dey change am anyhow for interviewer 😂.”

Mr_hyenana said:

“Ode!! Put Some Repect on Zlatans name .. man got no BAD Rep since day1, One of the purest heart in the industry , Help so so many , an 💯 percent tru Breed.”

Thisisrayo wrote:

“I think say this guy dey custody, who release am?”

Aminudecomedian_ wrote:

“This one na lie sha! 😂 Zanku no be your mate.”

Chukwu_ebukar wrote:

“The way this guy switches from 0 to 100 and then to 0 ehn...pheeeew!”

Joan.ighodaro wrote:

“The guy is the most jealous human I had see.”

Officialfayvy said:

“This guy don mad before nothing una wan tell me because wetin him dey yarn 😂😂😂.”

Fahdskidoo said:

“When dey say money no fit you you go dey vex.”

Official_alvinoseh said:

“Werey 😂 zlanta nor be your set he’s above you.”

Lahyor.x said:

“This guy really get hating spirit and it’s really bad.”

Msyeankah wrote:

“Zlatan keeps frustrating you with his silence. portable, zlatan don pass you, gba fun oga e!”

Oladehindeoladamola said:

“Hatred wey dey this boy body lasan e full reach 40ft container.”

Thefoodnetworknig2 said:

“If not for Grace, this boy suppose be all those gangan drummers wey dey disturb person for Ibadan events.”

Portable reacts to Zlatan saying money doesn't fit him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Portable called Zlatan Ibile a goat for singing that money did not fit him.

In the video, Portable also asserted that the rapper did not feed him, and he had never bought clothes from him on credit.

The Akoi Grace crooner called Zlatan Ibile an unfortunate person, claiming that the singer was on a downward spiral with no recent hit songs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng