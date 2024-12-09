Global site navigation

Local editions

No JAMB? No Problem! Discover Easy Admission at Hezekiah University
Education

No JAMB? No Problem! Discover Easy Admission at Hezekiah University

by  Adunni Amodeni Taiwo Owolawi 3 min read

Private universities in Nigeria are fast becoming the top choice for students seeking hassle-free admission, secure education, and quality learning. But rising tuition costs remain a huge deal breaker as fee increases make simply unaffordable for many.

CHECK OUT: Don't let unemployment hold you back. Start your digital marketing journey today.

No JAMB? No Problem! Discover Easy Admission at Hezekiah University

Enter Hezekiah University (UNIHEZ), a modern citadel of higher education offering world-class learning at unbeatable tuition rates. UNIHEZ boasts a total cost of attendance—including tuition fee and enrollment fees, between N320,000 to N335,000 (Excluding accommodation which cost N40,000 for 1st hostel, and N100,000 for 2nd hostel) for Science and Management-related courses. That’s 300% more affordable than many private and state universities.

Located in Umudi in Nkwerre Local Government, Imo State, as the first private University in the Eastern heartland, UNIHEZ was established in 2015 by The Founder, Leader and Archbishop of Living Christ Mission Inc., His Grace, The Most Rev. Professor Hezekiah OON, JP, The Lord Mayor of Peace, with a mission to make world-class education affordable for all.

Read also

Top WAEC students 2009: Where is Sephiat Oniyangi and other best 100 candidates now?

Here’s how UNIHEZ has been keeping to its mission since 2015:

Unchanged fees since inception

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Since its establishment in 2015, tuition fees at Hezekiah University have remained unchanged at N175,000 per year, despite over 85% Naira devaluation in the same period.

No JAMB? No Problem! Discover Easy Admission at Hezekiah University

N100k Scholarship and instalment payment option

Added to its stable fees, all new students to UNIHEZ receive an automatic N100,000 Chancellor scholarship upon enrollment with the option for installmental payment of balance. The aim, according to the chancellor, is to remain affordable and accessible. A 2020 study found UNIHEZ total cost of attendance favourably comparable with many state and federal universities in Nigeria.

No JAMB, No Problem

Courtesy of Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC) guideline for easing the pressure from public universities through private schools, students can now gain admission at Hezekiah University without having to sit for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exams. Find more details here.

Read also

Federal government disburses over N1.2 billion to Delta state beneficiaries

Accredited Courses, NUC Certified State-of-the-art facilities

In 2023, NUC’s quality assurance inspection accredited all of UNIHEZ available courses, certifying its fully equipped language laboratories, mass communication studio, well-stocked science laboratories and other facilities as one of the best in Nigeria. Care and quality go into the design of its facilities to enhance the learning experience of students.

With a zero-tolerance policy for cultism, substance addiction, and other vices, UNIHEZ guarantees quality education in a secure environment. The school puts back destiny-shaping powers in the hands of students by encouraging hard work, upholding merit, discouraging the sale of handouts, providing equipped library services, and prosecuting to the fullest extent of the law, staffs or students caught in disreputable or morally repugnant behaviour as defined by the college laws.

No JAMB? No Problem! Discover Easy Admission at Hezekiah University

More than just a school; Hezekiah University is the university of the moment—a promise of a brighter future for students in Nigeria and beyond.

Read also

Tinubu’s govt to introduce cash transfers to families to fight out-of-school children scourge

For more information or to begin your application process, Call/WhatsApp Hezekiah University on 09030000852 or visit their website at www.hezekiah.edu.ng. Also chat with school representatives on WhatsApp: https://wa.me/2347067892574

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adunni Amodeni avatar

Adunni Amodeni (Editor) Adunni Amodeni is a journalist with ten years of working experience in the media industry. She graduated from Babcock University in 2012 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communication. Adunni previously worked with Encomium Magazine (2012-2015). Email: shoyemi.adedolapo@corp.legit.ng

Taiwo Owolawi avatar

Taiwo Owolawi (Entertainment Editor) Taiwo Owolawi is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with four years of work experience at Legit.ng. She graduated from Osun State University with a degree in English and International Studies in 2016. She has also moved on to pursue courses in Public Relations and Copywriting. Taiwo emerged as Legit.ng's Best Entertainment Editor in 2022. Contact: taiwo.owolawi@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: