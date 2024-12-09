No JAMB? No Problem! Discover Easy Admission at Hezekiah University

Private universities in Nigeria are fast becoming the top choice for students seeking hassle-free admission, secure education, and quality learning. But rising tuition costs remain a huge deal breaker as fee increases make simply unaffordable for many.

Enter Hezekiah University (UNIHEZ), a modern citadel of higher education offering world-class learning at unbeatable tuition rates. UNIHEZ boasts a total cost of attendance—including tuition fee and enrollment fees, between N320,000 to N335,000 (Excluding accommodation which cost N40,000 for 1st hostel, and N100,000 for 2nd hostel) for Science and Management-related courses. That’s 300% more affordable than many private and state universities.

Located in Umudi in Nkwerre Local Government, Imo State, as the first private University in the Eastern heartland, UNIHEZ was established in 2015 by The Founder, Leader and Archbishop of Living Christ Mission Inc., His Grace, The Most Rev. Professor Hezekiah OON, JP, The Lord Mayor of Peace, with a mission to make world-class education affordable for all.

Here’s how UNIHEZ has been keeping to its mission since 2015:

Unchanged fees since inception

Since its establishment in 2015, tuition fees at Hezekiah University have remained unchanged at N175,000 per year, despite over 85% Naira devaluation in the same period.

N100k Scholarship and instalment payment option

Added to its stable fees, all new students to UNIHEZ receive an automatic N100,000 Chancellor scholarship upon enrollment with the option for installmental payment of balance. The aim, according to the chancellor, is to remain affordable and accessible. A 2020 study found UNIHEZ total cost of attendance favourably comparable with many state and federal universities in Nigeria.

No JAMB, No Problem

Courtesy of Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC) guideline for easing the pressure from public universities through private schools, students can now gain admission at Hezekiah University without having to sit for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exams. Find more details here.

Accredited Courses, NUC Certified State-of-the-art facilities

In 2023, NUC’s quality assurance inspection accredited all of UNIHEZ available courses, certifying its fully equipped language laboratories, mass communication studio, well-stocked science laboratories and other facilities as one of the best in Nigeria. Care and quality go into the design of its facilities to enhance the learning experience of students.

With a zero-tolerance policy for cultism, substance addiction, and other vices, UNIHEZ guarantees quality education in a secure environment. The school puts back destiny-shaping powers in the hands of students by encouraging hard work, upholding merit, discouraging the sale of handouts, providing equipped library services, and prosecuting to the fullest extent of the law, staffs or students caught in disreputable or morally repugnant behaviour as defined by the college laws.

More than just a school; Hezekiah University is the university of the moment—a promise of a brighter future for students in Nigeria and beyond.

For more information or to begin your application process, Call/WhatsApp Hezekiah University on 09030000852 or visit their website at www.hezekiah.edu.ng. Also chat with school representatives on WhatsApp: https://wa.me/2347067892574

Source: Legit.ng